RS Tera Inland Championships at Rutland Sailing Club - Preview

by Emily Davis today at 3:00 pm 1-2 July 2017
Crispin Beaumont wins the RS Tera Sport Inland Championship at Rutland in 2010 © Digital Images

The RS Tera Inland Championships will take place at Rutland Sailing Club on 1-2 July. Entry will close in 6 days for this great event; there is a Regatta Fleet for those who are new to fleet racing and wish to benefit from the coached racing on a separate course.

With a limited number of 20 entries available and an emphasis on fun this is a great way into the Tera Class, especially as we have a few boats available to borrow for the Regatta event.

We look forward to seeing new faces at all of our events; entries for the Main Fleet can be made here and the Regatta Fleet here.

Entries can also be made now for the National Championships at the WPNSA. please see the website for further details or contact

