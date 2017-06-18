RS Aero Summer Cup at Krefeld, Germany
by Jorn Domres today at 5:36 pm
17-18 June 2017
The German RS Aero fleet met for the fourth in their series of regattas through 2017 at Krefeld on the Elfrather See, hosted by Segel-Club-Crefeld. Eleven sailors were entered and nine competed in the regatta, all in RS Aero 7s.
On Saturday it was sunny and calm, with winds around 4-8 kn. Four triangular route races were completed on the first day. In light winds, it was a thrilling triple-header between Kim Gouverneur, a 15 years old lightweight woman, from Seglergemeinschaft Lohheider-See. The local top dog Malte Glaser, Segel-Club-Crefeld and Jorn Domres, Seglerverein Harlebucht. The wind kept turning, so all four races where narrow decisions. In the last race Jorn Domres won the day in a duel with Malte Glaser.
After the races the competitors enjoyed the nice place at Segel-Club-Crefeld and the barbecue in the evening. On Sunday there was not enough wind for another competition, so there was a fun adventure race, together with 13 Bic' Kids, who held a regatta on same place.
Five German sailors are now entered for the first ever RS Aero World Championships in Carnac France in July where eighty RS Aeros are now pre-entered. Jorn Dormes has signed up to compete and these regular events will all help produce good practice for the big one.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|Pts
|1
|1909
|Jörn Domres
|Seglerverein Harlebucht e. V.
|1
|2
|3
|1
|4
|2
|1815
|Malte Gläser
|Segel‑Club‑Crefeld e. V.
|DNS
|1
|2
|2
|5
|3
|2315
|Kim Gouverneur
|Seglergemeinschaft Lohheider‑See e. V.
|3
|7
|1
|5
|9
|4
|2037
|Stephan Möller
|Segel‑Club Sorpesee Iserlohn e. V.
|4
|4
|5
|3
|11
|5
|8
|Thomas Beneker
|Weser Yacht Club Bremen e. V.
|6
|8
|4
|4
|14
|6
|2317
|Horst Dobrinski
|Krefelder Segel‑Klub e. V.
|5
|3
|7
|DNS
|15
|7
|1396
|Felix Cremer
|Eisenbahner Essen‑Kupferdreh e. V.
|7
|6
|6
|6
|18
|8
|1840
|Ulrich Girbinger
|Segel‑Club‑Crefeld e. V.
|2
|DNS
|8
|DNF
|20
|9
|2316
|Thomas Brandt
|Krefelder Segel‑Klub e. V.
|8
|5
|DNS
|7
|20
