RS Aero Summer Cup at Krefeld, Germany

by Jorn Domres today at 5:36 pm

The German RS Aero fleet met for the fourth in their series of regattas through 2017 at Krefeld on the Elfrather See, hosted by Segel-Club-Crefeld. Eleven sailors were entered and nine competed in the regatta, all in RS Aero 7s.

On Saturday it was sunny and calm, with winds around 4-8 kn. Four triangular route races were completed on the first day. In light winds, it was a thrilling triple-header between Kim Gouverneur, a 15 years old lightweight woman, from Seglergemeinschaft Lohheider-See. The local top dog Malte Glaser, Segel-Club-Crefeld and Jorn Domres, Seglerverein Harlebucht. The wind kept turning, so all four races where narrow decisions. In the last race Jorn Domres won the day in a duel with Malte Glaser.

After the races the competitors enjoyed the nice place at Segel-Club-Crefeld and the barbecue in the evening. On Sunday there was not enough wind for another competition, so there was a fun adventure race, together with 13 Bic' Kids, who held a regatta on same place.

Five German sailors are now entered for the first ever RS Aero World Championships in Carnac France in July where eighty RS Aeros are now pre-entered. Jorn Dormes has signed up to compete and these regular events will all help produce good practice for the big one.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1 1909 Jörn Domres Seglerverein Harlebucht e. V. 1 2 3 1 4 2 1815 Malte Gläser Segel‑Club‑Crefeld e. V. DNS 1 2 2 5 3 2315 Kim Gouverneur Seglergemeinschaft Lohheider‑See e. V. 3 7 1 5 9 4 2037 Stephan Möller Segel‑Club Sorpesee Iserlohn e. V. 4 4 5 3 11 5 8 Thomas Beneker Weser Yacht Club Bremen e. V. 6 8 4 4 14 6 2317 Horst Dobrinski Krefelder Segel‑Klub e. V. 5 3 7 DNS 15 7 1396 Felix Cremer Eisenbahner Essen‑Kupferdreh e. V. 7 6 6 6 18 8 1840 Ulrich Girbinger Segel‑Club‑Crefeld e. V. 2 DNS 8 DNF 20 9 2316 Thomas Brandt Krefelder Segel‑Klub e. V. 8 5 DNS 7 20