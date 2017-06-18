RS Aero Summer Cup at Krefeld, Germany

Please select your home edition
The German RS Aero fleet met for the fourth in their series of regattas through 2017 at Krefeld on the Elfrather See, hosted by Segel-Club-Crefeld. Eleven sailors were entered and nine competed in the regatta, all in RS Aero 7s.

On Saturday it was sunny and calm, with winds around 4-8 kn. Four triangular route races were completed on the first day. In light winds, it was a thrilling triple-header between Kim Gouverneur, a 15 years old lightweight woman, from Seglergemeinschaft Lohheider-See. The local top dog Malte Glaser, Segel-Club-Crefeld and Jorn Domres, Seglerverein Harlebucht. The wind kept turning, so all four races where narrow decisions. In the last race Jorn Domres won the day in a duel with Malte Glaser.

After the races the competitors enjoyed the nice place at Segel-Club-Crefeld and the barbecue in the evening. On Sunday there was not enough wind for another competition, so there was a fun adventure race, together with 13 Bic' Kids, who held a regatta on same place.

Five German sailors are now entered for the first ever RS Aero World Championships in Carnac France in July where eighty RS Aeros are now pre-entered. Jorn Dormes has signed up to compete and these regular events will all help produce good practice for the big one.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4Pts
11909Jörn DomresSeglerverein Harlebucht e. V.12314
21815Malte GläserSegel‑Club‑Crefeld e. V.DNS1225
32315Kim GouverneurSeglergemeinschaft Lohheider‑See e. V.37159
42037Stephan MöllerSegel‑Club Sorpesee Iserlohn e. V.445311
58Thomas BenekerWeser Yacht Club Bremen e. V.684414
62317Horst DobrinskiKrefelder Segel‑Klub e. V.537DNS15
71396Felix CremerEisenbahner Essen‑Kupferdreh e. V.766618
81840Ulrich GirbingerSegel‑Club‑Crefeld e. V.2DNS8DNF20
92316Thomas BrandtKrefelder Segel‑Klub e. V.85DNS720
Related Articles

RS Aeros at Sutton Bingham
18 helms race on a breezy day Fifteen RS Aeros arrived at Sutton Bingham, on a cloudy but breezy day. Early persuasive talk from Greg Bartlett about getting as many people as possible racing the 9's partly worked. Posted on 12 Jun Massapoag YC Small Boat Regatta
RS Aeros find the sweet spot in Boston I have always had a special fondness for the Small Boat Regatta at Massapaog YC in Sharon MA, ever since I sailed in the first annual SBR in 2008. It's a one day event that always seems to find the sweet spot. Posted on 8 Jun RS Aeros at the Go for the Gold Regatta
Racing on Scotts Flat Lake Scotts Flat Lake is a beautiful inland venue where Gold Country YC hold their annual regatta. This year the RS Aeros joined for the first time with eight RS Aeros competing in their own class. Posted on 7 Jun Race to Scotland Challenge complete!
Ken Fowler makes it to John O'Groats Having left the calmer waters of England and Wales behind him, Ken Fowler (51) sailed on to the Scottish coastline. Posted on 6 Jun RS Aero Baltic Cup in Estonia
Racing from the Pirita Olympic Harbour in Tallinn The RS Aero Baltic Cup Estonia was held in collaboration with the Kalevi Yacht Club Championships with the Lasers from the Pirita Olympic Harbour in Tallinn. Posted on 6 Jun East Lothian YC Annual Regatta
72 dinghies take part in North Berwick East Lothian Yacht Club, based in North Berwick, held their annual open regatta on the weekend 3rd & 4th June 2017. A total of 72 sailing dinghies took part, with 54 visiting boats and 18 from the home club. Posted on 5 Jun RS Aeros at the East Lothian YC Regatta
Round 3 of the UK Northern Circuit at North Berwick Four local RS Aero sailors plus a small but dedicated band from Yorkshire and the Lakes turned up for the ELYC annual regatta incorporating the third event in the Northern traveller series. Posted on 5 Jun Sailing into June at RS Sailing
Get on the water in time for summer If you're interested in getting out on the water in time for summer, but worried delivery times might delay you, don't worry! We are stocked and ready to go. All you need to do is go here, fill out the form, and we'll get back to you asap. Posted on 4 Jun Ken's Race To Scotland
Help him raise £50,000 for two amazing charities Ken Fowler begun his Challenge from Land's End on 7th May with the aim to sail to John O'Groats in his RS Aero to raise an astonishing £50,000 for two amazing charities; Cancer Research UK and the Oakhaven Hospice. Posted on 1 Jun Alamitos Bay YC Memorial Day Regatta
Sun and wind for the RS Aeros in California Lots of sun and wind were on tap for the 2017 Alamitos Bay Yacht Club Memorial Day Regatta this weekend. 8 Aeros from California and as far as Utah and Connecticut sailed the outside course with the mulithulls, 29ers, Finns, and Lasers. Posted on 30 May

Upcoming Events

Bradford On Avon SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bradford On Avon SC- 1 Jul Lymington Town SC RS Aero Lymington Dinghy Regatta for RS Aero
Lymington Town SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul YC de Carnac RS Aero World Championship for RS Aero
YC de Carnac- 23 Jul to 28 Jul Burghfield SC RS Aero UK Youth Nationals for RS Aero
Burghfield SC- 12 Aug to 13 Aug YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic RS Aero The Crown Cup, International Czech Championship and Eurocup for RS Aero
YC Cerna v Posumavi, Lipno Lake, Czech Republic- 16 Aug to 20 Aug Bala SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Bala SC- 26 Aug to 28 Aug Hayling Island SC RS Aero UK National Championship and International Open for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 31 Aug to 3 Sep Nottingham SC RS Aero Green Frog Genovate UK River Champs for RS Aero
Nottingham SC- 17 Sep Papercourt SC RS Aero Open Meeting for RS Aero
Papercourt SC- 30 Sep Fraglia Vela Malcesine RS Aero RS Aerocup : Malcesine, Garda for RS Aero
Fraglia Vela Malcesine- 7 Oct to 10 Oct
