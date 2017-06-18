Harken D-Zero National Championship at Royal Torbay Yacht Club - Overall
by Simon Butterworth today at 3:53 pm
16-18 June 2017
The final Day of the 2017 D-Zero Nationals and George Cousins had his 'Race Face' on with a second and first in the last two races securing the Championship.
Paul Scullion gave his fellow Restronguet Sailing Club member a close duel taking second with Kian Andrews completing the podium in third.
The wind conditions were tricky throughout the regatta which the Royal Torbay Yacht Club Race Committee battled hard to give the best courses they could muster. But once again, the English Rivera gave the competitors plenty of sunshine and even warmer hospitality.
Tracking via Sailracer can be found here.
Overall Results:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1
|172
|George Cousins
|Restronguet SC
|3
|5
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|10
|2
|178
|Paul Scullion
|Restronguet SC
|2
|6
|2
|1
|35
|3
|3
|2
|13
|3
|156
|Kian Andrews
|Penzance & Mounts Bay SC
|6
|2
|4
|3
|35
|21
|1
|9
|25
|4
|193
|Greg Bartlett
|Starcross YC
|5
|1
|14
|5
|4
|6
|6
|8
|27
|5
|1
|Ian Morgan
|Netley SC
|1
|10
|13
|10
|2
|4
|5
|35
|32
|6
|114
|Darren Williams
|Restronguet SC
|22
|14
|1
|9
|35
|2
|4
|4
|34
|7
|211
|Mandy Sweet
|Grafham Water SC
|17
|7
|8
|4
|5
|8
|10
|5
|37
|8
|141
|David Bartlett
|Starcross YC
|8
|3
|6
|17
|11
|11
|8
|7
|43
|9
|150
|Jon Bassett
|Largs SC
|14
|12
|9
|7
|3
|12
|7
|13
|50
|10
|3
|John Aston
|Grafham Water SC
|4
|15
|11
|12
|19
|7
|13
|16
|62
|11
|195
|Rob Lennox
|Barnt Green SC
|13
|23
|16
|15
|6
|10
|16
|6
|66
|12
|170
|Seb Prowse
|Queen Mary SC
|28
|8
|15
|6
|9
|19
|15
|19
|72
|13
|42
|Jon Cowper
|Hunts SC
|12
|11
|3
|24
|23
|23
|14
|10
|73
|14
|217
|Tom Southwell
|Netley SC
|11
|21
|19
|11
|15
|16
|9
|12
|74
|15
|71
|Neil Washington
|Grafham Water SC
|10
|13
|12
|13
|35
|17
|18
|17
|82
|16
|208
|James Edmond
|Queen Mary SC
|9
|18
|5
|14
|16
|22
|35
|35
|84
|17
|124
|Simon Hindley
|Restronguet SC
|35
|35
|10
|18
|18
|5
|22
|14
|87
|18
|123
|Jim Scott
|Carsington SC
|23
|17
|21
|8
|12
|9
|27
|35
|90
|19
|143
|Mike Pridham
|Isle of Man SCC
|21
|19
|26
|19
|7
|18
|11
|20
|94
|20
|11
|Steve Bolland
|Bristol Corinthian SC
|7
|4
|35
|35
|35
|35
|12
|3
|96
|21
|174
|Graham Cooper
|South Cerney SC
|20
|16
|23
|16
|14
|13
|25
|18
|97
|22
|230
|Adrian Coates
|Carsington SC
|16
|9
|22
|22
|24
|21
|35
|35
|114
|23
|218
|Paul Murphy
|Grafham Water SC
|24
|26
|20
|20
|20
|14
|19
|21
|114
|24
|158
|Gary Tompkins
|Hunts SC
|27
|25
|25
|26
|10
|28
|20
|15
|121
|25
|111
|Chris Jeffries
|South Cerney SC
|18
|24
|17
|28
|17
|27
|24
|22
|122
|26
|66
|David Valentine
|Emsworth Slipper SC
|31
|29
|24
|27
|21
|24
|17
|11
|124
|27
|57
|Martin Latimer
|Largs SC
|15
|20
|35
|30
|25
|20
|21
|24
|125
|28
|191
|Nigel Austin
|Cransley SC
|19
|31
|18
|21
|8
|30
|35
|35
|127
|29
|54
|Ed Deacon
|Hunts SC
|30
|30
|28
|23
|13
|25
|26
|25
|140
|30
|181
|Gordon Stewart
|North Herts and East Beds SC
|25
|27
|27
|25
|22
|26
|23
|23
|144
|31
|232
|Gavin Vaughan
|Carsington SC
|26
|22
|29
|29
|26
|29
|35
|35
|161
|32
|188
|Paul Jefferies
|Hunts SC
|29
|28
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|197
|33
|8
|Joe Constable
|Grafham Water SC
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|210
|33
|233
|Chris Wright
|Carsington SC
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|210
