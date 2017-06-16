Please select your home edition
Edition
BodyHoliday Saint Lucia 728x90
Product Feature
Sovereign 2.4mR Combi Trailer
Sovereign 2.4mR Combi Trailer
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Hustler 25.5 with fin keel built 1977
located in Chichester
Europe class sails
located in Spain
RS Aero 7 1535
located in Hayling Island

Points Week at Itchenor Sailing Club

by Rebecca Oldfield today at 2:03 pm 12-16 June 2017
X80 Lass leading the fleet during Itchenor Points Week © David Priscott

Itchenor Sailing Club's annual Points Week is a tradition that goes back many decades but rarely has there been a more perfect week weather-wise. With beautiful sunshine and changing wind directions, the weather conditions made for interesting and varied racing throughout the week.

For the three classic keelboat classes that race during Points Week – XODs, Swallows and Sunbeams, race officer Roger Wickens had decreed that racing should take place each side of high water to give the maximum flexibility in course setting. He took full advantage of this to test the fleets with challenging windward legs both against and with the tide to the fours corners of Chichester Harbour followed by exciting downwind legs with full spinnakers giving a colourful addition to the Harbour background.

Of the 50 boats racing in Points Week, half were in the XOD fleet – 22 local boats augmented by three visitors from Cowes. Monday's race provided one of the closest finishes with X55 Falconet (Peter Lawrence, Ron Parker and Jim Dunn) just half a boat's length ahead of X80 Lass (Jeremy Lear and John Tremlett) after two hours racing. Tuesday's race was more clear cut when X26 Catherine (Colin McKinnon with Neil and Ros Hart) established an early lead that could not be bettered by Lass who was again second. On Wednesday for most of the race it appeared that this would be Lass's day but X90 Astralita (Mike Martell, Fraser Graham and Tim Copsey) thought better and overhauled her by the final leg home. Winds on Thursday were the strongest of the week, gusting 25 knots and clearly suited X50 Xcitation (Roger Yeoman with Roddy Bridge) taking first place ahead of Lass in the two spot yet again. In Friday's medium breeze X50 established a lead from the start, took the direct route to the windward mark on the Winner Bank and was not challenged although Lass held on to make it a full set of second places. However, Lass's consistency was more than enough to take first place overall in the series for the Benson Platter. Xcitation was second and Astralita third.

In the Swallow class the early races suggested the series might be a three horse race with Gwaihir (Mike Wigmore, Mark Struckett and Charles Hyatt) taking the first race ahead of Migrant (Charles Fisher, Richard Thompson and Nigel Glennie) and Darter (Tony Glover with Harry and Prue Roome). Darter then took honours in the two short races on Tuesday with Gwaihir scoring a third and a second place. Migrant took a second but then faded with a seventh. Gwaihir established a significant lead in the Wednesday race that wasn't challenged, even by Darter in second position. This was the order again in the first of Thursday's two short races. Gwaihir also took first place in the next race.

So with the series win for the Buccaneer Trophy secured by Gwaihir at the end of Thursday, Friday's race was to decide the minor places. Migrant came back from midweek disappointments with a second place behind Gwaihir but it was only good enough for third overall behind Darter.

The winner of the Sunbeam series was not decided until the Friday, with at least four boats in contention after four races. The Evans/Leach partnership in Polly secured the win on Monday. It was Joe and Cathy Burnie's turn on Tuesday to take top spot in Fleury. Then came Alan Stannah's charge in Spray with three wins in a row to take the Wengen Cowbell for the series win ahead of the consistent Alchemy sailed by Richard and Sarah Pearson. Fleury was third overall.

Full results can be found on the Itchenor Sailing Club website.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Lymington XOD Wednesday Series race 8
A good turnout of 18 boats There was a good turnout of 18 XODs on Wednesday. The first beat to No 5 on the Island shore, was into a southeasterly wind force 3 - 4. Decisions were divided as to which way to go. Posted on 18 Jun Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week preview
Defending champions and new faces prepare With little more than a month to go before the start of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week entries are rolling in fast. The numbers in the classic keelboat fleets and cruiser classes are already looking to equal last year's total. Posted on 15 Jun RSrnYC Harken June Regatta overall
Spectacular finale in the Central Solent The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series Harken June Regatta was blessed with spectacular conditions for the final day of action. The southwesterly wind piped up from 15 to 20 knots by the end of the day. Posted on 11 Jun RSrnYC Harken June Regatta day 1
Sunshine start The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series continues with the Harken June Regatta. A variety of boats, including XOD, Sportsboats, classics, cruisers, and IRC racing yachts enjoyed champagne conditions on the first day. Posted on 10 Jun Lendy Cowes Week
New title sponsor announced Leading peer to peer lending platform, Lendy, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor of Cowes Week for the next three years, beginning with this year's regatta which starts on 29th July 2017. Posted on 7 Jun Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 8
Racing cancelled due to 30 knot winds With a Met Office gale warning in force and actual gusts of 30 knots seen, all classes were cancelled. Posted on 6 Jun Bembridge SC Keelboat Itchenor Weekend
A lively weekend of racing across the Solent Although only three Redwings and five One-Designs signed up for the annual trip to Itchenor Sailing Club, those that did go had a great weekend. Despite the briefing for Saturday's passage race being at 08:00, all the crews appeared to listen carefully. Posted on 5 Jun Norman Moore Trophy at Itchenor
Swallow class racing for the trophy since 1953 The Swallow class at Itchenor Sailing Club has been racing for the Norman Moore Trophy every year since 1953. In this time, the annual open meeting has developed in to the premier home event for the National Swallow Class. Posted on 31 May Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 7
Excellent sailing conditions for the 57 yachts After three Tuesdays with light winds, the 57 competitors who turned out for race 7 were able to enjoy excellent sailing conditions with a good west south west force 4 which held for the evening allowing most competitors to be home by 8pm. Posted on 31 May Island SC Tuesday Evening Series Race 6
Low cloud fails to dampen the spirits on 54 yachts A light westerly breeze, low cloud and a strong east going tide failed to dampen the spirits of the crews of the 54 yachts that turned out to race. Posted on 24 May

Upcoming Events

Holyhead SC Squib National Championship for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy