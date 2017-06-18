Please select your home edition
RS100s during the RS Sailing Summer Championships at Hayling Island

by Clive Eplett today at 1:37 pm 17-18 June 2017

An excellent turnout of 24 RS100s pre-entered for the RS Southerns at HISC on 17/18 June, hoping for waves, wind and perhaps even some sun.

For once, the forecasters got it right, wall to wall sun it certainly was; from our Bracklesham Bay vantage point you could see a packed West Wittering beach grow pinker as the days progressed.

With a sub 10 knot breeze, it was going to be interesting who would come to the fore. 2015 Nat Champ Brett Aarons had a new boat, as did Multiple 10.2 Champ Huw Powell. Is he slimming down for this 8.4 malarky? Conditions looked ideal for the winner of the past two events, Ian Gregory, but after a week at the Laser (excuse the profanity) Radial European Masters would he have forgotten what to do with 3 times as much sail area? Two of the Chew crew were in the boat park, but would they again just have a round of crazy-golf then sneak off home just as the rest of us go sailing.

Nope, not so much any of them. As it happened, the star of the show on Saturday was just-finished-my-GCSEs Robert Richardson with a 3-1-3, leading the 1-2-8 of last year's Nat Champ Al Dickson. Behind, it was tight all the way down, with a single point or count-back being the difference between placings, but those two would need to keep a particular eye on Nils Jolliffe, holding a 2-UFD-3.

Sunday's denouement was lighter and even hotter. After a slow sail out to a committee boat seemingly hull-down on the horizon (equator-crossing tributes to Neptune were hastily being improvised) and a delay for the wind to settle, it was Al who led from the off, chased by Mark Harrison, Clive Eplett and Robert. Second time around, Al decided to round the right leeward gate buoy as if the left-hand one. By the time he'd unwound himself, it was game-over. Meantime, Andy Jones (making your correspondent wish he, Andy, did stick to golf) pressed the turbo button and shot past first Robert, then Clive and Mark, boat-speeding into an unassailable lead. Perhaps regretting his choc-bar predilection, Mark slipped behind those two on the last run, which would cost him overall.

What wind there was then gave up the ghost. The OOD ran another start but we were barely beating the tide so, rightly, three guns were fired, to general acclaim.

This made Windermere-based Robert Richardson RS100 Southern Champion (why did we not check his passport for these 'Southerns'?) with a single point separating each of Al Dickson second, then Mark Harrison, Andy Jones, Brett Aarons and Clive Eplett in 3rd to 6th

The 100s next assemble only a few miles over the Severn Bridge in Llandegfedd on1-2 July. Last year's event was a corker, with a warm welcome from the keen and capable home fleet and some great racing. Plus entries are already building for the National Champsionship at Weston. Don't miss out, 100 sailors.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4Pts
1st140Robert RichardsonRoyal Windermere YC‑31337
2nd410Alistair DicksonGurnard SC128‑1111
3rd379Mark HarrisonGurnard SC‑1271412
4th172Andrew JonesChew Valley Lake SC75‑15113
5th527Brett AaronsGurnard SC644‑714
6th509Clive EplettFrensham Pond58‑11215
7th370Nils JolliffeNetley SC23(UFD)1318
8th314Steven LeeWeston SC4‑109518
9th1Huw PowellRed Wharf Bay SC8142(DNC)24
10th259Ian GregoryFrensham Pond10115(DNC)26
11th523Greg BoothPort Dinorwic SC11610(DNC)27
12th348Nick SandisonNetley SC‑14913628
13th180John RichardsonRoyal Windermere YC‑191271029
14th302Daniel CraftWeston SC9‑2312930
15th127Luke GobleNetley SC15136‑1734
16th130Steve JonesChew Valley Lake SC1316‑21837
17th472Stewart HawthornRoyal Southern YC17(UFD)141445
18th266Andy TrickettNetley SC1617‑201548
19th229Nick ShuttleworthNetley SC‑2120181250
20th526Mostyn EvansMounts Bay SC‑2019171854
21st321Keith WillisLymington Town SC181819(DNC)55
22nd294Andy ConwayChichester YC(UFD)1516DNC56
23rd492Nick GriffinCastle Cove SC2222‑231660
24th205Jim WicksLocks SC(UFD)21221962
