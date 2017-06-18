RS100s during the RS Sailing Summer Championships at Hayling Island

by Clive Eplett today at 1:37 pm

An excellent turnout of 24 RS100s pre-entered for the RS Southerns at HISC on 17/18 June, hoping for waves, wind and perhaps even some sun.

For once, the forecasters got it right, wall to wall sun it certainly was; from our Bracklesham Bay vantage point you could see a packed West Wittering beach grow pinker as the days progressed.

With a sub 10 knot breeze, it was going to be interesting who would come to the fore. 2015 Nat Champ Brett Aarons had a new boat, as did Multiple 10.2 Champ Huw Powell. Is he slimming down for this 8.4 malarky? Conditions looked ideal for the winner of the past two events, Ian Gregory, but after a week at the Laser (excuse the profanity) Radial European Masters would he have forgotten what to do with 3 times as much sail area? Two of the Chew crew were in the boat park, but would they again just have a round of crazy-golf then sneak off home just as the rest of us go sailing.

Nope, not so much any of them. As it happened, the star of the show on Saturday was just-finished-my-GCSEs Robert Richardson with a 3-1-3, leading the 1-2-8 of last year's Nat Champ Al Dickson. Behind, it was tight all the way down, with a single point or count-back being the difference between placings, but those two would need to keep a particular eye on Nils Jolliffe, holding a 2-UFD-3.

Sunday's denouement was lighter and even hotter. After a slow sail out to a committee boat seemingly hull-down on the horizon (equator-crossing tributes to Neptune were hastily being improvised) and a delay for the wind to settle, it was Al who led from the off, chased by Mark Harrison, Clive Eplett and Robert. Second time around, Al decided to round the right leeward gate buoy as if the left-hand one. By the time he'd unwound himself, it was game-over. Meantime, Andy Jones (making your correspondent wish he, Andy, did stick to golf) pressed the turbo button and shot past first Robert, then Clive and Mark, boat-speeding into an unassailable lead. Perhaps regretting his choc-bar predilection, Mark slipped behind those two on the last run, which would cost him overall.

What wind there was then gave up the ghost. The OOD ran another start but we were barely beating the tide so, rightly, three guns were fired, to general acclaim.

This made Windermere-based Robert Richardson RS100 Southern Champion (why did we not check his passport for these 'Southerns'?) with a single point separating each of Al Dickson second, then Mark Harrison, Andy Jones, Brett Aarons and Clive Eplett in 3rd to 6th

The 100s next assemble only a few miles over the Severn Bridge in Llandegfedd on1-2 July. Last year's event was a corker, with a warm welcome from the keen and capable home fleet and some great racing. Plus entries are already building for the National Champsionship at Weston. Don't miss out, 100 sailors.

Overall Results:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 Pts 1st 140 Robert Richardson Royal Windermere YC ‑3 1 3 3 7 2nd 410 Alistair Dickson Gurnard SC 1 2 8 ‑11 11 3rd 379 Mark Harrison Gurnard SC ‑12 7 1 4 12 4th 172 Andrew Jones Chew Valley Lake SC 7 5 ‑15 1 13 5th 527 Brett Aarons Gurnard SC 6 4 4 ‑7 14 6th 509 Clive Eplett Frensham Pond 5 8 ‑11 2 15 7th 370 Nils Jolliffe Netley SC 2 3 (UFD) 13 18 8th 314 Steven Lee Weston SC 4 ‑10 9 5 18 9th 1 Huw Powell Red Wharf Bay SC 8 14 2 (DNC) 24 10th 259 Ian Gregory Frensham Pond 10 11 5 (DNC) 26 11th 523 Greg Booth Port Dinorwic SC 11 6 10 (DNC) 27 12th 348 Nick Sandison Netley SC ‑14 9 13 6 28 13th 180 John Richardson Royal Windermere YC ‑19 12 7 10 29 14th 302 Daniel Craft Weston SC 9 ‑23 12 9 30 15th 127 Luke Goble Netley SC 15 13 6 ‑17 34 16th 130 Steve Jones Chew Valley Lake SC 13 16 ‑21 8 37 17th 472 Stewart Hawthorn Royal Southern YC 17 (UFD) 14 14 45 18th 266 Andy Trickett Netley SC 16 17 ‑20 15 48 19th 229 Nick Shuttleworth Netley SC ‑21 20 18 12 50 20th 526 Mostyn Evans Mounts Bay SC ‑20 19 17 18 54 21st 321 Keith Willis Lymington Town SC 18 18 19 (DNC) 55 22nd 294 Andy Conway Chichester YC (UFD) 15 16 DNC 56 23rd 492 Nick Griffin Castle Cove SC 22 22 ‑23 16 60 24th 205 Jim Wicks Locks SC (UFD) 21 22 19 62