Greenings International to debut team in biggest Round-the-World Ocean Race

by Julia Fry today at 3:32 pm 19 June 2017
Clipper Race CEO William Ward with Greenings founder Andrew Greening © Clipper Ventures

It is announced today that Greenings International, a world leader in sourcing Senior Level Executive Talent for Card Payment and Fintech clients, will debut as a Team Partner in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race.

The team, which will be known as Greenings will be one of twelve 70ft branded racing yachts which will take to the start line on Sunday, 20 August, in Liverpool, to compete in the 40,000-nautical mile Clipper Race, the biggest round the world ocean race on the planet and the only event of its kind which trains everyday people to become ocean racers.

Clipper Race CEO and Co-Founder William Ward welcomed the news, saying: "It's my great pleasure to welcome Greenings as a first-time Team Partner in the Clipper 2017-18 Race.

"Throughout the past decade working with Greenings International, I've developed a high level of respect for its commitment to investing in people. I know from first-hand experience of running a business, and also witnessing our everyday crew achieving great feats, that people power is a vital factor in the success of any team."

William added: "I wish the team the very best of success in supporting the strong leadership and team attributes required to take on the Clipper Race's extreme environments." Founded in 1999 by Andrew Greening, a pioneer in international executive resourcing, Greenings International has enjoyed 29 years of trusted, cross-border partnerships with some of the world's leading corporates, private equity, regulators, and governments.

Commenting on the decision to partner with the Clipper Race, Andrew Greening, Managing Partner, said: "Greenings has always pushed the boundaries, supporting individuals to exceed their own personal expectations, so we are absolutely thrilled to be debuting a team in the Clipper 2017-18 Round the World Yacht Race."

"We help leaders to better understand themselves and how to leverage the skills and strengths of their colleagues and family to achieve positive outcomes. Our ethos is 'Value through People' and we believe the Clipper Race demonstrates the power of people in any performance, making it the perfect vehicle for taking our business around the world."

Over 710 people from all walks of life and representing over 40 different nationalities will either compete in one or more of the Clipper 2017-18 Race's eight challenging legs, or the entire eleven-month long circumnavigation, with each team under the guidance of a professional Skipper. To put the level of this challenge in perspective, less people have sailed around the world than have climbed Mount Everest.

Clipper 2015-16 Round the World Yacht Race - photo © onEdition
Clipper 2015-16 Round the World Yacht Race - photo © onEdition

Greenings International has partnered with the Clipper Race since 2007, running The Cards and Payments Industry Regatta on The Solent. This event has seen leaders from the world of Payments, including Ai Corp, American Express, CyberSource, Elavon, EVO, FIS, Global Blue, Global Payments, Miura, Oak Capital, PrePay Solutions, Retail Decisions, UATP, Verifone, and WorldPay, all compete in the annual industry series.

In support of the team's race participation, Cards and Payments specific events will be organised in key race destinations including Cape Town, Sydney, Seattle and New York, whilst also bringing local clients to spectate at Race Start and Finish events in Liverpool and Derry-Londonderry.

The partnership's aim will be to connect executives and businesses around the Clipper Race's global route, providing thought leadership on Executive Talent and Development in its rapidly changing and innovative sector.

The firm also plans to build a digital engagement between its crew, Greenings International employees, and clients and candidates throughout the almost year long duration of the Clipper Race.

Greenings International has offices in Atlanta, London, Luxembourg, Manchester and Montreal. The Clipper 2017-18 Race will be the event's eleventh edition. This endurance challenge of a lifetime will include a minimum of thirteen races, which will visit six continents, and include six ocean crossings, before returning to Liverpool's Albert Docks in July 2018.

www.clipperroundtheworld.com

