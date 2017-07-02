Less than two weeks to go until the East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Zhik
by Andrew Dowley today at 11:36 am
1-2 July 2017
East Coast Piers Race © Andy Perks
It's now less than two weeks until the annual East Coast Piers Race weekend at Marconi Sailing Club in Essex. The weekend is open to fast dinghies (PY980 or faster) and catamarans and is being held on the 1st and 2nd July.
Now in its 30th year the ECPR weekend has attracted top sailors from across the World who have travelled to take on the 48 mile course from Marconi SC in the River Blackwater onto Walton on the Naze and back. There are now three different courses available on Sunday with shorter course racing on the Saturday.
Here is what you can expect from the weekend:
On the Water
Off the Water
- Two in river races on Saturday starting at 1pm, briefing at 12pm
- Three course options for Saturday (13 miles, 27 miles or 48 miles)
- GPS tracking for Sunday sponsored by GJW Direct
- Racing for monohull and multihull sailors
- LOADS of class associations signed up to use the event as their TT's
- Mother boats (yachts) at every mile of the course to help if needed - this is on top of our RIB support fleet
- Zhik are our title sponsor again so expect some great prizes
- FREE camping from Friday - Monday
- Saturday night food included in your entry price
- Fantastic live band on Saturday night
- Adnams are sponsoring again so cheap beer, the more you drink* the more you donate to charity (*drink responsibly and all that jazz)
- T-shirts and hoodies available to buy - special 30th year editions
- Raffle tickets on sale, make sure you buy some there are some great prizes
You can enter online so please do to make your registration easy. You can find more info including the notice of race on the ECPR website
.
Thank you to our sponsors for the weekend – Zhik, GJW Direct, Adnams, Dinghy Rope, GP Sails, Yachts & Yachting Magazine and Funkymonkey Boat Names.
Questions?
If you have any questions about the weekend then please email or check out the race website www.eastcoastpiersrace.com
