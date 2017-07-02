Please select your home edition
Edition
Zhik 2016 Isotak Ocean
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Aquapac Aquapac - Camcorder Case
Aquapac Aquapac - Camcorder Case

Boats for sale

Mirror 69776
located in Colchester

Less than two weeks to go until the East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Zhik

by Andrew Dowley today at 11:36 am 1-2 July 2017
East Coast Piers Race © Andy Perks

It's now less than two weeks until the annual East Coast Piers Race weekend at Marconi Sailing Club in Essex. The weekend is open to fast dinghies (PY980 or faster) and catamarans and is being held on the 1st and 2nd July.

Now in its 30th year the ECPR weekend has attracted top sailors from across the World who have travelled to take on the 48 mile course from Marconi SC in the River Blackwater onto Walton on the Naze and back. There are now three different courses available on Sunday with shorter course racing on the Saturday.

Here is what you can expect from the weekend:

On the Water

  • Two in river races on Saturday starting at 1pm, briefing at 12pm
  • Three course options for Saturday (13 miles, 27 miles or 48 miles)
  • GPS tracking for Sunday sponsored by GJW Direct
  • Racing for monohull and multihull sailors
  • LOADS of class associations signed up to use the event as their TT's
  • Mother boats (yachts) at every mile of the course to help if needed - this is on top of our RIB support fleet
Off the Water
  • Zhik are our title sponsor again so expect some great prizes
  • FREE camping from Friday - Monday
  • Saturday night food included in your entry price
  • Fantastic live band on Saturday night
  • Adnams are sponsoring again so cheap beer, the more you drink* the more you donate to charity (*drink responsibly and all that jazz)
  • T-shirts and hoodies available to buy - special 30th year editions
  • Raffle tickets on sale, make sure you buy some there are some great prizes
You can enter online so please do to make your registration easy. You can find more info including the notice of race on the ECPR website.

East Coast Piers Race courses - photo © Marconi Sailing Club
East Coast Piers Race courses - photo © Marconi Sailing Club

Thank you to our sponsors for the weekend – Zhik, GJW Direct, Adnams, Dinghy Rope, GP Sails, Yachts & Yachting Magazine and Funkymonkey Boat Names.

Questions?

If you have any questions about the weekend then please email or check out the race website www.eastcoastpiersrace.com

For the latest information please follow us on our social channels:

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Kieler Woche day 2
Balancing act through the weather systems Sun in Kiel-Schilksee! What was the visitors' pleasure, was causing concerns for weather experts and the race committee. Because the predicted West wind was endangered to collapse by the thermal influence of the solar radiation. Posted on 18 Jun Kieler Woche day 1
Dream start for the international classes A full program for the first day of the international classes at the Kiel Week. Head of Organisation Dirk Ramhorst could look back at an opening day after five hours, which was really random. Posted on 17 Jun Larks at Marconi
GJW Direct Travellers Series event With clear blue skies and forecasted winds of between 14 - 18 knots, Marconi SC on the east coast was definitely the right place to be sailing a lark for the weekend. Posted on 14 Jun Not booked your August holiday yet?
Rare Wildwind Special Offers If you've not yet booked your summer holiday you might want to consider some of our rare 'August Special Offers'. While we are almost completely full in July already for some odd reason our bookings toward the end of August are lighter than normal. Posted on 9 Jun New Mainsheet System for Big Cats
A2169/2069 Quint launched by Allen The new Allen A2069/A2169 "Quint" mainsheet system has been developed by the UK performance sailing hardware manufacturer with feedback from Team Allen sailors and the prototype has already won UK and European F18. Posted on 9 Jun Wildwind sponsor Solent Forts Race 2017
Taking place on Sunday 18th June This year's Solent Forts Race is on Sunday 18th June and we are proud to announce that we are once again sponsoring the event. Posted on 18 May How Does a Catamaran Clinic Help You?
A regular feature at Wildwind Vassiliki Since 2010 catamaran clinics have been a regular feature at Wildwind Vassiliki, and once again we are kicking off our season with our intensive training weeks which offer top class race coaching to the club enthusiast. Posted on 11 May The Ultimate Try-A-Watersport Holiday
Thanks to the Wildwind Adventures programme Wildwind holidays in Vassiliki, on the beautiful Greek island of Lefkas, has long been known as one of the world's prime sailing holiday destinations. Posted on 9 May Push the Boat Out at Marconi Sailing Club
All welcome to try sailing on Saturday 13th May Marconi Sailing Club, on the gentle banks of the River Blackwater in Essex, is a glorious setting for anyone to come and try some sailing on May 13th for the RYA's Push the Boat Out event. Posted on 8 May 40th Bala Catamaran Open
Increased attendance as club breaks with tradition The 40th Bala Catamaran open meeting took place over the May bank holiday weekend, 29th April - 1st May. A total of 17 boats entered, an increase of 6 boats, mainly due to the 4 boats which ventured across the welsh mountains from Tresaith Mariners SC. Posted on 7 May

Upcoming Events

Marconi Sailing Club Monohull dinghies/multihulls East Coast Piers Race sponsored by Allen Brothers for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Marconi Sailing Club- 2 Jul
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy