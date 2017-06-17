Please select your home edition
Edition
Hyde Sails 2017 Dinghy Show
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Streaker Cover
Rain and Sun Streaker Cover

Boats for sale

Endurance 38 Decksaloon
located in Plymouth

Salcombe Yacht Club Summer Series - Race 2

by Graham Cranford Smith today at 10:37 am 17 June 2017

Salcombe put on a show last Saturday, for sure. With air temperatures soaring into the late twenties and wall to wall sunshine it is hard to think of a more agreeable spot to go sailing, even if the wind was a bit light.

SYC held race 2 of the for once aptly named Summer series. Stalwart sailors who braved the adverse conditions the preceding week were joined by more hedonistic arrivistes who swelled the numbers to very decent proportions. It was particularly pleasing to see ten Salcombe Yawls appear on the start line.

Customer feedback to the race officer post-race was varied; the trip out to the Salcombe Bar, to mark M under Bolt head on a briskly ebbing tide was described by some, as "interesting", "courageous", and probably out of his earshot, "rather stupid". It was however, where the windward mark was located. Thereafter a massive run up to Gerston via the Bag and all that this connotes.

Whatever the case, a decent Southerly force 2-3 produced a long first beat out to the bar. With plenty of place changing this made for a spectacular sight. Lots of shifts, apparently.

First off were the cadets followed by the medium handicap. Five Laser Radials, an Aero 7 and a Wayfarer. The fast handicap comprised a loaned Phantom, three Twelves, the Squire families pair of Merlins and Alister "Oh dear, I am late for the start...again" Morley in a Musto Skiff. The MPS is a brave choice of craft for the confines of the estuary. Alister reported later an encounter with a concrete dredging platform resulting in a shortened tiller extension though no apparent loss of humour on his part. Indeed a powerful sense of humour plus a cavalier approach to risk, is a pre-requisite for any MPS helm, let alone one who plans to race this type in Salcombe.

Salcombe can lay some claim to being Solo central. Club races frequently take the form of miniature open meetings. Fifteen Solos.

It would be wrong to describe the long drag to Gerston, against the ebbing tide as processional. Once in the Bag, the sea breeze evaporated. Helms were confronted with a kaleidoscope of choices to gain an edge. In fact, initial race officer concerns that the fleet would not make it back from the Bar against the briskly ebbing tide, morphed into a worry that the fleets might not in fact return from Kingsbridge before nightfall. The winds at times became a zephyr. Crews in the sweltering heat sought to maintain calm. It was not a day for the full on winter wetsuit.

As so often the case in Salcombe the dilemma is, which bank to choose? When to cross the stream? Certainly, old hands will tell you that there are certainties except of course, when there are not. All post-race accounts indicated that the lower line past Saltstone was the way to go. Pressure this day, was king.

Already with a decent start in hand, Malcolm Mackley, not quite Father of the Solo fleet, but getting there, out-foxed the very handy Simon Dobson arriving at Gerston first. He in turn was hotly pursued by series leader, Andrew Bourne who had earlier been on the cusp of OCS at the start.

First back from the race box perspective was the smoothly sailed Aero 7 helmed by Paul Ingham who claimed first. He had built a massive lead on the battling Laser Radials of Toby Rew and Charlie Blazeby, brothers in arms.

By the finish, Simon Dobson had re-asserted his authority over the Solo fleet. Simon sails with a lot less rake than many and also favours a dacron sail though has ditched wooden battens. Even so, Jack Holt, would be pleased, one fancies. Mr Blue Sky, helmed by "The Professor" Mackley sporting an HD Golden sail, stole a very respectable second with Andrew Bourne, a creditable third.

Yawl wise, Frank Rowsell, was runaway winner in Spruce Goose, which is usually David Greening's ride. Geof Gilson and Chris Spencer Chapman followed Yawl 132 into third.

While correctly, Mothering Sunday, the same nomenclature, "Fathering Sunday", does not apply to Father's day. This apparently is a pagan occasion invented by a French company to promote a new cigarette lighter so their men-folk more easily light their Gitanes.

SYC got round the problem by running a Father's day pursuit race:

1st Gail and Dan Bridger, Yawl
2nd Chris Spencer Chapman, Solo
3rd Robin Hodges

Sincere thanks to Jayne Morris and her race team for laying that race on.

There is still time to enter the SALCOMBE GIN REGATTA 13th – 18th August. FREE ENTRY TO UNI STUDENTS. BRING A FIREFLY.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Solos at Ardleigh
Sea breeze fills in for the final race Despite a forecast of light a variable winds, fifteen visitors made the trip to Ardleigh Sailing Club on 17th June. They were joined by a disappointing turnout of three local boats. Posted on 18 Jun Solos at Portchester
Racing for the renowned 'Portchester Horn' Located adjacent to the historic Portchester Castle, the Sailing Club occupies a site which both offers shelter to the friendly visitor, but also strikes fear into those seeking to come with the intent of launching a hostile attack. Posted on 15 Jun Solo Nigel Pusinelli Trophy
A whooping 63 helms at Hayling Island Hayling Island Sailing Club welcomed a whooping 63 National Solos to contest the prestigious Nigel Pusinelli Trophy over the weekend of 3-4 June. Posted on 14 Jun Solos at Northampton
Incidents and action for the 22 helms Well where do I start with so many incidents and action? With WindGuru reading 17, gusting 35, we did well to get 22 boats signed on. Posted on 13 Jun Solos at Wroxham Broad
Eastern Area Open on the Norfolk Broads Sunday 4th June saw Norfolk Broads YC host both a Solo Eastern Area Open. A healthy turn-out of Solo visitors, from as far afield as the West Midlands, were greeted by 11mph winds, sunshine and the idyllic surroundings of Wroxham Broad. Posted on 13 Jun Solos at Sutton Bingham
Building breeze for Western Series event Three visitors joined the home boats for the Sutton Bingham Solo Western Series event on Saturday 10 June. On arrival at the reservoir the wind was blowing a nice 15mph from the SSW with occasional gusts... but this was just the prelude. Posted on 12 Jun Salcombe YC Summer Series Race 1
A good sail for those who turned up Poor weather forecasting and generally gloomy conditions deterred many sailors from competing in the first SYC summer series but those that did compete had a good sail. Posted on 11 Jun Solos at Ogston
Inaugural Northern Circuit event A sunny Sunday morning saw the addition of Ogston Sailing club to the National Solo Northern circuit for the first time and welcomed 6 visitors, adding to the 10 local boats. Posted on 8 Jun Solos at Bough Beech
A morning of strong winds leads to a beautiful afternoon Bough Beech Sailing Club in the heart of the stunning Kent countryside hosted a solo spring open on the 27th May. The open was quite an event with a morning of strong winds and champagne sailing conditions in the afternoon as the wind abated a bit. Posted on 7 Jun Salcombe YC Sailing Club Series Race 7
Sunshine and a fresh breeze, with a brief rain squall Sunshine - momentarily interrupted by a brief rain squall - and a fresh sea breeze provided excellent conditions for the final, and in several cases deciding, race in the Salcombe Yacht Club Sailing Club Series. Posted on 5 Jun

Upcoming Events

Holyhead SC Squib National Championship for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy