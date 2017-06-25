Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Surefooted
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk
Product Feature
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Racer Jacket
Henri Lloyd Offshore Elite Racer Jacket

Kieler Woche - Day 2

by Hermann Hell on 18 Jun 17-25 June 2017
Iordanis Paschalidis / Konstantinos Trigkonis (GRE) are the leaders of Formula 18 class after day 2 at Kieler Woche © Kieler Woche / okPress.de

Sun in Kiel-Schilksee! What was the visitors' pleasure, was causing concerns for weather experts and the race committee. Because the predicted West wind was endangered to collapse by the thermal influence of the solar radiation. But the balancing act between the weather systems worked out better than thought.

In the evening, the Head of Organisation of the Kiel Week, Dirk Ramhorst, could announce the fulfilment of a full program with only one race for the keel boats on course Foxtrott, two races for the Europes, Contenders and OK-dinghies, but a full programme of three to five races for all other classes on the triangular courses. For Monday, the expected wind scenario is even more complicated, so the start has been already postponed to 1pm.

2.4mR

Matthew Bugg, the Australian silver medal winner of the Paralympicses 2016, can handle the pressure well, it seems. Since the first start at the Kiel Week he has a disqualification for an early start on his record and cannot afford any more negative results, since Heiko Kroeger (Ammersbek/Germany) is very close behind him. But the man from Down Under is coping well with this mental burden and is still in the lead after the second day - but only with one point ahead of Kroeger. Dee Smith (USA), the fourth from Rio, is the third one on the podium of international sailors. In the first part of the event, the boat class is sailed as an open class for disabled and non-disabled sailors. But the Paralympic sailors are showing their non-disabled competitors the stern at the moment.

29er

Only in wait for a place on the podium are the Germans in the 29er Euro Cup. At the top of the fleet, Rok Verderber/Klemen Semelbauer from Slovenia are leading, followed by Theo Revil/Gautier Guevel from France and MikolajStaniul/Kajetan Jablonski from Poland.

505

Kiel Week is the direct preparation for the European Championship of the 505 class, which takes place during the Warnemuende Week. And the European Champions and third-ranked at the Worlds in 2013, the brothers Joergen and Jacob Bojsen-Moeller from Denmark, seem to be already well on track for that. With four victories and two second places, they are keeping the five-time World Champion Wolfgang Hunger (Strande/Germany) with his crew Julien Kleiner (Munich/Germany) at a distance. So it will be difficult for the record Kiel Week winner Hunger to win his 22. title on his home territory this year. The French Philippe Boite/Fountaine Mathieu are currently on rank three.

Joergen and Jacob Bojsen-Moeller from Denmark on day 2 at Kieler Woche - photo © Kieler Woche / www.segel-bilder.de
Joergen and Jacob Bojsen-Moeller from Denmark on day 2 at Kieler Woche - photo © Kieler Woche / www.segel-bilder.de

Contender

The German-Dutch duel as a preparation for the highlight of the season (the World Championship in Sonderborg in July) continues in the Contender. And again the Northern neighbours are holding all the aces. Jesper Nielsen (Denmark) is leading the fleet, followed by Christoph Homeier from Bremen (Germany) and Paul Verhallen (Netherlands).

Europe

In the mixed fleet of the Europe, the light winds on Sunday were according to the women's taste. The Danish Anna Livbjerg could situate herself at the top of the fleet with two victories with the Norwegian Lars Johan Brodtkorb and Fabian Kirchhoff (Huede/Germany) behind.

Flying Dutchman

Szabolcs Majthenyi/András Domokos, five-time Kiel Week winner in the Flying Dutchman, have been waiting for their next success in Kiel-Schilksee since 2014. And after the first half of their races, they have to realise, that two German crews are currently hard to beat. Kay Uwe Luedtke/Kai Schaefers (Stechlin), Vice World Champions of the previous year, are leading with a place five and five stage victories, followed by Kilian king/Johannes Brack (Waldeck), the Kiel Week title defenders and thirds at the Worlds 2016.

Laser 4.7/Laser Radial

In the Junior Laser class, the German sailors only seem to have a chance for the podium in the Laser 4.7. Julian Hoffmann (Immenstadt) is currently on rank two behind the Swiss Felix Baudet. Nicholas Bezy (Hongkong) has taken over the lead in the Laser Radial.

More information and full results at Kiel Week 2017 can be found at www.Kieler-Woche.de

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Kieler Woche day 1
Dream start for the international classes A full program for the first day of the international classes at the Kiel Week. Head of Organisation Dirk Ramhorst could look back at an opening day after five hours, which was really random. Posted on 17 Jun Brazilian medal glamour at Kieler Woche
Sailing legend Scheidt set for the event Medal winners from Rio de Janeiro in the 49er, 49er FX, 470, Laser Radial and Nacra 17 will let Kiel shine in gold, silver and bronze. In the 49er, Brazilian sailing legend Robert Scheidt (five Olympic medals) will also join the fleet. Posted on 14 Jun The Paralympic strategy plan
80 entries from 40 nations at Kieler Woche After the Paralympic end for the sailing sport, World Sailing has made a strategy plan for the next four years from 2017 until 2020. The objective: Sailing shall again be a Paralympic discipline in 2024. Posted on 20 May Kiel to host Para World Sailing Championships
During the world-renowned Kiel Week Kiel, Germany has been selected by World Sailing to host the 2017 Para World Sailing Championships from 20-25 June during the world-renowned Kiel Week 2017. Posted on 11 Dec 2016 Young British Girls' success
At the Laser 4.7 Youth World Championships The 2016 Laser 4.7 World Championships are now complete. Nearly 400 exhausted young sailors depart Kiel on Sunday evening after a long Championship which threw all weather conditions at the sailors. Posted on 8 Aug 2016 Laser 4.7 Youth Worlds at Kiel overall
Savelon and Papadimitriou win The last day of the Laser 4.7 Youth Worlds once more showed the top level of the young sailors. Dramatic fights and quick changes on the leaderbord heated things up, and some hopes for gold faded away in the very last race. Posted on 7 Aug 2016 Laser 4.7 Youth Worlds at Kiel day 5
Gold fleet changes everything Federica Cattarozzi (Italy), the top female sailor during the qualification series, dropped out of the Top Three after two disappointing races in the final series today, and Emma Savelon from the Netherlands took the lead. Posted on 7 Aug 2016 Laser 4.7 Youth Worlds at Kiel day 4
Fight for the Finals Gold, silver, bronze or emerald fleet? The last qualification day of the Laser 4.7 Youth Worlds made clear who will fight for the podium – and who will not. Posted on 5 Aug 2016 Laser 4.7 Youth Worlds at Kiel day 3
To be or not to be on the right side On the third day of the Laser 4.7 Youth Worlds off Kiel-Schilksee, it was all about the feeling for the wind shifts. With a constant showing in a breeze up to 20 knots, Federica Cattarozzi and Dimitrios Papadimitriou took the lead of their divisions. Posted on 4 Aug 2016 Laser 4.7 Youth Worlds at Kiel day 2
Dutch-Spanish prelude Annabelle Westerhof from the Netherlands and Pere Ponseti from Spain are on top of the leaderboard after the first day of racing at the Laser 4.7 Youth World Championship off Kiel-Schilksee. Posted on 3 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Holyhead SC Squib National Championship for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy