Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
HYDE SAILS SQUIB TOE STRAPS
HYDE SAILS SQUIB TOE STRAPS
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Squib National Championship at Holyhead Sailing Club - Practice Race

by Vincent Delany on 18 Jun 17-23 June 2017

Today was what can be called a 'shoe sailing day' because Squib sailors normally wear boots when they are racing, but today the champagne conditions in Holyhead Bay for the 45 Squibs racing in their annual championships were so perfect, that the sailors were able to wear shoes and tee shirts in the bright sunshine.

The practice race was 'a trick' laid by the OOD, David Lovegrove of Howth Yacht Club. The competitors had two options on their first beat, head out into the foul tide where the wind was stronger, or head inshore where both the wind and tide were lighter. Those who headed inshore were lifted, lifted, lifted, while those who headed out to sea, were headed until they could easily lay the windward mark. That race was won by the offshore group led by 'Brimstone' sailed by Bryan and Jenny Riley from the Waveney and Oulton Broad Sailing Club. Second was Malcolm Hutchings in 'Lady Penelope' from the Royal Corinthian Sailing Club, and Robert Coyle in 'Humphrey' from the same club.

Were these Squibs setting the pattern for the week? Where were the previous championship winners?

The practice race was followed by the first championship race. The fleet did not make things easy for OOD David Lovegrove. At the first start, half the fleet were over the start line with 30 seconds to go, despite the foul tide. On the second attempt to start on the 'P' flag 'Aquabat' positioned himself about two boat-lengths OCS, and the entire fleet sailed up to join him. Again it was a general recall. On the third attempt, under the 'U' flag, the fleet got away, without any recalls, in a relatively stable wind of 6-8 knots from the south.

At the first windward mark,.7 of a mile uptide from the start line, veteran Squib sailors and sailmakers Dick Batt and Pamela Phelan from the Royal Victoria Yacht Club led the fleet in the oldest Squib in the fleet, appropriately named 'Squib'. Behind them were Gerard Dyson and Tony Saltonstall from Royal Yorkshire Yacht Club in 'Alchemy', John and Lou Bibby in 'Insatiable' and Nigel and Jack Grogan in 'Helmut Shoing II' and about 3 others. It was at this stage of the race that it was realised that (unlike the practice race) heading towards the shore, and out of the tide, was the only way to go. There was a battle of wits between this small group of lead boats. On the first run 'Alchemy' played the tide to greater advantage, and reduced 'Squib's' lead to almost nothing.

After three beats and three runs the finishing order was:

1st. No. 800 'Alchemy', Gerard Dyson and Tony Saltonstall (RYYC)
2nd. No.11, 'Squib' Dick batt and Pamela Phelan (RVYC)
3rd. No. 47, John and Lou Bibby (Treaddur Bay Sailing Club)

In the Silver fleet:
1st. 'Periquin' with Noel Colclough and Vincent Delany (DMYC)

In the Bronze fleet:
1st. 'Atomic', Philip Barnes and David Thomas (Treaddur Bay Sailing Club)

For full results see the Holyhead Sailing Club website.

Racing continues tomorrow with race two of the six race National championship.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Squib Nationals at Holyhead preview
Returning to the club for the first time since 2004 Holyhead Sailing Club are the Welsh club hosting this year's premier event for the National Squibs from Britain and Europe, from 17th – 23rd June 2017. The Championships has not been held at Holyhead since 2004. Posted on 11 Jun 125th anniversary Burnham Week
Celebrations at the end of August Burnham Week 2017, commencing on Saturday 26th August, marks the 125 anniversary of this popular week long sailing regatta. Posted on 8 Jun Lendy Cowes Week
New title sponsor announced Leading peer to peer lending platform, Lendy, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor of Cowes Week for the next three years, beginning with this year's regatta which starts on 29th July 2017. Posted on 7 Jun Don't miss early bird entry
For Cowes Week 2017 If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply. Posted on 20 May Squib Coaching in Dun Laoghaire
With UK Champions Nigel and Jack Grogan On the weekend of 6-7 May, Nigel and Jack Grogan came to Ireland to coach members of the Irish Squib Forum. The coaching took place at the Royal St George Yacht Club, and in Dun Laoghaire Harbour. Posted on 8 May Kinsale Keelboat Regatta
Dragons and Squibs take to the water The Barry Ryan Civil Engineering Keelboat Regatta for one design fleets took place in Kinsale Yacht Club this weekend and Kinsale was delighted to welcome visiting Dragons from Glandore Harbour Yacht Club. Posted on 8 May Squib Gold Cup at Burnham
22 boats race over the early May Bank Holiday The 2017 Squib Gold Cup was hosted by the Burnham Squib Fleet over the May Bank Holiday. Trapezoid courses were set to accommodate the 707 East Zone Championship which was raced off the same starting line. Posted on 5 May Squibs at the Waldringfield Easter Egg
Chilly but with a good breeze on both days WSC organises an annual 2 day Easter Open meeting where all the club classes compete for Easter Egg prizes. Posted on 19 Apr Tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta
Open to all classes for the first time Over the weekend of 4-6 August 2017, the tenth RYA Sailability Multiclass Regatta will return to Rutland Sailing Club. Posted on 10 Apr Squib Broadland Regatta
Grogans win at Waveney & Oulton Broad YC Ten visitors from the Isle of Wight, Haven Ports, Waldringfield and Burnham travelled to Oulton Broad for the first weekend in April to give the local Lowestoft Fleet an exciting and sunny end to their Winter Season. Posted on 3 Apr

Upcoming Events

Holyhead SC Squib National Championship for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Squib Irish eastern champs for Squib
- 6 Jul to 9 Jul Waldringfield SC Squib Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul West Hoe SC Squib Regatta for Squib
West Hoe SC- 15 Jul to 16 Jul Cowes Combined Clubs Squib Cowes Week for Squib
Cowes Combined Clubs- 29 Jul to 5 Aug Killyleagh YC Squib Irish squib champs for Squib
Killyleagh YC- 4 Aug to 6 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh champs for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 11 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Squib Welsh Open Week for Squib
South Caernarvonshire YC- 6 Aug to 12 Aug Kinsale YC Squib Irish southerns for Squib
Kinsale YC- 26 Aug to 27 Aug Waldringfield SC Squib Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy