Please select your home edition
Edition
GJW Direct - Multi Dinghy Insurance
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Blaze Cover
Rain and Sun Blaze Cover
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Old Pulteney Mudhook Regatta - Overall

by Fiona Holland on 18 Jun 17-18 June 2017

Sailing consistently clean competition across two days of the Old Pulteney Mudhook Regatta has given Charlie Frize and his new Corby 33 Banshee an overall win in the RC35 fleet on the Clyde.

For the most part, day one's honours in the nine-strong starting line-up belonged to Neill Sandford and crew on board MAT 10.10 Now or Never 3, but there was barely anything in it.

Just two seconds on elapsed time in the first contest of the five-race series, separated Sandford from Frize – and the margins remained very close for the remaining two races on day one, with Frize taking race two and Sandford springing back for the win in the third.

But team Banshee hit it absolutely right on day two to post a third and a first, while Now or Never 3 had a disappointing outing on the water with a sixth and seventh taking them out of contention for the overall victory. Also always there and thereabouts, Robin Murray and team on Beneteau First 35 Triple Elf took first blood in race four.

With a short start line and tensions running high, the final race of the day saw the RC35 eagerness leading to two general recalls, before a clean getaway under black flag.

"Banshee is a new boat for us and we're just getting it all worked out," said Frize. "The RC35 class is so close that if you get it wrong you're out of the back of the fleet – I'm pleased with how the boat's going. The core of our crew has been together for 25 years, so we know one another really well and the teamwork is good."

Steady breeze helped the race officer to set an overall series of four windward/leewards stretching from the Kilcreggan shore across to Gourock, rounding them off with an Olympic triangle in the last race and a healthy total of 25 yachts enjoyed well-coordinated competition across the weekend.

Also pushing hard throughout, Nick Marshall and crew aboard J92 Satisfaction held the challenges of Ian Macdonald and team Happy, to take an overall victory in the CYCA class – this class was also broken down as IRC3, with Satisfaction also rating top.

Satisfaction on day 2 of the Old Pulteney Mudhook Regatta - photo © Neill Ross
Satisfaction on day 2 of the Old Pulteney Mudhook Regatta - photo © Neill Ross

The Etchells' six-strong fleet from day one was depleted to five on day two, as winner of all three of Saturday's races, Hero, was unable to muster sufficient crew.

However, Tom Lang's Defiance played it safely throughout and bagged the overall win, despite not actually winning any of the five races.

Overall Results: (top three, 5 races)

RC35
1 Banshee (C Frize) 6pts
2 Now or Never 3 (N Sandford) 10pts
3 Triple Elf (R&C Murray) 12pts

IRC3
1 Satisfaction (N Marshall) 5pts
2 Edgy (D Paton) 7pts

CYCA
1 Satisfaction 5pts
2 Happy (I MacDonald) 6pts

Etchells
1 Defiance (T Lang) 9pts
2 Hero (G Howison/B Russell) 10pts
3 Mayhem (N Bell) 11pts

Sonar
1 Siglette (C Macdonald) 4pts
2 Carpe Diem (G Wallace) 6pts

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Auckland Noumea Yacht Race 2018
Launched by the Royal Akarana Yacht Club In less than twelve months time a racing and cruising fleet will depart Auckland for the beautiful French Pacific Islands of New Caledonia. Posted on 18 Jun Old Pulteney Mudhook Regatta day 1
Now or Never 3 holds opposition at bay Despite pressure from a tightly drilled RC35 fleet, Now or Never 3 held all opposition at bay for an overnight lead after three races in the Old Pulteney Mudhook Regatta on the Clyde. Posted on 17 Jun Freccia Rossa's momentous display
In the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup Patience, mental fortitude and an unrelenting desire to surmount the challenges posed by fickle weather conditions defined the racing at the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup. Posted on 17 Jun Etchells Sir Kenneth Preston Trophy
Racing from the Royal Yacht Squadron The Royal Yacht squadron was set to host the 2017 Sir Kenneth Preston Trophy with near a perfect forecast set to appear for the weekend of the 10th/11th of June. Posted on 16 Jun Line honours glory for Momo
In the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup The Maxi 72 Momo (GER) has claimed line honours in the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup. Arriving in Genoa at 21:39.04 local time on Thursday, Dieter Schön and his crew completed the 65th edition of the historic offshore race in 32 hours, 52 minutes and 4 seconds. Posted on 16 Jun Round the Island Race countdown commences
Organisers hoping for a late surge in entries As organisers at the Island Sailing Club (ISC) in Cowes count down the days, the Rear Commodore Sailing and head of Race Management Dave Atkinson, is hoping for a late surge in entry numbers to record a final number on par with last year. Posted on 15 Jun 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup
Race around the rock underway The famous race is underway. At 12:45 today an international fleet of 209 yachts commenced the 65th running of the Giraglia Rolex Cup. Departing from Saint-Tropez, France, their destination is the historic port city of Genoa, Italy. Posted on 14 Jun MS Amlin partner Round the Island Race 2017
Supporting the race for the 15th consecutive year MS Amlin Yacht continues its support of the Round the Island Race as a Race Partner, for the 15th consecutive year in the role of Marine Insurance Partner. Posted on 14 Jun Not just about winning...
In the Rolex Fastnet Race While everyone who enters the Rolex Fastnet Race dreams of winning or doing well, the event's stature as the world's largest offshore yacht race, means this is often not the only reason for taking part. Posted on 14 Jun International entries likely to reach record
At Lendy Cowes Week 2017 With seven weeks to go before the opening race of Lendy Cowes Week 2017, overall entries across the board are up 10 per cent on this time last year writes Sue Pelling. Posted on 13 Jun

Upcoming Events

Holyhead SC Squib National Championship for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun Shustoke SC Mirror Open Meeting for Mirror
Shustoke SC- 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy