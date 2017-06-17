Please select your home edition
Solo Open at Ardleigh Sailing Club

by Stephen Ede on 18 Jun 17 June 2017

Despite a forecast of light a variable winds, fifteen visitors made the trip to Ardleigh Sailing Club on 17th June. They were joined by a disappointing turnout of three local boats.

Race officer Paul Constable got race 1 away at the second attempt with Mark Maskell leading at the windward mark, closely followed by Sam Woodcock. There were numerous place changes throughout the race, with Alan Bishop and Steve Ede gradually working their way through the fleet having both been caught out by a huge wind shift just before the start. On the final beat Bishop and Ede got a lucky shift to take first and second respectively, with Woodcock third and Maskell fourth.

The fleet then waiting around for a while for the wind to settle before race 2 got under way. This time Bishop and Ede made the early running, but on the second beat Tim Lewis went hard right and sailed past both of them. Once again there were lots of place changes throughout the fleet. On the final beat Ede and Bishop closed in on Lewis, who just held on to take the win from Ede who was less than a boat length behind.

The fleet then stopped for lunch, with the club laying on a massive spread for the competitors.

For the final race the sea breeze had filled in, giving a more consistent wind. This time Bishop led from the start and pulled clear to take an easy win. Maskell worked his way into second, closely followed by Ede.

Overall Alan Bishop took the win on 2 points, followed by Steve Ede (4 points) and Tim Lewis (6 points).

