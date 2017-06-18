Please select your home edition
Ocean Elements 2016
Gipsy Moth IV: A Legend Sails Again by Paul Gelder
Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge at Argentario Sailing Week - Overall

by Tessa Wiechmann on 18 Jun 15-18 June 2017

The fourth and final day of racing at Argentario Sailing Week saw tricky wind conditions for the tacticians on board the 46 classic yachts at Porto Santo Stefano, Tuscany.

At the start, a ten knot breeze from the north east that in the course of the race was replaced by the typical Maremma thermal breeze from the west-north-west. With the fleet weaving its way around the marks set in front of the Giannella beach and Porto Santo Stefano with Montecristo and Elba Island providing a breathtaking backdrop. A stunning setting that the 13 Debutantes at Argentario Sailing Week - The second leg of the Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge Mediterranean Circuit - have all fallen in love with over the past week. The first mark rounding was also unforgettable on the final day of racing with the four Herreshoff beauties etched against the coast; Linnet (1905-NY 30) followed by Spartan (1913-NY50), Chinook (1916-NY40) and Rowdy (1916-NY40).

After for races with one discard, the winners of Argentario Sailing Week are:with four victories in four days, Ivan Gardini on Naif (Dick Carter-1973) in the "Classic A" division; Ganbare (Doug Peterson-1973) owned by Don Wood in the Classic B division.; four 1st placements in a row also for Linnet (Herreshoff-1905) owner Patrizio Bertelli in the Vintage Aurici class; victory on equal points with Enterprise for Rowdy (Herreshoff-1916) owner Dyer Howard in the Vintage Marconi A class; Skylark of 1937 (Sparkman & Stephens- 1937) in Vintage Marconi B; Raindrop (Manley Crosby – 1914/2014) wins in the Spirit of Tradition Class and finally Moonbeam of Fife (William Fife III-1903) is the overall winner in the Big Boats category.

Circe on day 4 at Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge at Argentario Sailing Week - photo © Pierpaolo Lanfrancotti
Marco Poma, sports director at Yacht Club Santo Stefano, commented this 18th edition of Argentario Sailing Week "The new format with four racing days was a winning one and participants really appreciated the change. We will be continuing in the same direction even in 2018. A special thanks goes to all who have worked so hard to make this regatta a success, to the administration of Monte Argentario, to our sponsors and to Panerai who is always at our side."

Circe, the iconic Sparkman & Stephens and winner of the 1951 Fastnet Race, is racing in Argentario for the first time, as is her owner Tetje Van Driesten. "Argentario is truly a great race. Here you do not need a filter, you can be who you are and just enjoy the beauty and charm of the venue both on the water and on land. We received an extremely warm welcome from everyone in Santo Stefano and the feel like we are family", Tetje stated back from racing. Circe arrived in Genova in a container one year ago after finding her in San Diego, participating in a farewell race with the previous owner, sailing her to Mexico, crossing the Panama Canal and then the Atlantic on a ship. "I have never felt so safe and secure sailing as I have on Circe. I knew it was going to be either black or white and the moment I got on board, I felt a strong, intimate connection with her. She was the right boat for me, the only one. We have no professional crew on board... there is always a new sail to buy!" Tetje concluded.

Skylark from above on day 4 at Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge at Argentario Sailing Week - photo © Pierpaolo Lanfrancotti
Pietro d'Alì - the helmsman on Linnet (NY30 Class designed by Herreshoff in 1905) owned by Patrizio Bertelli - started racing at the age of 13 on Giorgio Falck's yacht Guia IV and among other endeavors, was main trimmer for Luna Rossa in 2000. "When helming these classic beauties, one must be tender and stern at the same time. I love the fact of being so close to the water, the smell and feel of wood; it is alive and vibrant compared to fiberglass. On top of that, being on board with so many of the Luna Rossa crew, brings me back to a wonderful part of my life and I am honoured to be with Patrizio Bertelli again."

The international regatta is organized by the Yacht Club Santo Stefano in partnership with the Florentine haute horologerie brand Officine Panerai with racing starting tomorrow Thursday 14 June and wrapping up on Sunday 18 June 2017. Racing continues tomorrow until Sunday.

Moonbeam and Cambria on day 4 at Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge at Argentario Sailing Week - photo © James Robinson Taylor / www.jrtphoto.com
The Argentario Sailing Week 2017 is organized by the Yacht Club Santo Stefano with the patronage of the Region of Tuscany, the Province of Grosseto, and the Municipality of Monte Argentario, the Municipality of the Island of Giglio and of AIVE (Italian Association of Vintage Yachts). The local tourism board supports the event. Officine Panerai is the Title Sponsor. Other sponsors include Argentario Approdi Spa, SLAM and Argentarola srl. Official Suppliers: Roman's and Verdissimo. LAMMA will be providing the weather forecast service.

The Argentario Sailing Week is part of the Mediterranean Circuit of the Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge. The opening leg is Les Voiles d'Antibes (31 May-4 June), followed by Argentario Sailing Week in Porto Santo Stefano (14-18 June), the XIV Copa del Rey de Barcos de Época in Mahon (29 August-2 September) and the Régates Royales in Cannes (26-30 September).

www.paneraiclassicyachtschallenge.com

Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd
Argentario Sailing Week day 3
Fun-filled playground for photographers and classic yachts A steady north westerly breeze gusting up to 20 knots and flat seas transformed the crystal blue water a fun-filled playground for competitors and photographers alike.
Argentario Sailing Week day 2
Spectacular racing conditions for the 46 classics Argentario Sailing Week, the second leg of the Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge Mediterranean Circuit, boasted spectacular racing conditions for the 46 Classic Yachts from 10 nations with a westerly breeze that reached 17 knots
Argentario Sailing Week day 1
A feast for the eyes in Tuscany Perfect racing conditions on Day 1 of Argentario Sailing Week – the second leg of the Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge Mediterranean Circuit.
Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week preview
Defending champions and new faces prepare With little more than a month to go before the start of the 10th Charles Stanley Direct Cowes Classics Week entries are rolling in fast. The numbers in the classic keelboat fleets and cruiser classes are already looking to equal last year's total.
We find out about Propspeed
The foul release coating for underwater running gear We spoke to Stuart Gladwin at Grapefruit Graphics about Propspeed, the latest underwater surface product which GFG is now applying & distributing in the UK. Propspeed is a foul release coating that will keep the underwater running gear on any boat clean.
Admiral's Cup 50th Anniversary Regatta

