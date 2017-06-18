Monthly update from the team at Harken UK
18 June 2017
Harken 50th Anniversary Red Racket Blocks © Harken
Wow it's been a busy month at Harken HQ and we're bursting to tell you all about it!
We have tonnes of new products in stock including the
limited edition
50th Red Ratchet blocks - get one before they go! Alongside all the newness we also have some old favourites - McLube is flying off the shelves as everyone prepares for their summer of sailing, can you afford to be left behind?
We've also caught-up with our Tech Team boys; touring the country in the big silver Harken van offering maintenance and upgrade advice to get the best out of your boat - read on to find out where they'll be next.
Tech Team on Tour - Scottish Series
Our men in the van made the long trip up North to beautiful Tarbert for the Scottish Series over the Bank Holiday weekend. Find out how they got on and where they'll be popping up next
here
Glide your way to victory with McLube
McLube is the worst kept secret in sailing. The original and best dry lubricant; trusted by top sailors all over the globe and major events including the Volvo Ocean Race.
Alongside the original
SailKote formula, world renowned as the best marine lubricant on the market, McLube have developed a range of different products to help you fight the friction and glide to victory.
Now Distributing - SOAK
We are delighted to announce that Harken UK will now be distributing SOAK products, including the widely known SOAK Halyard Clip and range of dog bones.
Red Ratchets have landed!
The much coveted 57mm red-ratchet blocks have arrived in the UK and Ireland - find out where you can get your hands on one
here
To celebrate our 50th birthday Harken UK will be offering 50 chances to win a red ratchet - keep checking our Facebook and Twitter for details
New products - available now!
NEW! Introducing the Little Hawk Podium Edition
The best small boat wind-indicators just got even better! The new Little Hawk Race Podium Edition has been developed with Olympians and features:
- Redesigned Vane Arm for even better accuracy
- Improved angle to stop mainsheets catching.
- Captive Locking Block so the vane stays perfectly balanced and can't be lost.
Little Hawk Podium edition wind indicators are available in mast-head and clip on.
New! Topper Clamcleat upgrade
Designed in conjunction with Topper International. The inbuilt becket on this specially adapted Clamcleat allows for the rear toestrap elastic to be passed behind the cleat without the cleat having to be eased or removed
Topper Clamcleat Upgrade cleats are available exclusively from Harken UK ring us on 01590 689122 or email sales@harken.co.uk
To develop the world's best rope products you need the world's best sailors.
FSE Robline is currently working with top sailors and some of the UK's most promising youth to evolve their range
Watch out on our website and on social for snippets from the top-secret testing process coming very soon.
