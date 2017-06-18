RS Feva Endeavour Junior Regatta at the America's Cup today

by RS Sailing today at 4:09 pm

The RS Feva Endeavour Junior Regatta is the half time show today at the Americas Cup presented by Louis Vuitton. You can watch the youth sailors competing on the America's Cup course on all the same channels as the main event - find the details here.

This is an amazing opportunity for these young sailors and we wish them all the best of luck on the water. We will also be sharing photos and videos on the RS Sailing Facebook page here so if you can't watch it live, head over to follow, like and share their progress.

Read our interview with RS Sailing's Jon Partridge about the America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas here.