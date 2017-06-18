Please select your home edition
Edition
RS Sailing - 2017 Apr - 728x90

RS Feva Endeavour Junior Regatta at the America's Cup today

by RS Sailing today at 4:09 pm 18 June 2017

The RS Feva Endeavour Junior Regatta is the half time show today at the Americas Cup presented by Louis Vuitton. You can watch the youth sailors competing on the America's Cup course on all the same channels as the main event - find the details here.

This is an amazing opportunity for these young sailors and we wish them all the best of luck on the water. We will also be sharing photos and videos on the RS Sailing Facebook page here so if you can't watch it live, head over to follow, like and share their progress.

Read our interview with RS Sailing's Jon Partridge about the America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas here.

Related Articles

Great deals on RS Sailing ex-charter boats
RS Feva XL Race boats available from mid-August If you're looking for a great deal that will help you get on the water, here it is! We have a small selection of ex-charter RS Feva XL Race boats that will be available from mid-August. Posted on 15 Jun America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas
We speak to RS Sailing's Jon Partridge in Bermuda We talk about what the regattas are hoping to achieve, how education plays a major part in the Endeavour Programme, and what can be learned from the event to help encourage increased participation in sailing. Posted on 15 Jun North West Junior Travellers at Bassenthwaite
Including the RS Tera Northern Championship Over the weekend of 10-11 June Bassenthwaite Sailing Club held a multi fleet open meeting, mainly for junior sailors, generally sailing single handed boats. Posted on 12 Jun The RS Feva's Journey to the America's Cup
Featuring in the America's Cup Junior Endeavour Regatta The America's Cup is the world's most prestigious sailing event and RS Sailing is extremely proud to be a part of the 2017 spectacle with the RS Feva featuring in the America's Cup Junior Endeavour Regatta. Posted on 8 Jun Sailing into June at RS Sailing
Get on the water in time for summer If you're interested in getting out on the water in time for summer, but worried delivery times might delay you, don't worry! We are stocked and ready to go. All you need to do is go here, fill out the form, and we'll get back to you asap. Posted on 4 Jun PA Consulting UK RS Feva Nationals
222 sailors descend on 'Torbados' 222 sailors from around the country descend on Sunny Torbay aka Torbados for what was set to be a superb 4 days of racing. The event set to have 2 days, 6 races of qualifying and then the all-important Championship series with a further 6 races scheduled. Posted on 1 Jun Ken's Race To Scotland
Help him raise £50,000 for two amazing charities Ken Fowler begun his Challenge from Land's End on 7th May with the aim to sail to John O'Groats in his RS Aero to raise an astonishing £50,000 for two amazing charities; Cancer Research UK and the Oakhaven Hospice. Posted on 1 Jun RS Sailing and the America's Cup
RS Feva selected for AC Endeavour Programme With the America's Cup about to start in Bermuda, back in the UK the Land Rover BAR Roadshow is underway, with the RS CAT16 chosen as their training catamaran and looking fantastic in the team's livery. Posted on 26 May RS Tera Southern Areas & RS Feva Open
At the Royal Lymington Yacht Club Over the weekend of 6th and 7th of May, the Royal Lymington Yacht Club hosted the RS Tera Southern Championship and Lymington RS Feva Open, sponsored by Sway Butchers and Gemini Marine. Posted on 19 May America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas
Schedules announced The full program of events that will make up the America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas has been announced, with practice and race events scheduled to take place featuring four different classes of race events; O'pen BIC, RS Feva, Hobie Wave and Blokart. Posted on 14 May

Upcoming Events

Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy