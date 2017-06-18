Please select your home edition
Edition
SailingClothingBargains.com 728x90
Product Feature
Zhik Hydrobase Super Thermals
Zhik Hydrobase Super Thermals
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

MC38 Winter Series Act 2 at Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron

by Lisa Ratcliff today at 11:03 am 17-18 June 2017

A moody Sydney winter's day with sou'west breeze gusting close to 30 knots provided the first heavy weather hit out in a long time for the MC38 fleet contesting the second act of their Winter Series.

Leslie Green's Ginger sailed a faultless four race series, stand-in helm Julian Plante combining with Olympian Colin Beashel on main and a three newcomers plus the core crew of tactician David Chapman, bowman Rob Stenta and trimmer Richie Allanson to produce four wins.

"Undermanned, under-winched and over-canvassed, and that's one of the cool things about the boats," was Allanson's day two summary. "Everyone has to multitask and you are rewarded for having people who are multidimensional with their skills. There are times when you have one hand on one job and have to pick up another job because things change so quickly."

The Ginger program has enjoyed consistency for eons and today's "throw together crew" only helped shaped their final results. New faces included Millie Bennett, who was sailing with Menace until the boat was sold to Chris Way, Scottish sailor Nell Hardie and fly-in guest second bowman, Gosse de Boer.

MC38 Winter Series act 2 winner Ginger - photo © Bob Fowler
MC38 Winter Series act 2 winner Ginger - photo © Bob Fowler

Second overall by six points was Chris Hancock's Vino and third was Marcus Blackmore's Hooligan, steered by Peter Johnson and finishing the shortened pointscore with a points tally of 15.

The class welcomed newcomer Chris Way and Easy Tiger VI for their debut outing in light airs on Saturday June 17, then the opposite conditions on day two. Way and his team had plenty on in the pressured-up rain squalls shooting out of Double Bay but they held their nerve and kept the boat, which sports striking yellow tiger-claw marks on the main and hull, balanced and upright.

MC38 Winter Series act 2 day 2Posted by MC38 Class Association on Saturday, 17 June 2017

"We were taking it a bit easy today, then on the run home to Pittwater I steered down a wave at 21 knots and we had the pumps fully going with the walls of water coming over the boat. They are so wet it's insane! We got a couple of thirds in the series; it's the usual story with a new boat....there's work to do."

Understanding the physicalness of the grand prix class Way added: "I've given my core crew the winter to pick up their fitness." On the level of racing he added: "It's very professional racing, everyone knows the rules and the proper etiquette around the marks. The quality of the fleet is excellent; we know everybody and they know us so it's like being back, but in a new boat."

Easy Tiger VI took advantage of the gusty weather window to return to Pittwater's Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club, or "Tiger-land", this afternoon, along with Vino. Way says being back at their home club means the crew can work quietly and easily on the boat and get stuck into a training regime before the July 15-16 act three.

Chris Hancock's Vino finishes second in the MC38 Winter Series Act 2 - photo © Bob Fowler
Chris Hancock's Vino finishes second in the MC38 Winter Series Act 2 - photo © Bob Fowler

Class president John Bacon thought Dark Star's regatta was over when a jib lock failed during a warmup session on the harbour prior to the first race on Sunday June 18. The crew was heading despondently back to the Royal Sydney Yacht Squadron when John Flannery stepped in with spare parts allowing Dark Star to make it back out for the start of race three, when they posted their best score of second.

"It was good to see Chris out there, he's been sailing Melges 32s which is great preparation for this class," Bacon said after racing. "Thanks again to the owners who let their boats keep rolling without them."

Bacon and his Melbourne Osaka Cup crew David Sampson have arranged to bring the MC38 Lazy Dog back from overseas to be sold to an Australian owner. It's currently on route to Sydney and will be available tax free and ready to race in time for the summer season. Contact if interested.

"We want to show that the class is right behind new owners, and build the Sydney fleet," Bacon said. "We are also talking to our suppliers and getting a good grip on the costs. They are grand prix boats but we want them to be affordable and for new owners to know what they are up for to be competitive."

For the July 15-16 regatta the fleet returns to Pittwater and the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club, home of MC38s Vino, Hooligan, Assassin, Ghost Rider, Dark Star and now Easy Tiger VI.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

MC38 Winter Series Act 1 overall
Mighty Maserati does it again Neville Crichton's Maserati, with the captain at the wheel for day two of the MC38 Winter Series, scored 3,2,2 on Pittwater which was just enough to triumph in the opening regatta of the class' four-part winter pointscore. Posted on 7 May MC38 Winter Series Act 1 day 1
Warm first day goes to Dark Star Two wins apiece in light and fluky winds on Pittwater has the host club's Dark Star leading Neville Crichton's Maserati by a point on overall scores after day one of the MC38 Winter Series. Posted on 6 May MC38 MHYC Autumn Regatta overall
Maserati shows the way Neville Crichton's Maserati put in a fine performance in light easterly winds on Sydney Harbour on Sunday April 23, playing the points game to mess up Leslie Green's chances of collecting yet another MC38 class win with Ginger. Posted on 23 Apr MC38 MHYC Autumn Regatta day 1
Light air debut for new owner A light air day one of the final act of the MC38's 2016-17 season pointscore went to Leslie Green's Ginger by the slimmest margin. Posted on 22 Apr MC38 Australian Nationals overall
Ginger conquers Pittwater for fourth title Leslie Green and his Ginger crew pulled off the ultimate class feat when they sailed to a fourth successive MC38 Australian Championship on Pittwater on Sunday February 19, 2017. Posted on 19 Feb MC38 Australian Nationals day 2
Ginger closes in on fourth title Leslie Green's Ginger consolidated its top dog status, John Bacon's Dark Star lit up and Steve Barlow's Light Speed continued to make inroads on day two of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship on Pittwater. Posted on 18 Feb MC38 Australian Nationals day 1
Feisty start on Pittwater A changeable opening day of the 2017 MC38 Australian Championship began in pleasant summer nor'easters only to be cut short just before a violent storm cell crossed over Sydney's northern beaches bringing high winds and hail. Posted on 17 Feb Record MC38 fleet vie for title
Australian Nationals start Friday on Pittwater A record nine MC38s fling open the door to another year of dynamic one design racing with the class' national title on Pittwater hosted by the Royal Prince Alfred Yacht Club February 17-19, 2017. Posted on 15 Feb MC38 Summer Series Championship Act 2 overall
Half-baked haka not enough to hamper Menace A half-baked haka on Neville Crichton's part-Kiwi MC38 Maserati wasn't enough to beat the full blooded New Zealanders on Howard Spencer's Menace who protected their MC38 Summer Series Championship overall lead with a second stage win. Posted on 6 Nov 2016 MC38 Summer Series Championship Act 2 day 1
Largest ever fleet assembled on Sydney Harbour Forty knot winds on Sydney Harbour on Saturday morning triggered the abandonment of a number of club events without a sail unfurled, and delayed the start of the MC38s second championship series for the largest ever turn-out. Posted on 5 Nov 2016

Upcoming Events

Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy