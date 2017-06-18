Please select your home edition
Rain and Sun GP14 Cover
Harken D-Zero National Championship at Royal Torbay Yacht Club - Day 2

by Neil Washington today at 3:24 pm 16-18 June 2017

There was a postponement of nearly two hours to allow the wind to fill in and for the Brixham trawlers to thunder across the bay in their race.

Once racing got underway, the Restronguet fleet showed their class with Paul Scullion and George Cousins taking 3 of the 4 race wins.

After day 2 George Cousins heads the fleet with Paul Scullion in 2nd and overnight leader Greg Bartlett dropping to 3rd.

Results after Day 2:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7R8Pts
1172George CousinsRestronguet SC3572112110
2178Paul ScullionRestronguet SC26213533213
3156Kian AndrewsPenzance & Mounts Bay SC624335211925
4193Greg BartlettStarcross YC51145466827
51Ian MorganNetley SC11013102453532
6114Darren WilliamsRestronguet SC2214193524434
7211Mandy SweetGrafham Water SC177845810537
8141David BartlettStarcross YC8361711118743
9150Jon BassettLargs SC14129731271350
103John AstonGrafham Water SC4151112197131662
11195Rob LennoxBarnt Green SC1323161561016666
12170Seb ProwseQueen Mary SC288156919151972
1342Jon CowperHunts SC12113242323141073
14217Tom SouthwellNetley SC11211911151691274
1571Neil WashingtonGrafham Water SC101312133517181782
16208James EdmondQueen Mary SC9185141622353584
17124Simon HindleyRestronguet SC35351018185221487
18123Jim ScottCarsington SC2317218129273590
19143Mike PridhamIsle of Man SCC21192619718112094
2011Steve BollandBristol Corinthian SC743535353512396
21174Graham CooperSouth Cerney SC201623161413251897
22230Adrian CoatesCarsington SC169222224213535114
23218Paul MurphyGrafham Water SC2426202020141921114
24158Gary TompkinsHunts SC2725252610282015121
25111Chris JeffriesSouth Cerney SC1824172817272422122
2666David ValentineEmsworth Slipper SC3129242721241711124
2757Martin LatimerLargs SC1520353025202124125
28191Nigel AustinCransley SC193118218303535127
2954Ed DeaconHunts SC3030282313252625140
30181Gordon StewartNorth Herts and East Beds SC2527272522262323144
31232Gavin VaughanCarsington SC2622292926293535161
32188Paul JefferiesHunts SC2928353535353535197
338Joe ConstableGrafham Water SC3535353535353535210
33233Chris WrightCarsington SC3535353535353535210
Upcoming Events

Grafham Water SC D-Zero Inland Championships for D-Zero
Grafham Water SC- 16 Sep to 17 Sep
