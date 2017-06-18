Harken D-Zero National Championship at Royal Torbay Yacht Club - Day 2

by Neil Washington today at 3:24 pm

There was a postponement of nearly two hours to allow the wind to fill in and for the Brixham trawlers to thunder across the bay in their race.

Once racing got underway, the Restronguet fleet showed their class with Paul Scullion and George Cousins taking 3 of the 4 race wins.

After day 2 George Cousins heads the fleet with Paul Scullion in 2nd and overnight leader Greg Bartlett dropping to 3rd.

Results after Day 2:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 R3 R4 R5 R6 R7 R8 Pts 1 172 George Cousins Restronguet SC 3 5 7 2 1 1 2 1 10 2 178 Paul Scullion Restronguet SC 2 6 2 1 35 3 3 2 13 3 156 Kian Andrews Penzance & Mounts Bay SC 6 2 4 3 35 21 1 9 25 4 193 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC 5 1 14 5 4 6 6 8 27 5 1 Ian Morgan Netley SC 1 10 13 10 2 4 5 35 32 6 114 Darren Williams Restronguet SC 22 14 1 9 35 2 4 4 34 7 211 Mandy Sweet Grafham Water SC 17 7 8 4 5 8 10 5 37 8 141 David Bartlett Starcross YC 8 3 6 17 11 11 8 7 43 9 150 Jon Bassett Largs SC 14 12 9 7 3 12 7 13 50 10 3 John Aston Grafham Water SC 4 15 11 12 19 7 13 16 62 11 195 Rob Lennox Barnt Green SC 13 23 16 15 6 10 16 6 66 12 170 Seb Prowse Queen Mary SC 28 8 15 6 9 19 15 19 72 13 42 Jon Cowper Hunts SC 12 11 3 24 23 23 14 10 73 14 217 Tom Southwell Netley SC 11 21 19 11 15 16 9 12 74 15 71 Neil Washington Grafham Water SC 10 13 12 13 35 17 18 17 82 16 208 James Edmond Queen Mary SC 9 18 5 14 16 22 35 35 84 17 124 Simon Hindley Restronguet SC 35 35 10 18 18 5 22 14 87 18 123 Jim Scott Carsington SC 23 17 21 8 12 9 27 35 90 19 143 Mike Pridham Isle of Man SCC 21 19 26 19 7 18 11 20 94 20 11 Steve Bolland Bristol Corinthian SC 7 4 35 35 35 35 12 3 96 21 174 Graham Cooper South Cerney SC 20 16 23 16 14 13 25 18 97 22 230 Adrian Coates Carsington SC 16 9 22 22 24 21 35 35 114 23 218 Paul Murphy Grafham Water SC 24 26 20 20 20 14 19 21 114 24 158 Gary Tompkins Hunts SC 27 25 25 26 10 28 20 15 121 25 111 Chris Jeffries South Cerney SC 18 24 17 28 17 27 24 22 122 26 66 David Valentine Emsworth Slipper SC 31 29 24 27 21 24 17 11 124 27 57 Martin Latimer Largs SC 15 20 35 30 25 20 21 24 125 28 191 Nigel Austin Cransley SC 19 31 18 21 8 30 35 35 127 29 54 Ed Deacon Hunts SC 30 30 28 23 13 25 26 25 140 30 181 Gordon Stewart North Herts and East Beds SC 25 27 27 25 22 26 23 23 144 31 232 Gavin Vaughan Carsington SC 26 22 29 29 26 29 35 35 161 32 188 Paul Jefferies Hunts SC 29 28 35 35 35 35 35 35 197 33 8 Joe Constable Grafham Water SC 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 210 33 233 Chris Wright Carsington SC 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 35 210