Harken D-Zero National Championship at Royal Torbay Yacht Club - Day 2
by Neil Washington today at 3:24 pm
16-18 June 2017
There was a postponement of nearly two hours to allow the wind to fill in and for the Brixham trawlers to thunder across the bay in their race.
Once racing got underway, the Restronguet fleet showed their class with Paul Scullion and George Cousins taking 3 of the 4 race wins.
After day 2 George Cousins heads the fleet with Paul Scullion in 2nd and overnight leader Greg Bartlett dropping to 3rd.
Results after Day 2:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|R5
|R6
|R7
|R8
|Pts
|1
|172
|George Cousins
|Restronguet SC
|3
|5
|7
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|10
|2
|178
|Paul Scullion
|Restronguet SC
|2
|6
|2
|1
|35
|3
|3
|2
|13
|3
|156
|Kian Andrews
|Penzance & Mounts Bay SC
|6
|2
|4
|3
|35
|21
|1
|9
|25
|4
|193
|Greg Bartlett
|Starcross YC
|5
|1
|14
|5
|4
|6
|6
|8
|27
|5
|1
|Ian Morgan
|Netley SC
|1
|10
|13
|10
|2
|4
|5
|35
|32
|6
|114
|Darren Williams
|Restronguet SC
|22
|14
|1
|9
|35
|2
|4
|4
|34
|7
|211
|Mandy Sweet
|Grafham Water SC
|17
|7
|8
|4
|5
|8
|10
|5
|37
|8
|141
|David Bartlett
|Starcross YC
|8
|3
|6
|17
|11
|11
|8
|7
|43
|9
|150
|Jon Bassett
|Largs SC
|14
|12
|9
|7
|3
|12
|7
|13
|50
|10
|3
|John Aston
|Grafham Water SC
|4
|15
|11
|12
|19
|7
|13
|16
|62
|11
|195
|Rob Lennox
|Barnt Green SC
|13
|23
|16
|15
|6
|10
|16
|6
|66
|12
|170
|Seb Prowse
|Queen Mary SC
|28
|8
|15
|6
|9
|19
|15
|19
|72
|13
|42
|Jon Cowper
|Hunts SC
|12
|11
|3
|24
|23
|23
|14
|10
|73
|14
|217
|Tom Southwell
|Netley SC
|11
|21
|19
|11
|15
|16
|9
|12
|74
|15
|71
|Neil Washington
|Grafham Water SC
|10
|13
|12
|13
|35
|17
|18
|17
|82
|16
|208
|James Edmond
|Queen Mary SC
|9
|18
|5
|14
|16
|22
|35
|35
|84
|17
|124
|Simon Hindley
|Restronguet SC
|35
|35
|10
|18
|18
|5
|22
|14
|87
|18
|123
|Jim Scott
|Carsington SC
|23
|17
|21
|8
|12
|9
|27
|35
|90
|19
|143
|Mike Pridham
|Isle of Man SCC
|21
|19
|26
|19
|7
|18
|11
|20
|94
|20
|11
|Steve Bolland
|Bristol Corinthian SC
|7
|4
|35
|35
|35
|35
|12
|3
|96
|21
|174
|Graham Cooper
|South Cerney SC
|20
|16
|23
|16
|14
|13
|25
|18
|97
|22
|230
|Adrian Coates
|Carsington SC
|16
|9
|22
|22
|24
|21
|35
|35
|114
|23
|218
|Paul Murphy
|Grafham Water SC
|24
|26
|20
|20
|20
|14
|19
|21
|114
|24
|158
|Gary Tompkins
|Hunts SC
|27
|25
|25
|26
|10
|28
|20
|15
|121
|25
|111
|Chris Jeffries
|South Cerney SC
|18
|24
|17
|28
|17
|27
|24
|22
|122
|26
|66
|David Valentine
|Emsworth Slipper SC
|31
|29
|24
|27
|21
|24
|17
|11
|124
|27
|57
|Martin Latimer
|Largs SC
|15
|20
|35
|30
|25
|20
|21
|24
|125
|28
|191
|Nigel Austin
|Cransley SC
|19
|31
|18
|21
|8
|30
|35
|35
|127
|29
|54
|Ed Deacon
|Hunts SC
|30
|30
|28
|23
|13
|25
|26
|25
|140
|30
|181
|Gordon Stewart
|North Herts and East Beds SC
|25
|27
|27
|25
|22
|26
|23
|23
|144
|31
|232
|Gavin Vaughan
|Carsington SC
|26
|22
|29
|29
|26
|29
|35
|35
|161
|32
|188
|Paul Jefferies
|Hunts SC
|29
|28
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|197
|33
|8
|Joe Constable
|Grafham Water SC
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|210
|33
|233
|Chris Wright
|Carsington SC
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|35
|210
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY
Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!