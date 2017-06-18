Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 Serious Kit 4 728
Product Feature
Freedom Hi-Fit Women's
Freedom Hi-Fit Women's
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Melges 24 European Sailing Series at Marstrand, Sweden - Day 2

by International Melges 24 Class Association today at 10:30 pm 16-18 June 2017

It would be hard to ask for better weather conditions for sailing than there were in Marstrand today. Compared to the first day, the sailors were met with lovely sunshine and consistent westerly winds of ten to twelve knots - just a perfect day!

These conditions made the mission easier for the Race Committee of the Marstrands Segelsällskap who managed four great races for Melges 24 teams being on the same race course today with the Dragon class having here the historical Apply Emtunga Cup. Two Italians - Maidollis ITA854 and Taki 4 ITA778 - had the main battle today being now top two boats on the scoreboard with a nice margin ahead of Gill Race Team GBR694.

It was a black flag what mixed the cards today quite a lot. Being on the same race course with another class meant a more strict timeline for getting the races started and Race Committee managed this situation well, although the sailors' eagerness to get races started got penalized by the black flag for quite some boats. It was the case for the yesterday's second, Kristoffer Spone's Baghdad II NOR400 dropping to the fourth from the second place yesterday. Also both teams from overseas got BFD today once dropping them few places in the ranking. Top three boats did not mistake and current leader, Luca Perego's Maidollis ITA854 with Carlo Fracassoli helming took two more bullets today, but also fourth place and discarded thirty three points for DNF, securing the leading position with fifteen points in total. Just three points behind, with eighteen points in total, on the second position now is the Corinthian leader, Marco Zammarchi's Taki 4 ITA778 with Niccolo Bertola in helm. With consistent score of 1-3-4-3 today the reigning Corinthian World champion is showing their improving strength and performance approaching the upcoming Worlds in Helsinki. It was totally different day for Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team GBR694 with Geoff Carveth in helm today. Being eleventh on the first day, they managed to score consistent 2-2-3-5 completing the podium of today.

Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team GBR694 with Geoff Carveth helming on day 2 of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series in Marstrand - photo © IM24CA / Piret Salmistu
Miles Quinton's Gill Race Team GBR694 with Geoff Carveth helming on day 2 of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series in Marstrand - photo © IM24CA / Piret Salmistu

Miles Quinton, the owner of Gill Race Team GBR694, was very happy with the day and results achieved. "It was much better day today for us. Also the conditions were much in favor both for sailors and Race Committee. The course was stable today giving you also better opportunities to pass. It was really fair racing and Race Committee did a really good job keeping a good discipline and timeline. The fleet here is very competitive and it makes the competition very interesting and challenging. Both Italian teams are really very consistent and we are a bit less consistent with U.S. teams. Also it's great to see strong performance from Norwegian fleet and Danish teams. I forecast that the competition at the Worlds in Helsinki will be really fierce! We all are very much looking forward to it!"

The fleet on day 2 of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series in Marstrand - photo © IM24CA / Piret Salmistu
The fleet on day 2 of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series in Marstrand - photo © IM24CA / Piret Salmistu

In Corinthian division only the third position changed comparing to the yesterday's results. Taki 4 ITA778 helmed by Niccolo Bertola is keeping the leading position with eight points in total (1-2-2-1 today) and two points behind is Gill Race Team GBR694 helmed by Geoff Carveth (2-1-1-2). Tomas Skalen's Miss Devil SWE666 achieved to overall top ten ranking three times today, what brought him to the third place with twenty six points in total.

This evening the Melges 24 teams will have a Sailors' Dinner at the restaurant Shanti-Shanti and can enjoy the long Nordic daylight. The last day of the regatta will start with the warning signal at 9.55am. Three races are scheduled and the same weather forecast for tomorrow is as good as it was today.

Full results can be found here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Melges 24s at Marstrand, Sweden day 1
Tricky conditions on the race course Tricky conditions were the keywords of the first day of the Melges 24 Swedish Open and Nordic Championship, considered also as the third event of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series. Posted today at 6:16 am Melges 24s at Lake Garda overall
Maidollis and Taki 4 crowned in Riva The second event of the Melges 24 European Sailing Series finished with a strong Ora wind around of 18 knots that led Gian Luca Perego's Maidollis ITA854 (1-5-DNS today) to the top of the podium. Posted on 22 May Melges 24s at Lake Garda day 2
The Wind Factory is back in action After a not so generous first day, the Wind Factory is back in action in Riva del Garda. Starting from the early morning, a steady Peler of variable intensity between 8 and 15 knots allowed the completion of three very fast races. Posted on 20 May Melges 24s at Lake Garda day 1
Maidollis takes the first bullet Extremely unstable weather conditions were the keywords for the first day of the Melges 24 regatta in Riva del Garda. Posted on 19 May Melges 24s at Portoroz, Slovenia overall
Maximum number of races sailed in perfect conditions The maximum number of races were sailed in almost perfect conditions was the result of three days sailing in the Portoroz Melges 24 Regatta - the season opener both for the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series and Melges 24 Italian Sailing Series. Posted on 23 Apr Melges 24s at Portoroz, Slovenia day 2
More sunshine and blue skies Who would wish more than sunshine and blue sky from a nice spring morning? Here in Portoroz, Slovenia on the second day of the 2017 Melges 24 European Sailing Series the sailors would have wished for some wind to go to sailing, but instead AP was hoisted. Posted on 23 Apr Melges 24s at Portoroz, Slovenia day 1
2017 European Sailing Series underway Just a perfect day! What else can you say when you havewonderful weather with blue skies and sunshine, a nice sea breeze up to 13 knots from South-West and happy Melges 24 sailors enjoying all of it at the first regatta of the European sailing season. Posted on 21 Apr Melges 24s set in Slovinia
As the 2017 European Sailing Series kicks off Like the good traditions that used to last, has become a nice tradition for the Melges 24 sailors from all over the Europe to gather to the beautiful Portoroz in Slovenia for the first regatta of the sailing season. Posted on 20 Apr Les Voiles de St. Barth overall
And the winners are... After 3 days of tight competition on the waters off the French West Indies island of St. Barth, many of the teams racing in Les Voiles de St. Barth headed into the final day with the hopes of either dismounting class leaders or fending off competitors. Posted on 16 Apr Les Voiles de St. Barth day 4
Stakes high going into final day of racing Lighter breeze resulted in a shakeup in the rankings today at Les Voiles de St. Barth, with many new teams taking the win in their class for the first time this week. Posted on 15 Apr

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy