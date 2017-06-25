Kieler Woche - Day 1

Vladimir Loginov and Daniil Usachev in 29er class on day 1 at Kieler Woche © Kieler Woche / okPress Vladimir Loginov and Daniil Usachev in 29er class on day 1 at Kieler Woche © Kieler Woche / okPress

by Hermann Hell today at 10:23 pm

A full program for the first day of the international classes at the Kiel Week. Head of Organisation Dirk Ramhorst could look back at an opening day after five hours, which was really random.

Despite the late start, all 14 classes did sail the planned races. And on top of that, 18 crews of the National German Sailing League "Bundesliga" did sail a match day for the first time at the Kiel Week.

2.4 mR

The single-handed keel boat class, which has been especially known as a Paralympic class, is being sailed as an open class for disabled and non-disabled sailors in the first part of the Kiel Week, before the Para Worlds Championships will be sailed in the second part of the event. And the first day did already show, that all sailors can compete against each other here with the same chances. After three races, the Australian Matthew Bugg is leading the fleet despite a disqualification due to an early start. The silver medal winner from the Paralympics in Rio did let his mishap in the beginning be followed by two victories in a row and thus is leading in front of Heiko Kroeger (Ammersbek), who did win Gold in Sydney and Silver in London.

Uli Libor (Hamburg), the German class president, who did win Olympic medals in the Flying Dutchman in 1968 and 1972, is following on rank five. "I did enter this class a few years ago, when my Dragon crew did separate. And I must admit, it really is a great class with a great community. And the 2.4 really is not just for Paralympic sailors. It is demanding really good tactical and technical feeling and challenging for everyone. We are trying to make this class more attractive with special events for the regattas."

29er

In contrast to the 2.4mR, the unstable 29er requires more athleticism and speediness in the manoeuvres than tactical feeling. After four races the Polish sailors Polen Mikolaj Staniul/Kajetan Jablonski are at the top of the fleet.

505

The neverending battle in the 505 between the Danish brothers Jörgen and Jacob Bojsen-Moeller and Wolfgang Hunger/Julien Kleiner (Kiel/Muenchen) is going into the next round at the Kiel Week - with advantages for the team from Denmark after the first day. Joergen Bojsen-Moeller, the FD Olympic winner from 1988, did deliver an almost spotless series with ranks 1, 2, 1. The five-time 505 World Champion could not quite follow, but remains in striking distance on rank two.

Contender

To prepare for the World Championship in Sonderborg in July, the Danish sailor Jesper Nielsen seems to be in best shape. He was disqualified for an early start, but had taken over the leading position with two victories before, followed by Christoph Homeier from Bremen, who has been part of the world elite in this class for years and thus belongs to the favourites at the Worlds in July.

Europe

Like in the previous year, the German sailors in the Europa class have to take pains to get onto the podium. After day one, Lars Johann Brodtkorb (Norway) is leading, followed by Anna Livbjerg (Denmark) and Sylvain Notonier (France).

Flying Dutchman

Since 2009, the Hungarian Szabolcs Majthenyi/Andras Domokos have won the Kiel Week five times, and now they are again keeping up well on rank two. However with Kay-Uwe Luedtke/Kai Schaefers (Berlin) they have a strong German team in front of them.

Folkboat

After the first day, two-time Gold Cup winner Per Joergensen from Denmark is leading the fleet of the Folkboats, which are rich in tradition and celebrating their 75. anniversary of their class existence this year.

Formula 18

And in the catamarans of the F18 class, the Kiel Week is offering a high-class international fleet. The Greek Iordanis Paschaldis/Konstantinos Trigkonis, the former permanent World Champions in the Tornado, have taken over the lead followed by Robert Schultz/Rea Kuehl (Krefeld).

J/24

Germany seems to be a good place for the US-American Mike Ingham. Two years ago, he became Vice World Champion in Boltenhagen, now he has taken over the lead at the Kiel Week, followed by the British Duncan McCarthy and Stefan Karsunke from Hamburg.

Laser 4.7/Laser Radial

The places on the podium are wildly mixed in the Laser Junior classes. While there is a European trio at the top of the Laser 4.7 fleet with the Swiss Felix Baudet, the German Julian Hoffmann (Immstadt) and Julia Rogalska from Poland, the fleet of the Radial is dominated by Asian sailors. Here Yoshihiro Suzuki (Japan) is leading in front of Nicholas Bezy (Hong Kong) and Ecem Guzel (Turkey).

International OK Dinghy

The sailors of the OK dinghies just returned from the World Championship in Barbados and already back in regatta mode. Vice-World Champion Jim Hunt (Great Britain) has taken over the lead of the fleet with impressive three victories, followed by the ninth from the Worlds, Greg Wilcox (New Zealand) and Mats Camp from Sweden.

More information and full results at Kiel Week 2017 can be found at www.Kieler-Woche.de