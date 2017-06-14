Wednesday XOD Series at Royal Lymington Yacht Club - Race 8

by John Olliff-Cooper today at 8:17 am

There was a good turnout of 18 XODs on Wednesday. The first beat to No 5 on the Island shore, was into a southeasterly wind force 3 - 4. Decisions were divided as to which way to go.

The majority elected to head east on the mainland shore on starboard tack in the hope they may enjoy some benefit from the last of the flood before tacking south, while other skippers and crews fled off on port tack straight from the start line, until closing the Island. These boats appeared to have gained a small advantage and at No 5, it was IBEX (Paul Woodman) followed by X-RAY (Robin Balme) and JULIA (Stephen Whiteman).

The wind went light on the run down to Colten mark off Oxey, and as the leading pack again turned east to ease up through the gate at the platform, those three boats maintained their positions. The fleet then headed inshore to escape the strengthening ebb tide before gambling on when to head out to mid-Solent to mark H (Jacksons). Some skippers took a more conservative course along the shore where one or two of the more adventurous ran aground on the falling tide.

But it was the boats who braved the risk of grounding and continued further east that gained. They included BEATRIX (William Norris), MADCAP (Chris Torrens), RED CORAL (Robert Young), EXCALIBUR (John Olliff-Cooper with our Commodore Dunlop Stewart on board) and XOANON (Paul Fisher). They made considerable gains but then created a desperate pack of XODs all caught at mark H (Jacksons) with little wind and an unforgiving ebb tide. A number of brave skippers made several attempts to round the mark without success, and the fleet were now virtually parked off Newton Creek. Perhaps mark H should be renamed 'snakes and ladders'.

Eventually, Chris Torrens judged his approach to perfection and eased MADCAP round with IBEX and JULIA following behind. William Norris steering BEATRIX with the wily Bill Dunsdon on board, managed to slip passed JULIA on the run to the finish to gain third place. Only nine finished.

Full Lymington XOD Series Results can be found here.