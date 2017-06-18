Please select your home edition
Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge at Argentario Sailing Week - Day 3

by Tessa Wiechmann today at 9:02 pm 15-18 June 2017

For the third day in a row, picture perfect conditions at Argentario Sailing Week with 46 classic yachts and 5 photographers on the race course. A steady north westerly breeze gusting up to 20 knots and flat seas transformed the crystal blue water a fun-filled playground for competitors and photographers alike.

The complete picture gallery with the different points of view of Franco Pace, Guido Cantini, James Taylor, Pierpaolo Lanfrancotti, Giorgio Mostarda and Marco Trainotti can be downloaded here. Images of previous racing days are online on the event's Facebook page. The second leg of the Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge Mediterranean Circuit wraps up tomorrow, Sunday 18 June.

Moonbeam of Fife, is the overall winner in the Big Boat class with one day to go. Bowman and tactician Louis Heckly has been racing on Moonbeam for 17 years but is at Argentario Sailing Week for the first time. " We are all thrilled to be here and Moonbeam definitely loves the breeze! The weather conditions are phenomenal and the Race Committee is fantastic, setting great courses and managing the race very well. On board we are a very tight team and we are improving every day. It's great to be first overall in the Big Boats class with one day to go and you can bet that next year we will be back", Heckly stated back on the dock. Moonbeam of Fife was designed by William Fife III, launched in 1903 and is 30 meters long. She has recently changed ownership and last year underwent extensive refitting of the running rigging, hull and new sails.

In the Classic division, lovely St. Christopher (1968) had a good day on the water. Owned by London-based naval architects / Polish Daria Cabai and Belgian Val Martin, the 37 footer has been in the family for 10 years and the couple's three-year old has already sailed more than 3000 nautical miles. "We are based in Barcelona, but decided to sail to Argentario Sailing Week because we heard great things about the event. We had always wanted a Sparkman & Stephens, bought St. Christopher when we were in our 20s and then lived on board for five years. This is an amazing racing event and the hospitality is outstanding. The people in Santo Stefano truly take care of you. For them it's not a side event. It's THE event and the sea is in their blood", stated Daria Cabai. Her husband Val Martin who delivered the yacht from Barcelona to the Argentario then added "As boat designers, we know we must keep true to the spirit and nature of our girl! St. Christopher was born to race. It's in her blood. We must adjust and become what the boat needs us to be". Originally commissioned under the name of Chrismur II she was designed as a 37′ LWL racing yacht under the Rorc rating. Her original purpose was to represent France in the 1969 Admiral Cup. During his time at S&S, German Frers himself drafted most of the lines.

Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge at Argentario Sailing Week day 3 - photo © Marco Trainotti
Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge at Argentario Sailing Week day 3 - photo © Marco Trainotti

Also at Argentario Sailing Week for the first time, White Wings, the 1938 vintage yacht designed by John Alden. "It's the first time here for both the yacht and myself. This is the perfect playground for competitors and boats alike. A phenomenal venue, great breeze, flat seas and excellent organization. White Wings is a demanding girl, but we are truly enjoying ourselves and it is more than likely we will be back next year", stated Chris Wagg, trimmer who has been racing on her for seven years. White Wings is one of American yacht designer John Alden's best known yachts. Before the Second World War and again in the early 1950s, she was the flagship of the Toronto Yacht Club. In the early 1960s, White Wings ended up in England and then in the mid-1970s sailed to the Cote d'Azur. She belonged to Baron Von Vinck between 1997 and 2005. In 2007, however, White Wings was bought by Mike Sparks of Hamble and was restored at Antibes.

Ivan Gardini on Naif is first once again in the "Classic A" division while Ardi is the winner today in the Classic B class. In the Vintage Aurici class Linnet with owner Patrizio Bertelli onboard and with Pietro D'Ali at the helm secures another victory as do Enterprise in Vintage Marconi A and Skylark of 1937 in Vintage Marconi B. Raindrop wins in the Spirit of Tradition Class and as Moombeam of Fife is the overall winner in the Big Boats category.

Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge at Argentario Sailing Week day 3 - photo © James Robinson Taylor / www.jrtphoto.com
Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge at Argentario Sailing Week day 3 - photo © James Robinson Taylor / www.jrtphoto.com

The international regatta is organized by the Yacht Club Santo Stefano in partnership with the Florentine haute horologerie brand Officine Panerai with racing starting tomorrow Thursday 14 June and wrapping up on Sunday 18 June 2017. Racing continues tomorrow until Sunday.

Programme:

  • Sunday 18 June - Racing, Prize Giving Ceremony will take place at the Race Village and is followed by a Farewell Cocktail.

The Argentario Sailing Week 2017 is organized by the Yacht Club Santo Stefano with the patronage of the Region of Tuscany, the Province of Grosseto, and the Municipality of Monte Argentario, the Municipality of the Island of Giglio and of AIVE (Italian Association of Vintage Yachts). The local tourism board supports the event. Officine Panerai is the Title Sponsor. Other sponsors include Argentario Approdi Spa, SLAM and Argentarola srl. Official Suppliers: Roman's and Verdissimo. LAMMA will be providing the weather forecast service.

The Argentario Sailing Week is part of the Mediterranean Circuit of the Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge. The opening leg is Les Voiles d'Antibes (31 May-4 June), followed by Argentario Sailing Week in Porto Santo Stefano (14-18 June), the XIV Copa del Rey de Barcos de Época in Mahon (29 August-2 September) and the Régates Royales in Cannes (26-30 September).

www.paneraiclassicyachtschallenge.com

