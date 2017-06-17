Please select your home edition
Edition
Noble Marine 2012
Product Feature
Raymarine T070 Race Master
Raymarine T070 Race Master
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

International Dragon World Championship at Cascais, Portugal - Overall

by Jonny Fullerton today at 8:28 pm 11-17 June 2017

Andy Beadsworth, Ali Tezdiker and Simon Fry win the 2017 Dragon World Championship in the final and only race of the day, sailed on the waters of Cascais in Portugal.

Overnight the Russian team Annapurna skippered by Anatoly Loginov were given redress by the race committee for a collision on the penultimate days racing which caused them to retire from that race. Their redress score reduced the gap to 7 points from the Turkish flagged boat overnight with Lawrie Smith (Alfie) another 2 points adrift.

The final race of the regatta started on time at 1305 hrs local time on yet another steamy hot day on the Guia race course off the coast of Cascais. The breeze from the N/NW was lighter than most of the week at around 10 - 12 knots at the start, up to 15 kts at the top of the course.

The fleet got off to a clean start with most of the top contenders staying closer to the committee boat in order to tack onto starboard to hug the favoured side of the course. As per most of the week the left (offshore) sometimes provided more wind but more disturbed waves but the right delivered the better shifts and flatter water.

The regatta leaders were a mostly second row on the first upwind leaving NED412 (Troika) Peter Hereema with crew Lars Hendriksen and Claus Olesen to round the first mark with a clear lead from RUS76 (Rocknrolla) Dmitry Samokhin and POR64 (Lady Tati) Patrick Monteiro de Barros from the host club CN Cascais.

TUR1212, (Provezza) Andy Beadsworth rounded right on the stern of RUS27 (Annapurna) in the top ten but a bad hoist and a fluffed gybe by the Russians handed the opportunity for TUR1212 to gybe inside them and take the inshore track leaving Annapurna to take the less favourable offshore side of the race track. Lawrie Smith (Alfie) recovered a number of places after a bad start to round in the top 15.

The run was a lot more controlled than previous races all week. The Dutch cewq started to open a handsome lead at the gate but the action was still all on in the lead pack for overall podium places. Lawrie Smith (Alfie) found a nice pressure band to soak past more boats including (Provezza) Andy Beadsworth and move up to 8th at the gate. RUS27 (Annapurna) had lost more ground rounding around 16th.

On the second lap the Dutch team could stop for a sandwich and a beer and still have no problems winning the race. RUS76 Rocknrolla moved clear in 2nd and POR64 3rd. Andy Beadsworth and his crew on Provezza just had to stay in front of Anatoly Loginov and stay in the top 10 to seal the world championship.

NED412 took the race bullet by a comfortable margin to move up to 6th in the overall rankings and RUS76 (Rocknrolla) Dmitry Samokhin improving all week to finish clear in 2nd. GBR803 (Gorgeous Worgeous) Quentin Srauss, sailing in the Masters category, just snatched third on the finish line in his best result of the regatta.

In fourth, also a regatta best was JPN50 (Yevis ll) with Bocci Aoyama at the helm. Fifth was a very popular result for the Portuguese as Patrick Monteiro de Barros declared this race his regatta his last with his intended retirement.

Lawrie Smith (Alfie) with his Portuguese crew, Hugo Rocha, Joao Matos Rosa and Goncalo Ribeiro crossed 7th to confirm third place in the overall podium. Anatoly Loginov in Annapurna had to count a 17th but held on to second overall.

Andy Beadsworth on winning the Dragon Worlds for the second time, but this time as skipper:

How does it feel to win the 2017 Dragon World Championship?

"It feels good yeah, I will float through life for the next couple of months I guess."

Conditions were quite tough all week and it came down to the last day?

"It was a three horse race today (TUR1212, RUS27 & GBR815) and it was quite difficult to keep an eye on both of them, they started at different ends of the pack but we decided the right was going to pay and Lawrie started there so we tried to get the better start than Lawrie so we got a jump on him made it difficult for him to do well and fortunately we rounded the windward mark right with Anatoly (RUS27) and he had a terrible set and we managed to get on top of him and he had to gybe away, and the shift in the breeze went our way so we got around the gate in the 8.9.10 mark and Lawrie managed to get past us down the run but we knew he couldn't win the race so we kept our focus and tried to be on the same bit of the race course as Lawrie."

Well sailed and well done to the rest of the team.

"Thank you."

Team Provezza win the Dragon Worlds at Cascais - photo © Paulo Moreira
Team Provezza win the Dragon Worlds at Cascais - photo © Paulo Moreira

Overall Results: (top 10, 70 boats , 8 races, 1 discard)

1 TUR1212 Provezza Dragon, Andy Beadsworth 32pts
2 RUS37 Annapurna, Anatoly Loginov 36.2pts
3 GBR815 Alfie, Lawrie Smith 38pts
4 UAE9 Desert Eagle, Hendrik Witzmann 55pts
5 RUS27 Rocknrolla, Dmitry Samokhin 64pts
6 NED412 Troika, Pieter Heerema 65pts
7 UAE7 Bunker Prince, Braslavets Yevgen 65pts
8 POR66 Drago, Jose SM Matoso 68pts
9 GBR780 Louise, Grand Gordon 88pts
10 MON2 Jeanie, Jens Rathsack 88pts

Corinthian Trophy winner
GER1180 Rosie, Benjamin Morgen

Corinthian Trophy winners in the Dragon Worlds at Cascais - photo © Paulo Moreira
Corinthian Trophy winners in the Dragon Worlds at Cascais - photo © Paulo Moreira

Masters Trophy winner
GER1162 Desert Holly, Stephan Link

Results can be found here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Dragon Worlds at Cascais day 5
Superb conditions challenge the very best The Dragon World Championship had superb sailing conditions on Friday that challenged some of the very best keelboat sailors in seas and winds worthy of a world championship. Posted today at 7:17 am Dragon Worlds at Cascais day 3
Superb racing and packed mark roundings Two more races were held in glorious sailing conditions on the Guia race course off the coast of Cascais in warm and hazy sunshine. The fleet headed out to the race course in steamy hot summer weather and a sea mist offshore. Posted on 15 Jun Dragon Worlds at Cascais day 2
Loginov closes the gap on Beadsworth Anatoly Loginov sailing Annapurna with his Russian crew of Vadim Statsenko and Alexander Shalagin closed the gap on regatta leaders Andy Beadsworth's (Provezza) with a 6th & 3rd on day two of the Dragon Worlds in Cascais. Posted on 14 Jun Dragon Worlds at Cascais day 1
Beadsworth opens with a bullet Andy Beadsworth sailing Provezza, the Turkish flagged entry with his team of Ali Tezdiker and Simon Fry won the first race of the 2017 Dragon World Championship in Cascais in superb sailing conditions and warm sunshine. Posted on 12 Jun 125th anniversary Burnham Week
Celebrations at the end of August Burnham Week 2017, commencing on Saturday 26th August, marks the 125 anniversary of this popular week long sailing regatta. Posted on 8 Jun Lendy Cowes Week
New title sponsor announced Leading peer to peer lending platform, Lendy, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor of Cowes Week for the next three years, beginning with this year's regatta which starts on 29th July 2017. Posted on 7 Jun Royal Hong Kong YC Spring Regatta overall
Wet weather gear needed on the final day Competitors donned wet weather gear for the second day of the Spring Regatta with drizzle and an easterly breeze of 8 to 10kts throughout the harbour. Posted on 21 May Don't miss early bird entry
For Cowes Week 2017 If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply. Posted on 20 May Royal Hong Kong YC Spring Regatta day 1
89 boats race in the harbour 89 boats turned out for the first day of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's two-day Spring Regatta; the last major event of the Club's 2016-2017 sailing season. Posted on 20 May Kinsale Keelboat Regatta
Dragons and Squibs take to the water The Barry Ryan Civil Engineering Keelboat Regatta for one design fleets took place in Kinsale Yacht Club this weekend and Kinsale was delighted to welcome visiting Dragons from Glandore Harbour Yacht Club. Posted on 8 May

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy