Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 June
Product Feature
Jib Trimming by Felix Marks
Jib Trimming by Felix Marks
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Women's Match Racing World Championship at Helsinki, Finland - Day 1

by WIM Series today at 8:18 pm 16-21 June 2017
The New Sweden Match Racing Team (Caroline Sylvan, Louise Kruuse af Verchou, Klara Ekdahl, Frida Langenius, Malin Holmberg) working hard in the light wind © WIM Series Media

Someone forgot to make a deal with the Nordic wind god, Aeolius, as racing starts in Finland for the 2017 Women's Match Racing World Championship. The race committee and teams faced challenges all day as light and shifty winds dominated the first day of the round robin stage in the beautiful waters of Helsinki Harbour.

The local teams seemed to take to the conditions a little better than some of the higher-ranked international teams as the local Pen & Hammer Sailing Team skippered by Mikaela Fors (FIN) took an early win over the current World Champions, Team Anna, skippered by Anna Östling (SWE). "Very difficult conditions here so you have to be super alert all of the time" noted Fors.

The day started with very light southerly winds that bounced around with forty degree shifts followed by a huge shift to the west before dying out completely for nearly two hours. The patience of the race committee and sailors paid off as a more steady southerly breeze came in the afternoon.

"We were not envious of the group sailing in the morning, but were very happy to get two wins in the afternoon to start off our week. The race committee did a very good job in tricky conditions" commented Lucy Macgregor (GBR).

Although the sailors may have been frustrated waiting for the winds to fill in, the spectators enjoyed the warm summer day along the shoreline watching the racing. The crowds at the popular Löyly restaurant and saunas were treated to mark rounding within meters of their balcony when the winds shifted to the west. Later in the day, the large crowds in Hernesaaren Ranta were entertained by live commentary from local match race expert Alpo 'Abe' Kaakinen.

The forecast for the rest of the Championship may continue to cause challenges, so the world-class sailors will need to focus on the details if they are going to become champions.

Results after Day 1:

1. Mikaela Fors, FIN, 3 - 1
1. Trine Palludan, DEN, 3 - 1
3. Martina Karlemo, FIN, 2 - 0
3. Lucy Macgregor, GBR, 2 - 0
5. Marinella Laaksonen, FIN, 2 – 1
5. Johanna Bergqvist, SWE, 2 - 1
7. Renée Groeneveld, NED, 1 - 0
7. Margot Riou, FRA, 1- 1
9. Anna Östling, SWE, 1 - 2
9. Pauline Courtois, FRA, 1 - 2
11. Caroline Sylvan, SWE, 0 - 1
12. Sanna Häger, SWE, 0 - 2
12. Antonia Degerlund, FIN, 0 - 2
14. Ekaterina Kochkina, RUS, 0 - 4

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

European Match Race Tour Event 5
Impressive home victory lifts Patryk Zbroja into top 3 Polish skipper Patryk Zbroja sealed his second victory at an European Match Race Tour event with a clean sheet over World #7 Oli-Pekka Lumijärvi. Rafal Sawik finished on home waters on the podium while compatriot Szymon Szymik finished in fourth place. Posted on 29 May Croatia Match Cup overall
Delapierre takes it to the wire The French team surprised early in the qualifying round by topping the leaderboard on day one. With incredible boat handling throughout the regatta this team have taken the M32 in their stride with impressive form. Posted on 29 May Croatia Match Cup day 2
Jonas Warrer and Olivia Mackay move up the leaderboard Results flipped today as we moved to the second qualifying session. Jonas Warrer and Olivia Mackay were the big winners, sliding their way up the leaderboard to be within semifinal contention. Posted on 27 May Croatia Match Cup day 1
Rookies strike again Day one at the Croatia Match Cup has proved yet again that sailors on the World Match Racing Tour write their own fate. Quentin Delapierre with his Team Lorina-Golfe Du, newcomers to the Tour, top the Round Robin series so far. Posted on 27 May Home team win Gothenburg Match Cup
Måns Holmberg leads CFA Sports to victory This local Gothenburg team has consistently improved over three days to pull themselves to the top of the final standings at Gothenburg Match Cup and secure their second Championship level event qualification spot this season. Posted on 14 May International line-up heads to final day
Knockout rounds at Gothenburg Match Cup Australia's Mirsky Racing Team leads the international charge into the knockout rounds after a 7-1 score today. Posted on 13 May St. Petersburg to host WMRT
Northern Europe Stopover in August The WMRT will visit the Russian city of St Petersburg for Match Cup Russia as its Northern Europe stopover. With a tight race area and stunning city centre backdrop the event is set to be a sailing marvel for the people of St. Petersburg. Posted on 13 May Gothenburg Match Cup day 1
Artemis Youth Racing slide to early lead At only their second World Match Racing Tour event, Artemis Youth Racing skippered by Rasmus Rosengren sneak out ahead on top of the leaderboard at the end of day one. In hot pursuit of the Swedes is the neighbouring rival ART Sailing from Denmark. Posted on 13 May BodyHoliday Saint Lucia 'Spring Sail'
Masterclass with Olympic Gold Medallist Saskia Clark This year BodyHoliday offered the very first 'Spring Sail' in March alongside Olympic Gold Medallist and World Sailor of the Year (2016) – Saskia Clark. Posted on 20 Apr Coconut Grove Cup overall
Evan Walker steals the trophy at the final turn In a day filled with leaderboard upsets, the event winner was decided rounding the final mark in the final race of the regatta. Australia's Evan Walker and his Team KA Match struck lucky on the last beat to win the final cross and pop a wheelie. Posted on 17 Apr

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy