UP your game: Take the next step in your sailing journey with Sunsail

No matter how far along your sailing journey you are, we can help you take the next step. Whether you're a beginner looking to go for your ICC or you have your Day Skipper and aspire to gain your Coastal Skipper, learn more from our base in Lefkas, Greece. Come on. Let's go.

We love to teach, and it shows. Get your skills off the ground, or further your knowledge in the best classroom in the world.

Related Articles

Auckland Noumea Yacht Race 2018

Launched by the Royal Akarana Yacht Club In less than twelve months time a racing and cruising fleet will depart Auckland for the beautiful French Pacific Islands of New Caledonia.

RSrnYC Harken June Regatta overall

Spectacular finale in the Central Solent The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series Harken June Regatta was blessed with spectacular conditions for the final day of action. The southwesterly wind piped up from 15 to 20 knots by the end of the day.

Celebrate Antigua & Barbuda Day

With Sunsail at Cowes Week With over 20 of the Sunsail fleet already booked for Cowes Week, the regatta promises exciting racing and fun social events. We are delighted to announce that Saturday 29th July will be Antigua & Barbuda Day with Sunsail.

RSrnYC Harken June Regatta day 1

Sunshine start The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series continues with the Harken June Regatta. A variety of boats, including XOD, Sportsboats, classics, cruisers, and IRC racing yachts enjoyed champagne conditions on the first day.

Sunsail Flotillas: We love these places

And think you will too! Get a taste of the Mediterranean on flotilla from Athens this October. Explore dramatic landscapes and discover ancient history as you sail in beautiful southern Greece.

Mediterranean flotilla dates for 2018

Sunsail's exciting announcements Leading sailing holiday company, Sunsail, has announced its new holiday dates for 2018 flotillas. Perfect for both first time sailors and families with sailing experience, you can now book Sunsail flotilla holidays in three Mediterranean countries.

57th N&G Three Rivers Race

85 dinghies and yachts for this classic endurance event The 57th annual Navigators & General Three Rivers Race took place over the weekend of 3rd-4th June, hosted by Horning Sailing Club. As the 85 starters listened to the briefing, the key questions on everyone's mind were how long the race was going to be.

Sunsail's August Hot List

Explore the Dalmatian coast in the Med this summer Explore the Dalmatian coast in the Med this summer, or embark on an adventure to one of our more far-flung marinas. Read on for our top picks for August 2017 and the conditions you can expect to find when you arrive.

ilovesailing calendar half way point

Patrick Condy and Jo Hider claim next two spots Patrick Condy from Argyll and Jo Hider from Guernsey have claimed the next two spots on the 2018 ilovesailing calendar as the competition reaches the half way point.