UP your game: Take the next step in your sailing journey with Sunsail
by Sunsail today at 12:00 pm
18 June 2017
We love to teach, and it shows. Get your skills off the ground, or further your knowledge in the best classroom in the world.
Tel 033 0332 1173
Mon-Fri: 8am-7pm | Sat: 9am-7pm | Sun: 10am-5pm
No matter how far along your sailing journey you are, we can help you take the next step. Whether you're a beginner looking to go for your ICC or you have your Day Skipper and aspire to gain your Coastal Skipper, learn more from our base in Lefkas, Greece.
