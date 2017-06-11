Please select your home edition
Allen Enterprise Masters Championship at Ogston Sailing Club

by Tim Sadler today at 11:13 am 10-11 June 2017

On Saturday 10th June, 52 excited sailors turned up for the 2017 Allen Enterprise Masters Championship. The forecast was for a decent breeze and happily this proved to be the case.

Ioan Lavery & Chris Keatley from Penarth YC were very quickly into a good lead in race 1, followed by Andy & Vicky Gomm from Ogston SC, Tim Sadler & Natalie Roach from Yorkshire Dales SC, and Jane & Nick Scutt from Middle Nene SC. Tim/Nat and Andy/Vicky had a battle for most of the race and in doing so were gradually reeling in Ioan/Chris. Eventually Tim/Nat passed then pulled away from Andy/Vicky, but it looked like Ioan/Chris still had a safe lead... Unfortunately for them, after rounding the last mark onto the short beat to the finish, they chose to carry on, and when Tim/Nat arrived at the same mark they got one of Ogston's infamous "righties", and were lifted 20 degrees inside Ioan/Chris and were able to sneak across the line in first place. Andy/Vicky crossed 3rd and were followed by Jane/Nick.

After a great start and some excellent shift work up the first beat, Martin & Abigail Honnor from Ogston SC lead around the first mark of race 2, and not too far behind were Tim/Nat, followed by John and Chris Blundell from Staunton Harold SC and Alan & Matt Johnson from South Caernarvonshire YC. After leading for the whole race, it was Martin/Abi's turn to lose out to Tim/Nat's good fortune (or was it skill again?), with a slight shift and wind filling in from behind on the last run, Tim/Nat rounded the last mark first, and simply (not that simple!) covered Martin/Abi up the last short beat. John/Chris finished 3rd, followed by Alan/Matt.

After the second race, the fleet came ashore for some well earned rest & a bit of lunch. Races 3 & 4 were a bit of a blur, with John/Chris winning them both quite convincingly, to top the overnight leader board on countback. John Woodward & Karen Alexander from South Staffs SC eventually got their fingers out, and finished the day with a 2nd and 3rd, and Martin/Abi and Tim/Nat shared out the remaining 2nd/3rd/4ths. Martin/Abi had a bit of excitement during race 3 (and a need for lots of Duck Tape), after it appeared that Nick Jackson & Becky "I told him to tack" Bradley from Burghfield SC had been watching too much America's Cup racing, and chose to come into the first windward mark on port. Ouch!

Saturday night was tremendous, with the usual "black tie" championship dinner, followed by socialising well into the early hours (and who'd have thought dawn would join in?).

There were a few weary souls rigging their boats on Sunday morning, and the wind gods had decided to crank it up a little. Happy days!

In race 5 the Blundells continued where they left off on Saturday afternoon, again taking a relatively easy win, and again followed by the Honnors. Unfortunately for Tim/Nat, rounding the leeward mark on one of the laps, they had a bit of an issue with a boat coming down the run unexpectedly capsizing straight in front of them, and a big bear away to try and avoid a collision allowed half a dozen boats to pass. By the finish, Ioan/Chris had re-found their mojo, finishing 3rd, and Ann Jackson/Alan Skeens from Burghfield SC closed out the top four.

After race 5, John/Chris were looking strong favourites for the overall win, but a shocking first beat for them in race 6 saw them round the first mark in what must have been double figures, and this gave Martin/Abi and Tim/Nat some hope that the fat lady wasn't quite ready... Despite their performance up the first beat, John/Chris were on fire for the rest of the race and managed to work their way up to 4th. Martin/Abi got their first win of the weekend, followed by Tim/Nat, and Ioan/Chris continued their form from the previous race with another 3rd.

So, game on!

Going into the last race, John/Chris were leading with 10 points, and Martin/Abigail and Tim/Nat were tied on 11 points, setting up what should have been an enthralling, winner takes all finale...

By the first mark, it still looked like it was going to be a 3 way scrap, with all 3 rounding close together, but unfortunately for the spectators, John/Chris quickly hit the front, and although there were times during the race when Martin/Abi closed the gap, their lead remained relatively comfortable for the whole race, giving them a well deserved overall victory.

Sadly for Ioan/Chris their boom exploded (BOOM!) in the last race, and after also retiring in race 4, this dropped them from 4th to 6th overall.

Ioan/Chris's misfortune promoted Ann/Alan to 4th overall, and they were also first lady helm, and first helm over 60.

During his "thank you" speech, John reminded everyone that this is the second time he's won this championship, his first being when he crewed for his brother, Pete, 24 years ago, and John hopes Pete will now stop going on about it.

The fleet would like to thank the sponsors, Allen Brothers, and of course we must say well done to John & Chris for some excellent sailing, and well done and thanks to Ogston Sailing Club and their very efficient Race team and Galley volunteers, for again putting on a brilliant event.

Overall Results:

PosSail NoBoat NameHelmCrewClubR1R2R3R4R5R6R7Pts
1st22315HOOKEDJohn BlundellChris BlundellStaunton Harold SC‑731114111
2nd22619RIOT VANMartin HonnorAbigail HonnorOgston SC‑524221213
3rd23384 Tim SadlerNatalie RoachYorkshire Dales SC1134‑62314
4th23349TO INFIRMITY & BEYONDAnn JacksonAlan SkeensBurghfield SC‑1056647836
5th23089SIMPLY REDJon WoodwardKaren AlexanderSouth Staffordshire SC15(RET)23910443
6th23311IGAM OGAMIoan LaveryChris KeatleyPenarth YC287(RET)33RET50
7th23015WEDG‑ENick JacksonBecky BradleyBurghfield SC136127(RET)8551
8th22418LIMITED EDITIONAndy GommVicky GommOgston SC39512(RET)131153
9th22501BLUE JOBAlice AllenSharkyBristol Corinthian YC16(RET)14855654
10th22702ESPADARTEJane ScuttNick ScuttMiddle Nene SC413‑18101012958
11th23346BAD BOUTROSPhil SnewinRos ColemanChester SC‑211415986759
12th23410WIMPGes BrownJulie MooreSouth Caernarvonshire YC9118(RET)139DNC77
13th22936THUNDERBIRD 1Richard PrykeAmelia PrykeRipon SC810101111(RET)DNC77
14th19876SUBSONIC WHINKLEAlan JohnsonMatt JohnsonSouth Caernarvonshire YC64115(DNC)DNCDNC80
15th22901OUT OF THE BLUEPaul YoungMegan Ward / Nancy GudgeonMidland SC1716‑211412111080
16th21333HYPERACTIVEMark NieldJacky FinchChester SC141516161716(DNC)94
17th19007 Mike HeapSarah RumballOgston SC19(RET)191714141396
18th23248V‑EMartin BottomleyRay BallEmberton Park SC2017‑2418191812104
19th23219MISCHIEFRussell ShortKate ShortOgston SC1179(DNC)RETDNCDNC108
20th22929BLOOD SWEAT & TEARSKen MacKenzieCalum MacKenzieOgston SC242022131615(RET)110
21st23224SLIPPERY CLEATGraham KirkupAlison Glass‑ParkerHunts SC231923151517(DNC)112
22nd23135FRYLAWChris FryJess LawOgston SC121217(DNC)DNCDNCDNC122
23rd23313SHOCKINGJohn BerryNeil BawdenEtherow SC / South Staffs SC2218201918(DNC)DNC124
24th22453WICKED WILLYAndrew ShortKathryn ShortOgston SC(DNC)DNC13DNC7RETDNC128
25th23036 Bryce HowardLee HowardOgston SC252125(DNC)RETDNCDNC152
26th22911 Simon LawJoy MappOgston SC18(RET)DNCDNCDNCDNCDNC153

Next Enterprise Events:

The Allen Enterprise National Championship will be held at Abersoch from 5th to 11th August and online entry is open at www.sailenterprise.co.uk. Enter and pay by 29th June before the entry fee increases.

Also, leading up to the Nationals, there are three more National Circuit events: 17th June at Leigh & Lowton SC, 1st/2nd July at Yorkshire Dales SC and 22nd/23rd July at Tynemouth SC.

