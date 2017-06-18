Please select your home edition
Rain and Sun Laser Stratos Cover

Harken D-Zero National Championship at Royal Torbay Yacht Club - Day 1

by Neil Washington today at 7:34 am 16-18 June 2017
Harken D-Zero Nationals at Torbay day 1 © VR Sport Media

Following the briefing, the fleet launched in the beautiful 'English Rivera' sunshine and promising WNW breeze.

Race One got underway and the first beat enjoyed reasonable pressure. Wind went left at the top of the beat keeping everyone on there toes. Breeze did ease off a bit by the downwind leg. Interesting to see the angles the sea experts were using with George Cousins going right and Ian Morgan going left. Once Morgan's pace on the left became apparent the other front runners soon crossed over to join him. Wind had gone so far left the bottom reach (trapezoid course) was a fetch to the finish.

There followed a significant postponement on the water waiting to see if the gradient, or sea breeze, was going to dominate. After several starting attempts Race Two finally got underway with a ESE breeze of 5 kts which soon eased to a full blown drifter of a race. Many big names caught out of place by the tricky conditions!

You can track the fleet via Sailracer here.

Results after Day 1:

PosSail NoHelmClubR1R2Pts
1193Greg BartlettStarcross YC516
2156Kian AndrewsPenzance & Mounts Bay SC628
3178Paul ScullionRestronguet SC268
4172George CousinsRestronguet SC358
51Ian MorganNetley SC11011
6141David BartlettStarcross YC8311
711Steve BollandBristol Corinthian SC7411
83John AstonGrafham Water SC41519
971Neil WashingtonGrafham Water SC101323
1042Jon CowperHunts SC121123
11211Mandy SweetGrafham Water SC17724
12230Adrian CoatesCarsington SC16925
13150Jon BassettLargs SC141226
14208James EdmondQueen Mary SC91827
15217Tom SouthwellNetley SC112132
1657Martin LatimerLargs SC152035
17170Seb ProwseQueen Mary SC28836
18195Rob LennoxBarnt Green SC132336
19114Darren WilliamsRestronguet SC221436
20174Graham CooperSouth Cerney SC201636
21123Jim ScottCarsington SC231740
22143Mike PridhamIsle of Man SCC211940
23111Chris JeffriesSouth Cerney SC182442
24232Gavin VaughanCarsington SC262248
25191Nigel AustinCransley SC193150
26218Paul MurphyGrafham Water SC242650
27158Gary TompkinsHunts SC272552
28181Gordon StewartNorth Herts and East Beds SC252752
29188Paul JefferiesHunts SC292857
3066David ValentineEmsworth Slipper SC312960
3154Ed DeaconHunts SC303060
328Joe ConstableGrafham Water SC353570
32124Simon HindleyRestronguet SC353570
32233Chris WrightCarsington SC353570
