Harken D-Zero National Championship at Royal Torbay Yacht Club - Day 1
by Neil Washington today at 7:34 am
16-18 June 2017
Harken D-Zero Nationals at Torbay day 1 © VR Sport Media
Following the briefing, the fleet launched in the beautiful 'English Rivera' sunshine and promising WNW breeze.
Race One got underway and the first beat enjoyed reasonable pressure. Wind went left at the top of the beat keeping everyone on there toes. Breeze did ease off a bit by the downwind leg. Interesting to see the angles the sea experts were using with George Cousins going right and Ian Morgan going left. Once Morgan's pace on the left became apparent the other front runners soon crossed over to join him. Wind had gone so far left the bottom reach (trapezoid course) was a fetch to the finish.
There followed a significant postponement on the water waiting to see if the gradient, or sea breeze, was going to dominate. After several starting attempts Race Two finally got underway with a ESE breeze of 5 kts which soon eased to a full blown drifter of a race. Many big names caught out of place by the tricky conditions!
Results after Day 1:
|Pos
|Sail No
|Helm
|Club
|R1
|R2
|Pts
|1
|193
|Greg Bartlett
|Starcross YC
|5
|1
|6
|2
|156
|Kian Andrews
|Penzance & Mounts Bay SC
|6
|2
|8
|3
|178
|Paul Scullion
|Restronguet SC
|2
|6
|8
|4
|172
|George Cousins
|Restronguet SC
|3
|5
|8
|5
|1
|Ian Morgan
|Netley SC
|1
|10
|11
|6
|141
|David Bartlett
|Starcross YC
|8
|3
|11
|7
|11
|Steve Bolland
|Bristol Corinthian SC
|7
|4
|11
|8
|3
|John Aston
|Grafham Water SC
|4
|15
|19
|9
|71
|Neil Washington
|Grafham Water SC
|10
|13
|23
|10
|42
|Jon Cowper
|Hunts SC
|12
|11
|23
|11
|211
|Mandy Sweet
|Grafham Water SC
|17
|7
|24
|12
|230
|Adrian Coates
|Carsington SC
|16
|9
|25
|13
|150
|Jon Bassett
|Largs SC
|14
|12
|26
|14
|208
|James Edmond
|Queen Mary SC
|9
|18
|27
|15
|217
|Tom Southwell
|Netley SC
|11
|21
|32
|16
|57
|Martin Latimer
|Largs SC
|15
|20
|35
|17
|170
|Seb Prowse
|Queen Mary SC
|28
|8
|36
|18
|195
|Rob Lennox
|Barnt Green SC
|13
|23
|36
|19
|114
|Darren Williams
|Restronguet SC
|22
|14
|36
|20
|174
|Graham Cooper
|South Cerney SC
|20
|16
|36
|21
|123
|Jim Scott
|Carsington SC
|23
|17
|40
|22
|143
|Mike Pridham
|Isle of Man SCC
|21
|19
|40
|23
|111
|Chris Jeffries
|South Cerney SC
|18
|24
|42
|24
|232
|Gavin Vaughan
|Carsington SC
|26
|22
|48
|25
|191
|Nigel Austin
|Cransley SC
|19
|31
|50
|26
|218
|Paul Murphy
|Grafham Water SC
|24
|26
|50
|27
|158
|Gary Tompkins
|Hunts SC
|27
|25
|52
|28
|181
|Gordon Stewart
|North Herts and East Beds SC
|25
|27
|52
|29
|188
|Paul Jefferies
|Hunts SC
|29
|28
|57
|30
|66
|David Valentine
|Emsworth Slipper SC
|31
|29
|60
|31
|54
|Ed Deacon
|Hunts SC
|30
|30
|60
|32
|8
|Joe Constable
|Grafham Water SC
|35
|35
|70
|32
|124
|Simon Hindley
|Restronguet SC
|35
|35
|70
|32
|233
|Chris Wright
|Carsington SC
|35
|35
|70
