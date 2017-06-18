Harken D-Zero National Championship at Royal Torbay Yacht Club - Day 1

Harken D-Zero Nationals at Torbay day 1 © VR Sport Media Harken D-Zero Nationals at Torbay day 1 © VR Sport Media

by Neil Washington today at 7:34 am

Following the briefing, the fleet launched in the beautiful 'English Rivera' sunshine and promising WNW breeze.

Race One got underway and the first beat enjoyed reasonable pressure. Wind went left at the top of the beat keeping everyone on there toes. Breeze did ease off a bit by the downwind leg. Interesting to see the angles the sea experts were using with George Cousins going right and Ian Morgan going left. Once Morgan's pace on the left became apparent the other front runners soon crossed over to join him. Wind had gone so far left the bottom reach (trapezoid course) was a fetch to the finish.

There followed a significant postponement on the water waiting to see if the gradient, or sea breeze, was going to dominate. After several starting attempts Race Two finally got underway with a ESE breeze of 5 kts which soon eased to a full blown drifter of a race. Many big names caught out of place by the tricky conditions!

You can track the fleet via Sailracer here.

Results after Day 1:

Pos Sail No Helm Club R1 R2 Pts 1 193 Greg Bartlett Starcross YC 5 1 6 2 156 Kian Andrews Penzance & Mounts Bay SC 6 2 8 3 178 Paul Scullion Restronguet SC 2 6 8 4 172 George Cousins Restronguet SC 3 5 8 5 1 Ian Morgan Netley SC 1 10 11 6 141 David Bartlett Starcross YC 8 3 11 7 11 Steve Bolland Bristol Corinthian SC 7 4 11 8 3 John Aston Grafham Water SC 4 15 19 9 71 Neil Washington Grafham Water SC 10 13 23 10 42 Jon Cowper Hunts SC 12 11 23 11 211 Mandy Sweet Grafham Water SC 17 7 24 12 230 Adrian Coates Carsington SC 16 9 25 13 150 Jon Bassett Largs SC 14 12 26 14 208 James Edmond Queen Mary SC 9 18 27 15 217 Tom Southwell Netley SC 11 21 32 16 57 Martin Latimer Largs SC 15 20 35 17 170 Seb Prowse Queen Mary SC 28 8 36 18 195 Rob Lennox Barnt Green SC 13 23 36 19 114 Darren Williams Restronguet SC 22 14 36 20 174 Graham Cooper South Cerney SC 20 16 36 21 123 Jim Scott Carsington SC 23 17 40 22 143 Mike Pridham Isle of Man SCC 21 19 40 23 111 Chris Jeffries South Cerney SC 18 24 42 24 232 Gavin Vaughan Carsington SC 26 22 48 25 191 Nigel Austin Cransley SC 19 31 50 26 218 Paul Murphy Grafham Water SC 24 26 50 27 158 Gary Tompkins Hunts SC 27 25 52 28 181 Gordon Stewart North Herts and East Beds SC 25 27 52 29 188 Paul Jefferies Hunts SC 29 28 57 30 66 David Valentine Emsworth Slipper SC 31 29 60 31 54 Ed Deacon Hunts SC 30 30 60 32 8 Joe Constable Grafham Water SC 35 35 70 32 124 Simon Hindley Restronguet SC 35 35 70 32 233 Chris Wright Carsington SC 35 35 70