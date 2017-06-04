RS200 Scottish Championship at East Lothian Yacht Club

by Michael O'Donovan today at 12:48 pm

East Lothian YC - RS200 JP Watersports Scottish Tour and Scottish Championship, 3-4 June 2017, Racing Round-Up

Sunny skies on Saturday morning welcomed eight RS200s to East Lothian YC for the RS200 Scottish Championship and JPWatersports Scottish Tour event. However, by midday, a game of impromptu rounders provided a good pastime while waiting for a launch delayed due to incoming fog. Thankfully it wasn't too long until we got out into a steady 5kts of easterly wind.

In Race 1, Rory/Mike rounded the windward mark in first but then found out just how powerful the tide was when they lost places by the leeward gate. Ronald/Tor then went on to win, with Fiona/Rachel in second and Alex/Tatiana coming from behind and taking third. In the second race, the wind picked up slightly and a concerted effort from Rory/Mike allowed them to take a first place. During the third race, the skies turned grey and had everybody looking nervously at their masts as two massive thunderclaps rocked the course, bringing an onslaught of rain. Through lighter winds and all of this weather, Fiona/Rachel came through to win in style.

Once all had dried out, and after a good meal provided by ELYC, some of the fleet walked off the generous helpings of apple pie by going up The Law, and were rewarded with a great view of a sunset across the bay.

Day two again dawned bright and sunny, with a combatant sea breeze resulting in low winds. With competitive racing in the first race, strong upwind sailing from Rory/Mike gave them a good start to the day. The competition carried on into the second race, which also featured an unfortunate capsize at the start line and ended in a nail-biting downwind finish. In the final race, Rory/Mike played the shifts on the first upwind leg allowing them to round the mark first, and go on to secure the race.

Overall placings after two very enjoyable days of racing were: 1st - Rory/Mike; 2nd - Fiona/Rachel; 3rd - Ronald/Tor. A good final result from Martin/Bill allowed them to recover to fourth overall, tied on points with Alex/Tatiana.

Great thanks to East Lothian YC for quick launching decisions after the delay on Saturday, and overall for their generous hospitality.

Written by Michael O'Donovan who, with Rory Rose will be sailing at their first RS200 nationals this year. Thanks to Ditta Neumann for lending them a boat. Good luck, boys!