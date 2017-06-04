Please select your home edition
Edition
MS Amlin 2017 Name Change 728x90
Product Feature
Harken Classic Gloves
Harken Classic Gloves

RS200 Scottish Championship at East Lothian Yacht Club

by Michael O'Donovan today at 12:48 pm 3-4 June 2017

East Lothian YC - RS200 JP Watersports Scottish Tour and Scottish Championship, 3-4 June 2017, Racing Round-Up

Sunny skies on Saturday morning welcomed eight RS200s to East Lothian YC for the RS200 Scottish Championship and JPWatersports Scottish Tour event. However, by midday, a game of impromptu rounders provided a good pastime while waiting for a launch delayed due to incoming fog. Thankfully it wasn't too long until we got out into a steady 5kts of easterly wind.

In Race 1, Rory/Mike rounded the windward mark in first but then found out just how powerful the tide was when they lost places by the leeward gate. Ronald/Tor then went on to win, with Fiona/Rachel in second and Alex/Tatiana coming from behind and taking third. In the second race, the wind picked up slightly and a concerted effort from Rory/Mike allowed them to take a first place. During the third race, the skies turned grey and had everybody looking nervously at their masts as two massive thunderclaps rocked the course, bringing an onslaught of rain. Through lighter winds and all of this weather, Fiona/Rachel came through to win in style.

Once all had dried out, and after a good meal provided by ELYC, some of the fleet walked off the generous helpings of apple pie by going up The Law, and were rewarded with a great view of a sunset across the bay.

Day two again dawned bright and sunny, with a combatant sea breeze resulting in low winds. With competitive racing in the first race, strong upwind sailing from Rory/Mike gave them a good start to the day. The competition carried on into the second race, which also featured an unfortunate capsize at the start line and ended in a nail-biting downwind finish. In the final race, Rory/Mike played the shifts on the first upwind leg allowing them to round the mark first, and go on to secure the race.

Overall placings after two very enjoyable days of racing were: 1st - Rory/Mike; 2nd - Fiona/Rachel; 3rd - Ronald/Tor. A good final result from Martin/Bill allowed them to recover to fourth overall, tied on points with Alex/Tatiana.

Great thanks to East Lothian YC for quick launching decisions after the delay on Saturday, and overall for their generous hospitality.

Written by Michael O'Donovan who, with Rory Rose will be sailing at their first RS200 nationals this year. Thanks to Ditta Neumann for lending them a boat. Good luck, boys!

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

East Lothian YC Annual Regatta
72 dinghies take part in North Berwick East Lothian Yacht Club, based in North Berwick, held their annual open regatta on the weekend 3rd & 4th June 2017. A total of 72 sailing dinghies took part, with 54 visiting boats and 18 from the home club. Posted on 5 Jun Sailing into June at RS Sailing
Get on the water in time for summer If you're interested in getting out on the water in time for summer, but worried delivery times might delay you, don't worry! We are stocked and ready to go. All you need to do is go here, fill out the form, and we'll get back to you asap. Posted on 4 Jun RS200s at Largs
Big winds, boats and bumpy water Thirteen RS200 arrived at Largs Marina for the third event of the JP Watersports Scottish Tour on Saturday 20th of May, where they were met by grey skies, a steady stream of drizzle and a shifty force 2 which promised some tactical racing. Posted on 29 May RS200s at Thornbury
2ndhandinghies.com SW Ugly Tour event Making its second appearance on the RS200 SW Ugly Tour sponsored by 2ndhanddinghies.com was Thornbury Sailing Club on 20th May. Known for its big tides, friendly welcome and mud banks, the club welcomed a most excellent turnout of 23 boats. Posted on 22 May RS200s at Wembley
Character-building wind shifts in glorious sunshine Sunday 7th May was the ever-popular Wembley RS200 open meeting; usually very well attended in part due to the always excellent hospitality, and also the strong local fleet, captained by our charmingly deviant SEAS representative Julian Bradley. Posted on 19 May RS200 Northern Tour at Staunton Harold
Eleven visitors join the 7 home boats The third event of the RS Sailing sponsored RS200 Northern Tour took place at Staunton Harold SC on Saturday, 13th May with 11 visitors from as far away as Exmouth joining 7 boats from the home club. Posted on 18 May RS200s at Port Edgar
JPWatersports Scottish Tour Round 2 Port Edgar hosted the 2nd round of the JPWatersports Scottish Tour on 7 May. The previous day had seen 6 boats take to the water for training sessions led by Calum Reid, where some deep winter rust was shaken off by many crews in the 15 knot breeze. Posted on 18 May RS200s at Alton Water
Fox's Marine & Country Great Eastern Series event A small but enthusiastic fleet of 8 boats showed up at Alton Water on Sunday 6th May, to be rewarded with beautiful warm sunshine and 10-15kts NE wind, for a very enjoyable four races. Posted on 11 May RS200s at Ullswater
Northern Tour Round 2 at the Easter Regatta The second event of the 2017 RS Sailing sponsored RS200 Northern Tour took place over the weekend of Saturday 15th & Sunday 16th April as part of the Ullswater YC Easter Regatta. Posted on 5 May RS200s at Papercourt
Closely fought in a tricky, light Southerly Papercourt Sailing Club's RS200 Open on 22 April 2017 was a closely fought contest in fine weather with light southerly winds. Those who know the lake will know how tricky these conditions can be! Posted on 29 Apr

Upcoming Events

Hayling Island SC RS200 RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Waldringfield SC RS200 Regatta for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 14 Jul to 16 Jul Waldringfield SC RS200 Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Brightlingsea SC RS200 Skiff Fest for B14 and RS200
Brightlingsea SC- 7 Oct to 8 Oct Queen Mary SC RS200 End of Seasons for RS Aero, RS classes
Queen Mary SC- 11 Nov to 12 Nov
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy