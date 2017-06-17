Please select your home edition
Edition
BodyHoliday Saint Lucia 728x90
Product Feature
Zhik Zmerino Top
Zhik Zmerino Top

International Dragon World Championship at Cascais, Portugal - Day 5

by Jonny Fullerton today at 7:17 am 11-17 June 2017

The Dragon World Championship had superb sailing conditions on Friday that challenged some of the very best keelboat sailors in seas and winds worthy of a world championship.

Two more races were sailed on windward / leeward courses in 18 - 20 knots at the lower end of the course and 25 - 30 knots at the top end and big waves. The air temperature on land was like a sauna and offshore like full on ocean racing. Pods of dolphins performed all over the course although Dragon sailors could hardly see them due to the size of the swell rolling down the race course. Throughout the day there were a number of blown spinnakers and breakages but considering the conditions few retirements.

Race 6 of the championship started bang on time at 1300hrs in a stiff breeze of 17 - 18 knots on the start line and steep seas as the fleet of 70 Dragons worked up the 2.4nm beat. A great working leg by DEN411 (African Queen) helmed by Corinthian sailor Jorgen Schonherr, saw them round lap 1 in the lead closely followed by GBR758 (Fever) Klaus Diedrichs and UAE9 (Desert Eagle) Hendrik Wintzmann.

The runs were an absolute blast with boat speeds in the low teens and some serious rock and roll. GBR758 (Fever) and UAE9 (Desert Eagle) surfed past the Danes by the bottom gate with MON2 (Jeanie) Jens Rathsack going really well.

On lap 2 with the wind steadily increasing and the waves causing some entertaining wipe-outs, Klaus Diedrichs and Hendrik Wintzmann battled for the lead. On the final beat to the finish line UAE9 (Desert Eagle) Hendrik Wintzmann just held off Fever to take her first winning gun of the championship. A big duck on the finish line cost the Danish corinthian team on African Queen third place handing it to RUS76 (Rochnrolla) Dmitry Samokhin.

Dragon Worlds at Cascais day 5 - photo © Paulo Moreira
Dragon Worlds at Cascais day 5 - photo © Paulo Moreira

Race 7 was moved slightly further down the coast for a bit more shelter but on the start line the RC still advised 18 - 20 knots at the bottom end of the course. The fleet was fairly evenly spread but the individual recall flag was raised causing a number of Dragons to return, but alas not the offending culprit. Yet again the decision was whether to sail offshore into the bigger breeze but confused seas or to the more reliable right (inshore) and flatter waves. As usual a compromise seemed to prevail with the middle right proving popular.

Again it was the UAE flagged Desert Eagle helmed by Hendrik Witzmann with his crew of Henrique Anjos and Markus Koy who seemed to be enjoying the heavy weather with the ever consistent Lawrie Smith and his Portuguese super star crew of Hugo Rocha, Joao Matos Rosa and Goncalo Ribeiro, on their stern. RUS76 Rochnrolla, Dmitry Samokhin was living up to her name and POR66 (Drago) Jose SM Matoso was also back in the mix.

After another hectic gate rounding with numerous penalty circles in the packed lower half of the fleet, the early leaders head out to the flatter right side of the upwind leg as the afternoon breeze began to fade slightly, not that the back markers noticed!

Dragon Worlds at Cascais day 5 - photo © Paulo Moreira
Dragon Worlds at Cascais day 5 - photo © Paulo Moreira

Lawrie Smith (Alfie) continued to press the UAE crew, forcing them into submission in the final beat to the finish line to claim her first regatta gun to loud applause from the local supporters.

UAE9 (Desert Eagle) ran out of steam on the final leg to finish with an excellent (1,4) for the day and move into the top 5 in the overall rankings. RUS76 Dmitry Samokhin finished with a super consistent (3,2) and POR66 (Drago) Jose SM Matoso was back in the chocolates with a 3rd.

TUR1212 (Provezza) Andy Beadsworth sailed a solid (9,5) to keep the overall lead from RUS26 (Annapurna) Anatoly Loginov who scored a 6th in race 6 but was involved in a collision in race 7 which she was later given redress for so carried average points and remained in second place.

Lawrie Smith moved up to third overall with a (12,1) as results were released at the end of the day. With only one race to be held on the final day the world championship is still in the balance and the forecast, if it is to be believed!, is for light airs.

Saturday's final race is scheduled to start at1305hrs local time and looks to provide a fitting climax to a great regatta.

Results can be found here.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Dragon Worlds at Cascais day 3
Superb racing and packed mark roundings Two more races were held in glorious sailing conditions on the Guia race course off the coast of Cascais in warm and hazy sunshine. The fleet headed out to the race course in steamy hot summer weather and a sea mist offshore. Posted on 15 Jun Dragon Worlds at Cascais day 2
Loginov closes the gap on Beadsworth Anatoly Loginov sailing Annapurna with his Russian crew of Vadim Statsenko and Alexander Shalagin closed the gap on regatta leaders Andy Beadsworth's (Provezza) with a 6th & 3rd on day two of the Dragon Worlds in Cascais. Posted on 14 Jun Dragon Worlds at Cascais day 1
Beadsworth opens with a bullet Andy Beadsworth sailing Provezza, the Turkish flagged entry with his team of Ali Tezdiker and Simon Fry won the first race of the 2017 Dragon World Championship in Cascais in superb sailing conditions and warm sunshine. Posted on 12 Jun 125th anniversary Burnham Week
Celebrations at the end of August Burnham Week 2017, commencing on Saturday 26th August, marks the 125 anniversary of this popular week long sailing regatta. Posted on 8 Jun Lendy Cowes Week
New title sponsor announced Leading peer to peer lending platform, Lendy, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor of Cowes Week for the next three years, beginning with this year's regatta which starts on 29th July 2017. Posted on 7 Jun Royal Hong Kong YC Spring Regatta overall
Wet weather gear needed on the final day Competitors donned wet weather gear for the second day of the Spring Regatta with drizzle and an easterly breeze of 8 to 10kts throughout the harbour. Posted on 21 May Don't miss early bird entry
For Cowes Week 2017 If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply. Posted on 20 May Royal Hong Kong YC Spring Regatta day 1
89 boats race in the harbour 89 boats turned out for the first day of Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club's two-day Spring Regatta; the last major event of the Club's 2016-2017 sailing season. Posted on 20 May Kinsale Keelboat Regatta
Dragons and Squibs take to the water The Barry Ryan Civil Engineering Keelboat Regatta for one design fleets took place in Kinsale Yacht Club this weekend and Kinsale was delighted to welcome visiting Dragons from Glandore Harbour Yacht Club. Posted on 8 May Dragon Easter Regatta at Burnham
A 'Four Nations' battle for the top honours The Dragon Easter Regatta saw 10 boats from across the UK and Belgium in a 'Four Nations' battle for the top honours. Conditions over the 4 days were challenging with a strong breeze and variable gusts. Posted on 20 Apr

Upcoming Events

South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Welsh Nationals for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 3 Aug to 5 Aug South Caernarvonshire YC Dragon Northern Championships for Dragon
South Caernarvonshire YC- 14 Sep to 16 Sep
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy