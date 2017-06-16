The night before the fight: Nic Douglass interviews Pete Burling and Jimmy Spithill

by Nic Douglass on 16 Jun

Tomorrow the 35th America's Cup commences the final stage. Finally we will see the Defender, Emirates Team NZ face off against the Challenger, Emirates Team New Zealand.

Both teams have started on the mind games, both teams apparently have secret weapons yet to be seen. Tomorrow - it is all on.

I spoke to Peter Burling of Emirates Team NZ and James Spithill of Oracle Team USA after the official press conference to get the low down, straight up.

