RYA Dinghy Sailing Techniques
RYA Dinghy Sailing Techniques

The night before the fight: Nic Douglass interviews Pete Burling and Jimmy Spithill

by Nic Douglass on 16 Jun 16 June 2017
Jimmy Spithill, Peter Burling and the Sailor Girl set for the 35th America's Cup match © www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com

Tomorrow the 35th America's Cup commences the final stage. Finally we will see the Defender, Emirates Team NZ face off against the Challenger, Emirates Team New Zealand.

Both teams have started on the mind games, both teams apparently have secret weapons yet to be seen. Tomorrow - it is all on.

I spoke to Peter Burling of Emirates Team NZ and James Spithill of Oracle Team USA after the official press conference to get the low down, straight up.

AC35: Interviews 16 June 2017Posted by Adventures of a Sailor Girl on Friday, 16 June 2017

For more adventures head to www.AdventuresofaSailorGirl.com, or subscribe to "Adventures Weekly", and for live action, be sure to tune in to our social medial channels; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sailorgirlHQ.

For all of the updates including live radio stream, photos, television shows and other videos so far for the 35th AC, head to www.nicdouglass.org/ac35

