Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge at Argentario Sailing Week - Day 2

by Tessa Wiechmann on 16 Jun

Argentario Sailing Week, the second leg of the Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge Mediterranean Circuit, boasted spectacular racing conditions for the 46 Classic Yachts from 10 nations with a westerly breeze that reached 17 knots on the final upwind leg as the majestic beauties made crossed the finish line set just in front of Porto Santo Stefano.

In the evening, crews took in the breathtaking view from the Spanish fortress built at the end of the 16th century, while enjoying the dinner offered by the Yacht Club Santo Stefano.

Line honours for Spartan, the breathtaking and last surviving example of the New York Yacht Club 50' Class designed by Nathanael G. Herreshoff in 1913. "Argentario is a perfect fit for the Panerai circuit and it feels just right to have these wonderful yachts racing is such stunning surroundings The setting here is amazing and makes racing here different from other locations in the Mediterranean is the special, magical quality of the light and the intense blue of the water. This is the first time we take part in Argentario Sailing Week and it is a privilege to be here", stated Domingo Carbonell on Spartan.

Once again, Naif designed by Dick Carter and owned by Ivan Gardini is first in the "Classic A" division. Back on the dock, crewmember Cecilia Winterhalter commented the day's victory. "I have been racing at Argentario Sailing Week for 8 years and I must say that this is one of the most beautiful legs of the Panerai Classic Yachts Circuit. I am also very proud to say that on most yachts taking part in the regatta, at least one if not two women are on board as active crew members. On top of that, the excellent organization and great weather and racing conditions make Argentario Sailing Week a not-to-be-missed race".

In the "Classic B" division, debutante at Argentario Sailing Week Ganbare designed by Doug Peterson claims the victory also on Day 2. "This is one of the nicest classic regattas I have taken part in", stated Ganbare's owner Don Wood. "Congratulations to the Race Committee that has been setting challenging courses with true upwind and downwind marks. The steady breeze and flat seas make this an ideal racing venue." In Japanese, Ganbare expresses the concept of strength-courage. As Wood narrates, this was the very first yacht designed by a young Doug Peterson who had to borrow money from his mother and grandmother to build her. A revolutionary intuition by a "bunch of rockstar hippies who went on to become the most iconic names in world sailing". When following Ganbare during the One Tonner Cup in Sardegna in 1973, Olin Stephens stated, "I have never seen a boat that impressed me more".

Ivan Gardini on Naif is first in the "Classic A" division and Ganbare owned by Don Wood, designed by Doug Peterson ranks number 1 in the Classic B class. In the Vintage Aurici class Linnet owner Patrizio Bertelli with Pietro D'Ali on board is in first place, first position for Enterprise in Vintage Marconi A. and for Argyll in Vintage Marconi B. Wind & Wine wins again in the Spirit of Tradition Class. Finally, Moombeam of Fife is today's winner in the Big Boats category.

The international regatta is organized by the Yacht Club Santo Stefano in partnership with the Florentine haute horologerie brand Officine Panerai. Racing continues tomorrow until Sunday.

Programme:

Saturday 17 June - Racing

Sunday 18 June - the Prize Giving Ceremony will take place at the Race Village followed by a Farewell Cocktail.

The Argentario Sailing Week 2017 is organized by the Yacht Club Santo Stefano with the patronage of the Region of Tuscany, the Province of Grosseto, and the Municipality of Monte Argentario, the Municipality of the Island of Giglio and of AIVE (Italian Association of Vintage Yachts). The local tourism board supports the event. Officine Panerai is the Title Sponsor. Other sponsors include Argentario Approdi Spa, SLAM and Argentarola srl. Official Suppliers: Roman's and Verdissimo. LAMMA will be providing the weather forecast service.

The Argentario Sailing Week is part of the Mediterranean Circuit of the Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge. The opening leg is Les Voiles d'Antibes (31 May-4 June), followed by Argentario Sailing Week in Porto Santo Stefano (14-18 June), the XIV Copa del Rey de Barcos de Época in Mahon (29 August-2 September) and the Régates Royales in Cannes (26-30 September).

www.paneraiclassicyachtschallenge.com