Spithill: "We're ready for the Battle of Bermuda"

by ORACLE TEAM USA on 16 Jun

After nearly four years, Jimmy Spithill will once again lead ORACLE TEAM USA into battle against Emirates Team New Zealand.

The last meeting between these teams in the America's Cup Match saw Spithill and his team complete one of the most remarkable comebacks in sporting history to win the 34th America's Cup in September 2013.

Now, the teams will renew hostilities with the oldest trophy in international sport on the line once again. This time on Bermuda's Great Sound.

"I think we're going to see one of the best sporting events of the year here over the next two weekends," said Spithill.

"These are the best boats, the two best crews and we're both highly motivated to win. It's going to be sport at its best."

Spithill and his team beat Peter Burling's Kiwis twice in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers a couple of weeks ago. In the second contest, the winner would earn a one point advantage heading into the America's Cup Match. Spithill and ORACLE TEAM USA won the race and the advantage.

With the Qualifiers victory, the defending champion starts the Match on 0 points, while Team New Zealand is on -1.

The first team to earn 7 points wins the America's Cup.

"I definitely think this bonus point advantage is going to be important," Spithill said. "Look at what happened last time when it all came down to one point.

"We worked had to get this, all the way through the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series in 2015 and 2016 and then in the Qualifiers a couple of weeks ago. I know we're much happier starting where we are, without being down on the scoreboard."

The forecast is for light to moderate Easterlies this weekend, with winds in the 8 to 11 knot range.

"The easterly is a tricky direction," Spithill said. "It's shifty and puffy and I'm sure you'll see some lead changes in the racing because of it."

ORACLE TEAM USA is looking to win its third consecutive America's Cup, a feat last achieved by the same team in the 1930s.

Two races are scheduled on both days this weekend, beginning at 14:12 local time (1:12pm ET). The racing is live on NBC television in the United States. For other territories, check here - www.americascup.com/en/where-to-watch.html