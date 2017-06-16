Please select your home edition
Edition
Allen 2017 A4866XB
Product Feature
Rooster Aquafleece Neck Gaiter (Snood)
Rooster Aquafleece Neck Gaiter (Snood)

Spithill: "We're ready for the Battle of Bermuda"

by ORACLE TEAM USA on 16 Jun 16 June 2017

After nearly four years, Jimmy Spithill will once again lead ORACLE TEAM USA into battle against Emirates Team New Zealand.

The last meeting between these teams in the America's Cup Match saw Spithill and his team complete one of the most remarkable comebacks in sporting history to win the 34th America's Cup in September 2013.

Now, the teams will renew hostilities with the oldest trophy in international sport on the line once again. This time on Bermuda's Great Sound.

"I think we're going to see one of the best sporting events of the year here over the next two weekends," said Spithill.

"These are the best boats, the two best crews and we're both highly motivated to win. It's going to be sport at its best."

Spithill and his team beat Peter Burling's Kiwis twice in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers a couple of weeks ago. In the second contest, the winner would earn a one point advantage heading into the America's Cup Match. Spithill and ORACLE TEAM USA won the race and the advantage.

With the Qualifiers victory, the defending champion starts the Match on 0 points, while Team New Zealand is on -1.

ORACLE TEAM USA set for the 35th America's Cup match - photo © Sam Greenfield / ORACLE TEAM USA
ORACLE TEAM USA set for the 35th America's Cup match - photo © Sam Greenfield / ORACLE TEAM USA

The first team to earn 7 points wins the America's Cup.

"I definitely think this bonus point advantage is going to be important," Spithill said. "Look at what happened last time when it all came down to one point.

"We worked had to get this, all the way through the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series in 2015 and 2016 and then in the Qualifiers a couple of weeks ago. I know we're much happier starting where we are, without being down on the scoreboard."

The forecast is for light to moderate Easterlies this weekend, with winds in the 8 to 11 knot range.

"The easterly is a tricky direction," Spithill said. "It's shifty and puffy and I'm sure you'll see some lead changes in the racing because of it."

ORACLE TEAM USA is looking to win its third consecutive America's Cup, a feat last achieved by the same team in the 1930s.

Two races are scheduled on both days this weekend, beginning at 14:12 local time (1:12pm ET). The racing is live on NBC television in the United States. For other territories, check here - www.americascup.com/en/where-to-watch.html

ORACLE TEAM USA set for the 35th America's Cup match - photo © Sam Greenfield / ORACLE TEAM USA
ORACLE TEAM USA set for the 35th America's Cup match - photo © Sam Greenfield / ORACLE TEAM USA
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

The night before the fight
Nic Douglass interviews Pete Burling and Jimmy Spithill Tomorrow the 35th America's Cup commences the final stage. Finally we will see the Defender, Emirates Team NZ face off against the Challenger, Emirates Team New Zealand. Posted on 16 Jun J Class yachts to run exhibition event
On Great Sound from midday Saturday An historic event will take place on Bermuda's Great Sound, the venue for the 35th America's Cup, from 12.00 to 12.45pm on Saturday 17th June when seven J Class yachts will stage an exhibition together Posted on 16 Jun America's Cup Endeavour Junior Regattas
We speak to RS Sailing's Jon Partridge in Bermuda We talk about what the regattas are hoping to achieve, how education plays a major part in the Endeavour Programme, and what can be learned from the event to help encourage increased participation in sailing. Posted on 15 Jun Burling punches Kiwis' ticket to the America's Cup
Winning Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Peter Burling's Emirates Team New Zealand squad has earned a rematch against ORACLE TEAM USA for the 35th America's Cup with a convincing victory over Artemis Racing in the final match of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs. Posted on 13 Jun Is the top end of the sport aspirational?
America's cup capturing the interest of young sailors With the America's Cup going on, I - amongst many other sailors - have been in two minds as to whether the event is working to get more people into sailing, in particular young would-be sailors. Posted on 12 Jun Burling brings Kiwis to match point
With one second win in Challenger Playoffs Final Peter Burling's Emirates Team New Zealand started the day with a 2-1 lead in the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff Final over Nathan Outteridge and Artemis Racing. Posted on 11 Jun Advantage Burling as Kiwis take 2-1 lead
In Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Final A dramatic man overboard incident on Artemis Racing handed the scoreboard advantage to Peter Burling's Emirates Team New Zealand squad on day one of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs Final. Posted on 10 Jun One Slip costs Artemis Racing
Nathan Outteridge goes for a swim One slip was all it took for Artemis Racing to end up 2-1 down to Emirates Team New Zealand on the first day of the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoffs. Posted on 10 Jun Outteridge helms to fourth consecutive win
Artemis Racing through to Challenger Playoff Finals Nathan Outteridge, the skipper of Artemis Racing, woke up Thursday morning staring down a 3-1 deficit in his Louis Vuitton America's Cup Challenger Playoff semi final match against Dean Barker's SoftBank Team Japan. Posted on 10 Jun SoftBank Team Japan's secret weapon
The shore team are the unsung heroes The shore team are the unsung heroes of every America's Cup team, working tirelessly to ensure that the sailors have everything they need to excel on the water. Posted on 9 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Mumbles YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Mumbles YC- 17 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy