Musto launches Pimp my Ride competition for young sailors at Lendy Cowes Week

Musto launches Pimp my Ride competition for young sailors at Lendy Cowes Week © Musto Musto launches Pimp my Ride competition for young sailors at Lendy Cowes Week © Musto

by Cowes Week today at 12:20 pm

One of the longest running events in the UK, Lendy Cowes Week has earned international acclaim as the world's best-known sailing regatta. Musto are proud to be sponsoring the 'Under 25 Trophy' at Lendy Cowes Week, once again. To show just how dedicated Musto are towards youth sailors everywhere, the brand are launching a Pimp My Ride Competition.

The Prize:

Full team kit up to value of £2000. A training and tuning session to prepare for Lendy Cowes Week with a Musto Ambassador. A GoPro so your team can capture exciting footage for daily features on www.musto.com and its social channels for the duration of Lendy Cowes Week. Musto sponsor branding for your boat.

How to enter

Send us an email with the following details before Monday 10th July.

Your age – All Crew under 25

Confirm you've entered Lendy Cowes Week 2017

An action shot of your team

A profile on each crew member

Detail on your boat sailing including past race competition results.

Reasons why your team should win

Confirm that you're able to supply daily updates to Musto throughout Lendy Cowes Week 2017

Send entries to

More Information: