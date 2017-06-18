J/80 Open National Championship at Royal Southern Yacht Club - Day 1

by Louay Habib on 16 Jun

Hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club, in conjunction with the UK J/80 Class Association, 21 teams enjoyed two races on the first day. An average wind speed of 14 knots, and subtle wind shifts, produced conditions with the potential for big gains, from reading the breeze and getting the boat on the plane.

Kevin Sproul and Jonathan Powell, both from Warsash SC, shared a win each today. Kevin Sproul is top of the leaderboard by a single point. Nick Haigh representing the Royal Western YC, scored a 5-2, to finish the day in third just a point ahead of Royal Southern member, Chris Body in fourth.

Nick Haigh paid tribute to the team's kite sheet trimmer, Annie Haigh. "Today we had reasonable starts and we had similar speed to the top guys. We have really good speed downwind, Annie did a great job calling the breeze today. We have spent a lot of time on the boat already this season, and that is important. We very nearly won the second race but Kevin Sproul put in a great last leg to finish a boat length in front of us. We have thoroughly enjoyed today, it is great to race in a big fleet of J/80s."

Chris Body was racing with Kiwi, Dave Swete, the match race world champion and Volvo Ocean Race sailor who commented after racing. "Today it was fantastic to race in a beautiful Solent; a nice breeze and plenty of sunshine. In the first race, we got a bad start but sailed through the fleet to get a third, which was a good come back. In the second race, we were first to the top mark, and then took the wrong route downwind. There is a good level of competition at the regatta, it is a great starting point for all the teams to build up to the worlds at the Royal Southern next month."

Four windward leeward races are scheduled for Day Two, Saturday 17 June, with a target time of 60 minutes for each race. Weather forecasts are promising the warmest weekend of the year so far, with sea breeze conditions likely to develop.

Results after Day 1: (two races)

Pos Sail No Boat Name Skipper R1 R2 Pts 1 GBR 1360 J.A.T Kevin Sproul 2 1 3 2 GBR 1363 Betty Jonathan Powell 1 3 4 3 GBR 1414 Slightly Steamy Nick Haigh 5 2 7 4 GBR 1530 MockingJay Chris Body 3 5 8 5 GBR 1532 Checkmate Ray Mitchell 4 6 10 6 GBR 1411 No Regrets Chris & Hannah Neve 7 4 11 7 FRA 1289 Dunkerque Voile ‑ White Sails Rémy Hurdiel 9 7 16 8 GBR 948 Ryoko meka Luke Patience 6 12 18 9 GBR 165 Aqua J Terence O'Neill 10 10 20 10 GBR 743 Swallow Gordon Craigen 13 8 21 11 GBR 1303 Jitterbug Clare Carden 8 13 21 12 IRL 1551 Mojo Patrick O Neill 12 9 21 13 GBR 901 Wildcat III Andy Ash‑Vie 14 11 25 14 GBR 1305 Jester Mike Lewis 11 14 25 15 GBR 912 Seafire Annabelle Body 15 16 31 16 GBR 891 Exeter Solar Nigel Skudder 19 15 34 17 GBR 433 J‑Team Richard White 18 17 35 18 GBR 751 J‑Wife Simon Watson 17 18 35 19 GBR 565 Ninja Stephen Armitage 16 DNF 38 20 GBR 1262 Boysterous Jack Neale DNF DNC 44 21 GBR 6666T Jezebel Alfred Mayrs DNF DNC 44

