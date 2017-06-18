Please select your home edition
Edition
Selden
Product Feature
SOAK Dogbones
SOAK Dogbones

Boats for sale

J 80 2011. Can deliver.
located in Edinburgh

J/80 Open National Championship at Royal Southern Yacht Club - Day 1

by Louay Habib on 16 Jun 16-18 June 2017

Hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club, in conjunction with the UK J/80 Class Association, 21 teams enjoyed two races on the first day. An average wind speed of 14 knots, and subtle wind shifts, produced conditions with the potential for big gains, from reading the breeze and getting the boat on the plane.

Kevin Sproul and Jonathan Powell, both from Warsash SC, shared a win each today. Kevin Sproul is top of the leaderboard by a single point. Nick Haigh representing the Royal Western YC, scored a 5-2, to finish the day in third just a point ahead of Royal Southern member, Chris Body in fourth.

Nick Haigh showed impressive speed downwind on day 1 of the J/80 Open Nationals at Hamble - photo © Louay Habib / RSrnYC
Nick Haigh showed impressive speed downwind on day 1 of the J/80 Open Nationals at Hamble - photo © Louay Habib / RSrnYC

Nick Haigh paid tribute to the team's kite sheet trimmer, Annie Haigh. "Today we had reasonable starts and we had similar speed to the top guys. We have really good speed downwind, Annie did a great job calling the breeze today. We have spent a lot of time on the boat already this season, and that is important. We very nearly won the second race but Kevin Sproul put in a great last leg to finish a boat length in front of us. We have thoroughly enjoyed today, it is great to race in a big fleet of J/80s."

Chris Body finished fourth on day 1 of the J/80 Open Nationals at Hamble - photo © Louay Habib / RSrnYC
Chris Body finished fourth on day 1 of the J/80 Open Nationals at Hamble - photo © Louay Habib / RSrnYC

Chris Body was racing with Kiwi, Dave Swete, the match race world champion and Volvo Ocean Race sailor who commented after racing. "Today it was fantastic to race in a beautiful Solent; a nice breeze and plenty of sunshine. In the first race, we got a bad start but sailed through the fleet to get a third, which was a good come back. In the second race, we were first to the top mark, and then took the wrong route downwind. There is a good level of competition at the regatta, it is a great starting point for all the teams to build up to the worlds at the Royal Southern next month."

Four windward leeward races are scheduled for Day Two, Saturday 17 June, with a target time of 60 minutes for each race. Weather forecasts are promising the warmest weekend of the year so far, with sea breeze conditions likely to develop.

Results after Day 1: (two races)

PosSail NoBoat NameSkipperR1R2Pts
1  GBR 1360J.A.TKevin Sproul213
2  GBR 1363BettyJonathan Powell134
3  GBR 1414Slightly SteamyNick Haigh527
4  GBR 1530MockingJayChris Body358
5  GBR 1532CheckmateRay Mitchell4610
6  GBR 1411No RegretsChris & Hannah Neve7411
7  FRA 1289Dunkerque Voile ‑ White SailsRémy Hurdiel9716
8  GBR 948Ryoko mekaLuke Patience61218
9  GBR 165Aqua JTerence O'Neill101020
10  GBR 743SwallowGordon Craigen13821
11  GBR 1303JitterbugClare Carden81321
12  IRL 1551MojoPatrick O Neill12921
13  GBR 901Wildcat IIIAndy Ash‑Vie141125
14  GBR 1305JesterMike Lewis111425
15  GBR 912SeafireAnnabelle Body151631
16  GBR 891Exeter SolarNigel Skudder191534
17  GBR 433J‑TeamRichard White181735
18  GBR 751J‑WifeSimon Watson171835
19  GBR 565NinjaStephen Armitage16DNF38
20  GBR 1262BoysterousJack NealeDNFDNC44
21  GBR 6666TJezebelAlfred MayrsDNFDNC44

For more information visit www.royal-southern.co.uk

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

J/80 Nationals at Hamble preview
19 teams from three different countries set Hosted by the Royal Southern Yacht Club, in conjunction with the UK J/80 Class Association, 19 teams from three different countries will be competing in the Solent. Three days of intense competition will decide the national champion. Posted on 14 Jun RSrnYC Harken June Regatta overall
Spectacular finale in the Central Solent The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series Harken June Regatta was blessed with spectacular conditions for the final day of action. The southwesterly wind piped up from 15 to 20 knots by the end of the day. Posted on 11 Jun RSrnYC Harken June Regatta day 1
Sunshine start The Royal Southern Yacht Club's Summer Series continues with the Harken June Regatta. A variety of boats, including XOD, Sportsboats, classics, cruisers, and IRC racing yachts enjoyed champagne conditions on the first day. Posted on 10 Jun Lendy Cowes Week
New title sponsor announced Leading peer to peer lending platform, Lendy, has been announced as the new Title Sponsor of Cowes Week for the next three years, beginning with this year's regatta which starts on 29th July 2017. Posted on 7 Jun Dubarry Women's Open Keelboat Championship
A record 20 boats sail from Hamble The ninth Dubarry Women's Open Keelboat Championship was hosted by HRSC over the weekend of 3rd and 4th June 2017, and sailed in the central Solent. Posted on 5 Jun Key West Race Week 2018 cancelled
Tough decision made by Storm Trysail Club Since 1988 a town of Key West attracted sailors of all classes for one of the biggest handicap regattas in the USA. Sadly, every good thing comes to the end. Posted on 26 May Don't miss early bird entry
For Cowes Week 2017 If you're thinking about taking part in Cowes Week 2017, don't forget that the Early Bird discounted entry fee ends at midnight on Tuesday 30th May after which time the Standard entry fee will apply. Posted on 20 May High expectations for 10th Anniversary
At the Taittinger Royal Solent YC Regatta This year marks the 10th Anniversary of the South Coast's most popular yacht club regatta and the number of early competitor entries to the Taittinger Royal Solent Yacht Club Regatta suggests last year's entry of 178 boats will be exceeded. Posted on 18 May GFG Looking Ahead to Summer Season
Supporting the J80 Worlds, J Cup, Cowes Week & SB20 Worlds The marine branding experts have confirmed their involvement in several sailing events this summer, many of which will take place in close proximity to the company on the south coast of England. Posted on 28 Apr Breeze fades on the final weekend
Of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship The forecast never promised a lot of wind for the final weekend of the Crewsaver Warsash Spring Championship (22/23 April) and indeed by Sunday it gave up the ghost causing racing to be abandoned. Posted on 25 Apr

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Mumbles YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Mumbles YC- 17 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy