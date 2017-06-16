Please select your home edition
Ocean Elements 2016

The Ocean Elements sale is ON!

by Emma Trueman today at 3:22 pm 16 June 2017
Ocean Elements Vassiliki © Liz Matthews

Ocean Elements sale is ON! You can go water sports mad and head to Greece for the perfect beach and sail holiday for as little as £696 including FREE sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.

You can even up your break to a two week stay and save between £350pp to £400pp.

  1. 23 June, 7 nights - Leda Beach Club, Pelion, Greece
    B&B, flights, transfers, kids club, free activities including five days of sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.

    WAS £1069pp, NOW £696pp

  2. 1 July, 7 nights - Nautica Bay Hotel, Porto Heli, Greece
    Half board, flights, transfers, kids club, free activities including sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.

    WAS £999pp - NOW £676pp

  3. 2 July, 7 nights - Surf Hotel, Vassiliki, Greece
    B&B, flights, transfers, kids club, free activities including sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.

    WAS £1029pp - NOW £756pp

  4. 9 July, 7 nights - Xenia Hotel, Vassiliki, Greece
    Half board, flights, transfers, kids club, free activities including sailing lessons, performance boat hire, windsurf, SUPing, kayaking and kids' clubs.

    WAS £1099pp - NOW £924pp

www.alpineelements.co.uk/beach-holidays/greece-holiday-deals.html

Ocean Elements Vassiliki - photo © Ocean Elements
Ocean Elements Vassiliki - photo © Ocean Elements

