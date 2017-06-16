Please select your home edition
Edition
Grapefruit 728 2
Product Feature
Crewsaver Crewfit 150N Junior
Crewsaver Crewfit 150N Junior

1851 Trust inspires local students through Land Rover BAR Roadshow

by Land Rover BAR today at 3:07 pm 16 June 2017

The 1851 Trust, official charity of Land Rover BAR together with Land Rover, the team's title and exclusive innovation partner, and the Bermuda Tourism Authority have hosted over 500 young people on the schools' day of the Roadshows, with a further 700 young people taking part with their families over the weekends.

As Royal Patron for the 1851 Trust, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge was able see for herself how the 1851 Trust has been using the excitement of the America's Cup to engage young people around the country in STEM subjects and sustainability at Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre, London.

After the activities, the Duchess spoke directly to Sir Ben Ainslie via a video link to Bermuda, commenting "seeing some of the activities today with the 1851 Trust and what the kids have been doing here, is really exciting, as well as seeing some of the different elements behind the racing." Ben then answered questions from the pupils, who were keen to learn more about the campaign and career opportunities within Land Rover BAR.

"It's fantastic to see so many young people, not just getting out on the water, but seeing the diverse range of career opportunities there are to young people opting to take STEM subjects. We truly hope to inspire not just the next generation of America's Cup sailors, but engineers and innovators alike." Commented Sir Ben Ainslie, Patron of the 1851 Trust.

Kashim Khan age 13 from Bow School highlighted his favourite part of the day "I really liked the sailing, it was good fun and we worked together in a team, it was my first time sailing but I would definitely do it again."

Pupils also learnt about the carbon cycle in a lesson taken from BT STEM Crew, a unique online learning resource developed by the 1851 Trust.

The mobile 'Tech Deck' Education Centre allowed pupils to have a go at generating power using a grinder and using 360-degree virtual reality goggles to experience what it is like to be an America's Cup sailor.

Amy Johnson, Head of Design Technology at Bow School summed up the day "I think it's a really inspiring day for students, but also for us teachers to come to another location and see STEM subjects applied through activities. There was a nice mixture of activities and it was interesting learning how a sport like sailing can translate into a variety of careers."

Science, technology, engineering and maths (collectively known as STEM subjects) are vital to the team and race boat development. The pupils were encouraged to appreciate how choosing to study these subjects could open career opportunities they may never have previously known about.

HRH Duchess of Cambridge at the Land Rover BAR Roadshow, Docklands Water Sports and Sailing Centre, East London - photo © onEdition
HRH Duchess of Cambridge at the Land Rover BAR Roadshow, Docklands Water Sports and Sailing Centre, East London - photo © onEdition

Ben Cartledge, CEO of the 1851 Trust explains "The 1851 Trust are proud to work alongside Land Rover BAR. This high-performance race team is an incredibly motivating real-life example of the application of STEM study. Students are amazed to see the variety of career opportunities that most had never considered."

The young people also enjoyed canoeing, kayaking, stand-up paddle-boarding and other activities to gain a taste of Bermudan island life, the home of the 35th America's Cup. "Our partnership with the 1851 Trust enables us to help youngsters try sailing for the first time and also raise awareness of another issue close to our hearts – marine conservation" explains Kevin Dallas, CEO Bermuda Tourism Authority. "The reefs surrounding Bermuda are an important and fragile marine eco-system, and getting the next generation enthusiastic about ocean research and conservation is essential to all of our futures."

After the roadshow, teachers will be able to access additional related learning resources on BT STEM Crew to build on pupils' enthusiasm during the America's Cup in Bermuda.

Together with Land Rover and supported by the Bermuda Tourism Authority, the Land Rover BAR roadshow has visited a total of five locations around the UK, allowing the 1851 Trust to engage with and inspire over 1200 young people.

HRH Duchess of Cambridge at the Land Rover BAR Roadshow, Docklands Water Sports and Sailing Centre, East London - photo © onEdition
HRH Duchess of Cambridge at the Land Rover BAR Roadshow, Docklands Water Sports and Sailing Centre, East London - photo © onEdition
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

New Chief Executive takes the helm
Ben Cartledge joins the 1851 Trust The 1851 Trust is delighted to announce the appointment of Ben Cartledge as the new Chief Executive Officer. Posted on 29 Apr Community sailing projects launched
By 1851 Trust Patron The Duchess of Cambridge On Friday at the Land Rover BAR headquarters in Portsmouth, the team challenging for the America's Cup in Bermuda 2017, HRH The Duchess of Cambridge launched the 1851 Trust's 2016 sailing programme. Posted on 22 May 2016 Free sailing sessions
For 1,000 young people aged 9-13 years old The 1851 Trust, the official charity of Land Rover BAR and the Louis Vuitton America's Cup World Series Portsmouth, in partnership with the Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation, will be providing inspiring free sailing taster sessions. Posted on 7 May 2016 Sailing charities come together
To provide an inspirational sailing project in Portsmouth The official charity of the America's Cup World Series Portsmouth, The 1851 Trust is to partner with The Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation to deliver inspiring sailing taster sessions to school children in Portsmouth. Posted on 28 Jun 2015 Grant awarded to London sailing centre
To increase the scope of sailing in the local community Sailing charity, The Andrew Simpson Sailing Foundation has awarded a grant of eight thousand, nine hundred pounds to London's Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre. Posted on 14 May 2015 London Marathon for the 1851 Trust
Ben Ainslie Racing set to run Ben Ainslie Racing (BAR) team members will spring into action later this month to take part in the first fundraising initiative of 2015; running the London Marathon on behalf of the team's official charity, the 1851 Trust. Posted on 17 Apr 2015 1851 Trust Appoints CEO
Charitable arm of Ben Ainslie Racing will inspire young sailors The 1851 Trust is delighted to be able to announce that after an extensive interview process back in November the first CEO has now been appointed. The job went to Alasdair Akass, a multi-award winning senior manager in the charity sector. Posted on 19 Dec 2014 Duchess of Cambridge Royal Patron
Of new youth sailing and education initiative Today, 13th October 2014, Sir Keith Mills and four-time Olympic gold medallist Sir Ben Ainslie launched the 1851 Trust, which aims to inspire and engage a new generation through sailing and the marine industry. Posted on 13 Oct 2014 Brookes Bell Mariteam Spring Series day 3
Law and insurance companies racing at Docklands On the evening of Monday 1st July the third set of races in the Brookes Bell Mariteam Series were completed. The Series is competed by London-based maritime law and insurance companies at the Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre. Posted on 2 Jul 2013 Brookes Bell Mariteam Spring Series day 2
Racing from the Isle of Dogs The evening of Monday 10th June was the second day of racing in the Brookes Bell Mariteam Series. The event is sailed in Bosuns provided by Docklands Sailing and Watersports Centre on the Isle of Dogs. Posted on 11 Jun 2013

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Mumbles YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Mumbles YC- 17 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy