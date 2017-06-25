East Antrim Boat Club Regatta Weekend - Preview

Roger Armson (Larne Port), Zoe Whitford, Charlie and Kelly Patterson (Topper sailors), Steven Kirby (Rear Commodore EABC) © Tom Jobline Roger Armson (Larne Port), Zoe Whitford, Charlie and Kelly Patterson (Topper sailors), Steven Kirby (Rear Commodore EABC) © Tom Jobline

by Tom Jobling today at 11:05 am

The opening regatta of the 2017 Belfast Lough Yachting Conference (BLYC) is, interestingly, not being sailed on Belfast Lough...

With sponsorship from Larne Port, East Antrim Boat Club based on Larne Lough, will open BLYC proceedings on 24th June with a weekend of competition backed up with an extensive onshore programme. Roger Armson, General Manager Larne Port said "Larne Port is delighted to be sponsoring East Antrim Boat Club's Annual Regatta. Having supported the Regatta now for 3 years, it is great to see the event going from strength to strength. Larne Port and EABC continue to work together to ensure both commercial and pleasure craft can operate safely from Larne Lough". When visiting Larne Lough and EABC, call Larne Port on channel 11.

Racing, which will be located both in Larne Lough and off the famous Antrim coast, will be held on both Saturday and Sunday (25th). Committee boat starts are planned for all the fleets; keelboats and dinghies alike. Currently class starts include: Laser, Topper GP14, Classic F15's and RS dinghies, plus a handicap fleet. For keelboats, starts are available for IRC and HNC handicap yachts as well as those registered as 'white sail' craft.

Steven Kirby, EABC Rear Commodore said, "We are delighted that Larne Port will once again be sponsoring our Regatta. We are really looking forward to the event and especially receiving visitors." he continued, "it will be a busy weekend of competitive sailing reinforced with the usual craic, both afloat and ashore."

Event information: NoR and Sailing Instructions etc. can be found at www.eabc.org.uk. EABC event contact is Lucy Whitford (078 31587055). Clubhouse land line is (028) 2827 7204. Other Information sources include: www.belfastloughsailing.org. www.portoflarne.co.uk. Follow EABC on Facebook or Twitter.