Please select your home edition
Edition
BodyHoliday Saint Lucia 728x90
Product Feature
Zhik Zmerino Top
Zhik Zmerino Top

La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 3 Start: The Sprint Stage

by La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro on 15 Jun 15 June 2017

This afternoon saw the start of stage 3 of La Solitaire URGO le Figaro race, the fleet departed the French port of Concarneau a little under 30 hours after arriving in the small hours of Wednesday morning on completion of leg 2.

The 150 mile 'sprint stage' will take the 43 skippers on a Concarneau to Concarneau route via "Sud banc de Guerande" and will take 24 hours of navigation to complete. Departing in 16kts of wind and reaching along at 7 knots in overcast skies the Figaro fleet worked their way south initially under genoas before setting large spinnakers, this first section a follow my leader leg. It was Adrien Hardy (Agir Recouvrement) who was first out of the pack, taking advantage of Charlie Dalin who wrongly returned to the start line thinking he was recalled.

Once the fleet rounded the Radio France Buoy more tactical opportunities were created seeing them spread out and opting when to gybe to head east. Early this evening the leaders will approach the island of Belle Il where options of sailing to the north or to the south of it allow for bold tactical decisions, decisions that could make or break this leg for some brave enough to commit.

Closely shadowing the La Solitaire URGO le Figaro fleet will be the on water Race Control team who will be broadcasting updates every hour via Facebook. Two of the three race control escort boats 'Etoile and Santorini' are equipped with cameras which will relay images of the live racing back to the shore.

At the 16:00 check in Adrien Hardy (Agir Recouvrement) lead the fleet with Alexis Loison (Custopol) in second. Race favourite Nicolas Lunven under half a mile from the leader in 6th position but gaining. Leading the international standings rookie Milan Kolacek (Czeching The Edge) sits in 7th position whilst Justine Mettraux (Teamwork) is half a mile further back in 16th. Mary Rook (Inspire +) leads the British contingent with Alan Roberts (Seacat Services) back in 24th and Hugh Brayshaw (The Offshore Academy) in 33rd.

Throughout the early evening west-northwest winds will turn northerly later, these conditions allowing the skippers to accelerate towards the south east under big spinnakers. The return to Concarneau after the passage around sud Banc de Guerande cardinal buoy still holds more uncertainty. Light gradient winds will force the skippers to seek thermal breezes closer to the shore, battling currents and local weather conditions. The potential arrival of breeze on Friday morning could restore play and tactical differences for the fleet which could be compact due to the conditions. The current routing promises an express stage with the 150 mile course expected to be completed in under 24hrs. The fleet currently launching downwind at nearly 10 knots in ideal Figaro conditions are tonight ahead of schedule, but glued to the helm of their Figaros!

Mary Rook, Inspire+:

I think the start is going to be very hard as its very close in to the land – but afterwards there's some wind so hopefully it will be a fast exciting leg. I'm feeling recovered now from the last leg and ready for this one! I'm hoping my tactical skills and style of sailing will help in this leg and hopefully I won't feel too tired by the end of this 24hr sprint!

Nathalie Criou, Richmond Yacht Club Foundation:

I arrived yesterday night around 11:30pm. A good meal, a warm shower and a good and long sleep and I'm fine to go back to the race and the 3rd leg.

www.lasolitaire.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Finish
Hardy takes top sport After three days, 9 hours 33 minutes and 46 seconds Adrien Hardy (Agir Recouvrement) crossed the finish line in Concarneau, France to take the leg 2 win of La Solitaire URGO le Figaro. Posted on 14 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Day 4
Overnight reshuffle and nerves of steel Sailors had to have nerves of steel last night at they approached the westerly turning mark of Chaussee de Sein! Posted on 13 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Day 3
Course change and Britany coast approaches The 43 skippers of La Solitaire URGO le Figaro have spent their third day at sea since starting from Gijon on Saturday afternoon, negotiating a small virtual channel, created in between two restricted zones defined by the French navy. Posted on 12 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Day 3
Meandering Monday Morning The fleet of the 48th La Solitaire URGO le Figaro have been slowly clocking up the miles and are now 75 miles from the Cardinale l'Occidentale de Sein, it continues to be a long leg with the majority of the fleet on port tack averaging just 7 knots. Posted on 12 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Day 2
Half Way Across the Bay A severe lack of wind has hampered the Solitaire fleets progress allowing them to only complete half of the offshore 'Bay of Biscay' crossing. The weather files now offer more opportunities since daybreak this morning. Posted on 11 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Start
Northward Bound This afternoon the 43 strong La Solitaire URGO le Figaro fleet crossed the start line in Gijon, Spain to begin leg 2 of 2017 Solitaire course. With the fleet eager to get under way in the light breeze two general recalls delayed proceedings. Posted on 10 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Stage 2 Preview
Polar Opposites Saturday 10th June will see the start of Leg 2 of the 48th edition of La Solitaire URGO le Figaro. A complete opposite challenge will be posed to the sailors starting with an offshore leg and finishing with a tight coastal element. Posted on 9 Jun Nicolas Lunven (Generali) wins Stage 1
In La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro Crossing the finish line off Gijon, Asturias, Northern Spain at 00h 01m 16s local time (22h 01m 16s UTC) Nicolas Lunven (Generali) won the first stage of the 2017 La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro. Posted on 7 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro day 2
Hardy leads, indefatigable Dalin bounces back Adrien Hardy (Agir Recouvrement) seized the lead of the first stage of La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro during a very difficult second night at sea. While the remarkable bounce back of pre-race favourite Charlie Dalin (Skipper MACIF 2015) continues. Posted on 6 Jun La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro day 1
Champions on top Two of the most accomplished names in the fleet lead the first 430 nautical miles stage of the La Solitaire URGO Le Figaro as the top group close to within 20 miles of the most northerly turning point of the course from Bordeaux to Gijón. Posted on 5 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Mumbles YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Mumbles YC- 17 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy