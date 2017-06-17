Please select your home edition
Edition
CoastWaterSports 2014
Product Feature
Seldén BBB20 TIE ON BLOCK
Seldén BBB20 TIE ON BLOCK

Tasman Project strengthens Australian and New Zealand Olympic class sailing

by Jane Gordon, Australian Sailing today at 6:18 am 17 June 2017
Nacras in full flight at Sail Sydney 2016 © Robin Evans

Australian Sailing and Yachting New Zealand have signed a joint commitment to attend major regattas on both sides of the Tasman for the next three years, strengthening existing events by generating international quality racing.

The agreement with the working title of 'The Tasman Project', will have representation from the New Zealand Sailing Team at Sail Melbourne in late November and Sail Sydney in December as well as the lead-in event, the Sail Sydney Coach-led Regatta. In return, Australia's Olympic class sailors will compete in the Oceanbridge New Zealand Sailing Regatta in February. These regattas also host youth and aspiring Olympic class sailors and have a strong coaching element.

Both countries have impressive records in Olympic class sailing with each winning four medals at last year's Rio Olympics, the highest number of any competing nation in sailing.

Carrie Smith and Jaime Ryan in the 470 at Sail Sydney 2016 - photo © Robin Evans
Carrie Smith and Jaime Ryan in the 470 at Sail Sydney 2016 - photo © Robin Evans

Australian Sailing Chief Executive Officer John Lee is excited at the establishment of the new partnership saying, "This is a great opportunity for Australian Sailing and Yachting New Zealand to work together to create stronger competitions.

"To allow the sailors from both countries to have guaranteed international standard racing at home each year will be a huge benefit in the development of our athletes and squads. We will also encourage sailors from neighbouring countries to take part and we expect that our friends in the northern hemisphere will see the benefit to taking a summer break in Australia and New Zealand to compete against the best", John added.

Although rivals, New Zealand and Australia have a history of working together with many crews helping each other as training partners and 'The Tasman Project' is expected to strengthen those ties and help both countries succeed internationally.

"The reason for creating this agreement is, in part, due to the prohibitive costs of attending European and World Cup regattas," Yachting New Zealand Chief Executive David Abercrombie said. "The idea is to create quality coaching and regatta opportunities in this part of the world during a time of the year when the sailing is best here. This year's Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta saw sailors from seven countries travel to compete and we think that number can grow".

Full 2017/18 schedule of events:

  • Nov 29-Dec 2: Sail Melbourne, Royal Brighton Yacht Club, Melbourne
  • Dec 5-8: Sail Sydney Coach-led Regatta, Middle Harbour Yacht Club, Sydney
  • Dec 11-14: Sail Sydney, Woollahra Sailing Club, Sydney
  • Jan 29-Feb 1: Oceanbridge Coach-led Regatta, Murrays Bay Sailing Club
  • Feb 2-5: Oceanbridge NZL Sailing Regatta, Murrays Bay Sailing Club
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Luke Patience announced as Ambassador
For the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is delighted to announce the British Sailing Team's Luke Patience, 30, from Aberdeen, as its newest official ambassador. Posted on 16 Jun Lasers at Hollingworth Lake
Some vicious gusts to contend with Eight visitors joined eight home boats on a blustery day with some vicious gusts to contest the annual Laser open meeting. A southerly wind direction allowed for a main beat the entire length of the lake. Sunshine added to the champagne conditions. Posted on 14 Jun 2017 Queen's Birthday Honours
Australian Sailing congratulates recipients Australian Sailing congratulates members of our sailing community who have been recognised in the 2017 Queen's Birthday Honours List, for their contribution to our sport. Posted on 13 Jun World Cup Final in Santander overall
Drama at the death There was drama at the death at the World Cup Series Final in Santander, Spain as the Men's Heavyweight Dinghy, Finn, Medal Race provided a tense finale. Posted on 11 Jun Golden hat-trick for British sailors
As World Cup Series Final in Santander concludes GBR crews finish in Santander with three golds, two silver and three bronze medals. British sailors wrapped up their World Cup Series Final with an eight-medal haul as racing in Santander drew to a close on Sunday (11 June). Posted on 11 Jun Maloney and Meech to experiment
As 49erFX team search for more success Alex Maloney and Molly Meech won't be afraid to try different things when returning to racing over the next month in the hope it brings long-term success. Posted on 3 Jun Australian Sailing establishes Training Centre
With Southport Yacht Club Australian Sailing has opened their Gold Coast Training Centre, in partnership with Southport Yacht Club at Hollywell. This is the first time the Australian Sailing Team has established a facility outside the National Training Centre in Sydney. Posted on 27 May Australia 470 teams firing up
For challenges ahead Mat Belcher, London 2012 470 Olympic Gold medal skipper, and training partner crew Will Ryan teamed up in early 2013 and dominated the 470 Men's scene into 2015, winning a record 18 regattas in a row. Posted on 16 May Matt Allen elected to AOC Executive
Joining the Australian Olympic Committee Australian Sailing President Matt Allen has been elected to the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) Executive Board at the AOC AGM held in Sydney today. Posted on 6 May BLiSS regatta on Port Phillip
Brighton Ladies Skippers Series The 2016 Brighton Ladies Skippers Series (BLiSS) was cut in half due to a nasty autumn blow while the 2017 edition of the annual Victorian regatta, April 29-30, went ahead as scheduled in perfect weather of 5-15 knots and flat seas. Posted on 2 May

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy