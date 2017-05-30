Please select your home edition
Enterprises at SMELT 2017 in Carnac

by Ann Jackson today at 1:27 pm 27-30 May 2017
SMELT 2017 © YCCarnac

Tu viens faire de la voile avec moi?

Enterprises come last! Oh no they don't!

Dim middle aged memories of daily sunshine and steady winds of manageable amounts enticed 19 Enterprises to the 2017 SMELT reprise at Carnac. Sponsored by Allen Brothers, North Sails, Dinghy Rope, Coast Watersports, Brittany Ferries, Les Menhirs Camping and with copious quantities of local wine there were many prizes to be won.

Enterprises started winning Firstly by coming out on top in the quiz, set by Charles Morrish, (really not an inside job). Secondly we had the biggest fleet. Thirdly, by being far and away the best looking with blue sails and fourthly, probably the most badly behaved fleet with several General Recalls. For all this the Enterprise fleet won a day's coaching for 10 boats with Adam Bowers. abcforwinning@aol.com Fantastic to see Enterprises from all over the UK, Scotland, Wales, Cornwall and 5 from Tynemouth. Many husband and wife and other family teams, some regular pairs, some making guest appearances.

The sailing bit

Nothing to report on the non-counting handicap race on Saturday, as most of us came at the back. Our revered National Champion Tim Sadler and Maxine managed about 20th.

Sunday - A wash out, no wind and all sent in before we were electrocuted in the thunder storm.

Monday - 6 Sprint races completed, each consisting of a beat, reach and run. It got a bit windy and the excitement for the current Mrs Allen and Chimp boiled over in the 4th race while leading having already bagged a 1st and two 2nds, culminating in a prolonged capsize, loss of their G&T and burgee. This most likely lost them winning the event overall, as they did not do so well in the 5th race due to being knackered. Francis and Enid Marshall lead overnight showing good speed in the short chop, but fears of a light wind Tuesday were realised and they dropped to 4th overall.

SMELT 2017 - photo © YCCarnac
SMELT 2017 - photo © YCCarnac

Tuesday - Light wind prevailed and the only class fleet race got away once the wind had settled. Ann Jackson and Alan Skeens took the gun in this one by some distance to clinch 3rd overall in the regatta, behind Tim and Maxine and Alice and Chimp.

The rest of the amazing prize goodies were presented to tired and happy sailors. Most telling was the hordes of small children and babies accompanying the other fleet winners to the podium. Our children being mostly old enough to be at the pub or have their own babies.

Notable achievements - Great to see Amber Poulloin helming well with Dad Gavin crewing in the testy shifty conditions of the sprint races. Charles Morrish proved hard to keep ahead of with super crew Julie Moore on board. Maxine's tactical nous returned after 20 plus years just in time to secure 2nd in the fleet race and win overall.

Full results and pictures at www.yccarnac.com/dinghies-gbr-2017-results.html

Thanks to Tom Jeffcoate and team and Yacht Club Carnac for organising and hosting the regatta. Next International Event for Enterprises - World Championships in Mumbai, February 2019.

