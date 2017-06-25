OK Dinghy North Sails Super Series at Rutland Sailing Club - Preview

OK racing during the 2016 Rutland Challenge for the John Merricks Tiger Trophy © Tim Olin / OK racing during the 2016 Rutland Challenge for the John Merricks Tiger Trophy © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

by Rodney Tidd today at 2:02 pm

The above event finally gets underway over the weekend of 24th and 25th June with the Inland Championships being held at Rutland Sailing Club. The North Sails Super series will be contested over six events with 4 to count.

The other events are at Castle Cove, Sunderland, Brightlingsea, Herne Bay and Northampton. Competitors are reminded that in order to be in with a chance of winning the fabulous main prize then they must compete in the National Championships at Herne Bay from 21st to 24th September.

The class, which this year is celebrating it's sixtieth anniversary, is heavily indebted to North Sails for providing the main prize of a new mainsail.

The main event starts with the competitors briefing at 10.45 Saturday with the first of four planned races at midday. An additional four races are planned for the Sunday.

In addition to the main event the class is holding a training afternoon from 12.00 on the Friday. Class Vice-Chairman, Dave Bourne, will supervise a rig positioning and tuning session that will be followed by some on the water technical training. This will surely be of great benefit to both old and new members.

After the excellent British first and second at the recent World Championships held in Barbados it is hoped that both Nick Craig and Jim Hunt will be attending however, at the time of writing, there is some uncertainty as to when the boats will be returning from the recent world championships. Although this may mean that some potential entrants may not be able to compete in the event but we hope that boats may be borrowed if necessary.