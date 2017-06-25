Please select your home edition
Edition
Craftinsure 2012
Product Feature
Rain and Sun Pico Cover
Rain and Sun Pico Cover

OK Dinghy North Sails Super Series at Rutland Sailing Club - Preview

by Rodney Tidd today at 2:02 pm 24-25 June 2017
OK racing during the 2016 Rutland Challenge for the John Merricks Tiger Trophy © Tim Olin / www.olinphoto.co.uk

The above event finally gets underway over the weekend of 24th and 25th June with the Inland Championships being held at Rutland Sailing Club. The North Sails Super series will be contested over six events with 4 to count.

The other events are at Castle Cove, Sunderland, Brightlingsea, Herne Bay and Northampton. Competitors are reminded that in order to be in with a chance of winning the fabulous main prize then they must compete in the National Championships at Herne Bay from 21st to 24th September.

The class, which this year is celebrating it's sixtieth anniversary, is heavily indebted to North Sails for providing the main prize of a new mainsail.

The main event starts with the competitors briefing at 10.45 Saturday with the first of four planned races at midday. An additional four races are planned for the Sunday.

In addition to the main event the class is holding a training afternoon from 12.00 on the Friday. Class Vice-Chairman, Dave Bourne, will supervise a rig positioning and tuning session that will be followed by some on the water technical training. This will surely be of great benefit to both old and new members.

After the excellent British first and second at the recent World Championships held in Barbados it is hoped that both Nick Craig and Jim Hunt will be attending however, at the time of writing, there is some uncertainty as to when the boats will be returning from the recent world championships. Although this may mean that some potential entrants may not be able to compete in the event but we hope that boats may be borrowed if necessary.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

OKs at Overy Staithe
A great blast in the sunshine The sun was shining and there was plenty of breeze on for the annual OK open at Overy Staithe Sailing Club over the weekend of the 10th and 11th June. Posted on 12 Jun Nick Craig secures record fifth title
At the OK Dinghy Worlds in Barbados The Barbados wind beats to the same rhythm of the boom-box buses that rumble past the Barbados Yacht Club each day. It starts, it stops, it turns around, all the time going in no particular direction. Posted on 1 Jun Nick Craig closes in on record
With another superb day at the OK Dinghy Worlds Barbados conditions seems to suit Britain's Nick Craig as he notched up two more race wins on the penultimate day of the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship. Posted on 31 May Craig extends again
At OK Dinghy Worlds in Barbados Barbados delivered yet another challenging day of racing on the third day of the OK Dinghy World Championship in Carlisle Bay. Nick Craig, of Great Britain has built an eight lead after another solid day, while Jim Hunt moves up to second. Posted on 30 May No stopping Craig... except for weed
On day 2 of the 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds Barbados is full of surprises. While overall leader Nick Craig, from Great Britain, has surprised everyone with his consistent form in extremely challenging conditions, the Caribbean had another surprise in store, a carpet of weed for the sailors. Posted on 29 May Nick Craig masters Barbados conditions
Perfect score after OK Dinghy Worlds opener Four time OK Dinghy world champion Nick Craig of Great Britain got off to the perfect start at the 2017 World Championship in Barbados with two races wins on a challenging day in Carlisle Bay. Posted on 28 May Wall to wall smiles in Barbados
As 2017 OK Dinghy Worlds opens The OK Dinghy fleet has landed in paradise. Most sailors in Barbados for the 2017 World Championship have been looking forward to this event for three years and so far it is delivering in spades, with fantastic sailing and fabulous hospitality. Posted on 27 May Whoa! We're going to Barbados...
Where everything is gonna be OK We're just days away from the start of the 2017 OK Dinghy World Championship in Barbados, and 80 sailors from eight countries are travelling to this sunny Caribbean isle, though perhaps not with Coconut Airways. Posted on 21 May Rain & Sun's undercover material
We talk to Philip Bull about Duralite We recently spoke to Philip Bull of Rain & Sun who make dinghy and small keelboat covers in trailing, flat, overboom and undercover configurations. Most recently they have brought out a new range of undercovers using a material called Duralite. Posted on 12 May OK Spring Cup at Medemblik
43 boats and late-night tomfoolery 43 boats entered the OK Spring Cup this year, a sizeable number considering the amount of European boats in containers on their way to Barbados for the upcoming World Championship. Posted on 9 May

Upcoming Events

Waldringfield SC OK Cartoon Trophy for Squib and Lark
Waldringfield SC- 9 Sep to 10 Sep Upper Thames SC OK Open Meeting for OK
Upper Thames SC- 1 Oct
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy