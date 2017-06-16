Please select your home edition
Henri Lloyd 2016 Wave

Henri Lloyd Fast-Dri Collection

by Amy Grealish, Henri Lloyd today at 9:29 am 16 June 2017

Next to Skin technology has seen some of the most rapid technology advances in recent years. Traditionally cotton products have been worn, which when dry offer superb levels of comfort. However when wet wearer comfort levels soon plummet in both warm or cold environments and so destroy all the benefits of the high technical outerwear.

The Henri Lloyd Fast-Dri collection delivers improved comfort and performance levels alongside great looks, the products are lightweight, breathable and offer easy care solutions. The Fast-Dri fabrics are designed to wick perspiration away from the skin ensuring outstanding comfort over prolonged periods. An additional benefit is that of unparalleled UV protection. All Henri Lloyd Fast-Dri products offer UV protection in the range of 30-50 (50 being the maximum), to put this into perspective a white cotton T-shirt when wet only offers a UV protection of 5. Further more the range features a highly effective anti-microbial treatment utilising silver ion technology similar to that incorporated within surgeons gowns. The application of this technology repels bacteria and so helps to reduce body odour when the garments are used for prolonged periods of activity.

The range incorporates Polo Shirts, Long and Short Sleeved T's, in both men and women's sizes and are designed to be worn either independently in warm conditions or as the base in a layering system.

Product nameColourSizesRRP
Fast‑Dri Silver PoloBlack, New Red, Marine, Titanium Optical WhiteS ‑ XXL£45
Fast‑Dri Silver Polo – Women'sMarine, Optical WhiteXS‑ XL£45
Fast‑Dri Silver Mono TMarine, Optical WhiteS‑ XXL£35
Fast‑Dri Silver Mono T‑ Women'sMarine, Optical WhiteXS‑XL£35
Fast‑Dri Silver Mono LSMarine, Optical WhiteXS – XXL£45

About Henri Lloyd

Henri Lloyd is a world renowned market leader in technical sailing gear and is also a premium lifestyle brand.

Recognised for their award winning pioneering designs, forward thinking intelligent innovations and for using the latest in technical fabrics, Henri Lloyd understand the needs of their global audience and our marine range reflects this.

Henri Lloyd were chosen by British America's Cup Challenger; Land Rover BAR to be their Official Technical Clothing Supplier and Merchandise Partner for the 35th America's Cup, the partnership has already pushed the boundaries of sailing apparel design and engineering, which in turn will benefit future Henri Lloyd ranges.

Founded in 1963, Henri Lloyd's strong international presence sees the brand represented in approximately 50 countries worldwide.

www.henrilloyd.com

