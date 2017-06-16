Please select your home edition
Team GB's Luke Patience announced as Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Ambassador

by Natasha Elliott today at 2:19 pm 16 June 2017
Luke Patience with the leg four crew of the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Round Britain 2017 © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is delighted to announce the British Sailing Team's Luke Patience, 30, from Aberdeen, as its newest official ambassador.

A leading 470 sailor from the British Sailing Team who has represented Team GB in the past two Olympics, winning a silver medal at the home Games in 2012, Luke explained why he wanted to get involved with the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust: "Having raced all my life, being part of something like this is new ground for me. It's so humbling and I would love to think that I can give something back to people that need it through a sport that has given me so much".

The announcement comes after Luke joined crews from the Trust's Round Britain 2017 voyage over the past month. Organised by the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust, this national relay involving over 100 young people in recovery from cancer will be visiting over 60 towns and ports around the British Isles over the next four months. Luke, originally from Aberdeen but now based in Southampton, joined some of the young people taking part across the first few legs.

Luke said: "I am delighted to be part of something that has become closer to my heart of late. I've seen the amazing work the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust do over many years and it's an honour to now be involved as one of their ambassadors. I'm constantly inspired by the young people."

Luke will be joining a group of Patrons and Ambassadors for the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust which include Radio 1 DJ and Bestival curator Rob da Bank, Volvo Ocean Race CEO Mark Turner and Luke's fellow British Sailing Team colleague Charlotte Dobson, to name just a few.

Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust Chief Executive, Frank Fletcher, explained how excited the charity is to have the Olympian involved: "We are so delighted to have Luke onboard and know he will be a fantastic ambassador for the Trust with his vibrant personality being a great fit. We are all looking forward to working with him and are grateful for his commitment to help us work with more young people in recovery from Cancer".

Hoping to make a difference, Luke will be actively involved, whenever he can, by joining sailing trips and promoting the work of the Trust at fundraising events.

The Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust is a national charity that takes young people, aged between eight and 24 from across the UK, on sailing and other water-based adventures to help them rebuild their confidence after cancer treatment. In its 14th year, the Trust has grown beyond every expectation into a national charity, working with every young person Principal Treatment Centre and a growing number of Designated Units.

But still, for every young person the Trust supports, there are nine they currently cannot. To see how you can help change this visit www.ellenmacarthurcancertrust.org/get-involved.

Luke enjoying time on the boat with some of the young people - photo © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Luke enjoying time on the boat with some of the young people - photo © Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust
Land Rover BAR Cap
