Marine Resources job updates

by Marine Resources today at 11:51 am

Marine Resources - specialises in providing expert recruitment services to the leisure marine industry worldwide.

Jobseekers - Register your CV now to receive the latest vacancies and be matched to your ideal job.

Employers - Choose from a variety of recruitment options which include a full consultancy service as well as a unique job advertising package.

This week's hot jobs!

Project Manager, £35k, South

Are you a meticulous planner, always ensuring that that your work runs on time and to the highest of standards?# Due to continued growth, a diverse marine industry brand is currently looking at expanding its project management team. With

Buyer, £30k, South

Sunseeker International are market-leaders within the luxury yacht sector in the UK, building their extensive range of motoryachts from their expansive shipyards in Poole and Portland. With an annual turnover that exceeds £250m, the company

Bosun, Dependent on Experience, East Anglia

An immediate opportunity has arisen for an energetic race orientated sailor to become an integral part of the owner's sailing programme.

Business Unit Manager, Dependent on Experience, South

Are you keen to join one of the market leaders in the leisure marine sector, managing a key business unit within the companies' manufacturing operations? Sunseeker International are one of the fastest growing brands in the luxury marine

Designer/Project Manager - Middle East, Dependent on Experience, International

A hugely exciting position has arisen for a skilled Designer and Project Manager with one of the most prominent boatbuilders in the Middle East. Following exceptional growth over the past couple of years, this exciting brand is looking to

Graduate Mechanical Design Engineer, £25k, South

A leading brand that supplies to the performance and luxury marine industries is seeking a gradute level Mechanical Design Engineer to join their UK based design team. Famed for being both an OE and aftermarket supplier to the industry, the

Operations & Logistics Coordinator, £23k, South

Clipper Ventures has a fantastic opportunity for an enthusiastic and resourceful individual to join their team to assist the Operations & Logistics Manager with the preparation for and during the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race.

General Manager (Watersports), Dependent on Experience,

General Manager required to run a multi-site watersports facility in the beautiful port capital of Muscat in Oman. Tax-free remuneration!

Technical Sales Coordinator, Dependent on Experience, South

The worlds biggest dinghy manufacturer has an exciting opening for a technical sales coordinator to offer the highest possible service and supply of spare parts to its key export accounts within the international dealer network.

Office Controller/Accountant, £30k, South

An experienced Office Manager/Sales administrator is required to join this leading manufacturer and distributor of Marine SatComm Systems.

Marine Insurance Consutant, Dependent on Experience, South West

A plan Marine Insurance have a fantastic oportunity for an enthusiastic individual to join their Marine Insurance team. Full training will be given

Composites Engineer, £25k, South West

A leading manufacturing of high value/high performance craft, based in the South West requires a Skilled Composites Engineer/Naval Architect. Following continued brand expansion that has seen this boatbuilder reach new levels in terms of

Sales & Team Co-Ordinator, €30k, Europe

We're seeking a highly skilled individual with a background in luxury yacht hydraulics, keen to move to the warmer climbs of Palma de Mallorca and join one of the areas market leaders. With a reach that spans the Mediterranean, the business

Senior Superyacht Designer, £40k, South

Calling all experienced Superyacht Designers!!!! A longstanding member of the British Superyacht Design industry is looking to expand their team, recruiting a Senior Designer to join them, covering both interior and exterior design. Covering

Electrical and Control Systems Engineer, £60k, South

Are you currently working in the motorsport or aerospace markets as a Controls Engineer, but keen to branch out and use your skillset within a new market? Do you thrive on designing, specifying and building some of the best systems available

Project Engineer -High Performance, £40k, South

Are you in the prime of your career, with a degree in Yacht Engineering, Naval Architecture or Mechanical Engineering, with a huge passion for performance marine engineering? Obsessed with foils, Carbon spars and canting keels? Worldwide

Graduate Project Engineer, £25k, South

Are you about to graduate with a degree in Yacht Engineering, Naval Architecture or Mechanical Engineering, with a huge passion for performance marine engineering? Worldwide there are only a couple of handfuls of brands capable of really

Service Manager, Dependent on Experience, South

Golden Arrow Marine - Poole branch has a vacancy for a full time experienced Service Manager to be responsible for the day to day operations of our busy multi franchise service department.

Rigging Operations Manager, Dependent on Experience, South

Advanced Rigging & Hydraulics (ARH) is looking to recruit a Rigging Operations Manager at its Port Hamble facility. This is an important role in the UKâ€™s leading Yacht Rigging & Yachting Hydraulics business with strong long term career prospects. This will involve the management of the rigging team

Cantonese & Mandarin - Trainee Yacht Broker - HK, Dependent on Experience,

Cantonese and Mandarin speaking Junior Yacht Broker required to join an expanding yacht brokerage in Hong Kong.

International OEM Account Manager, Dependent on Experience, South

OEM Account Manager required to grow International Customer Base of this respected Marine brand.

Warehouse Assistant, £17k, South

A full time position to work at Southern Ropes as a warehouse assistant, this involves preparing and packing shipments for delivery, unloading shipments, stock management and occasional deliveries.

Mechanical Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South West

Are you a Mechanical Engineer interested in joing an iconic Boatbuilder in Poole? Call Zoe Callard for more details on 02380633399

Carpet Fitter, Dependent on Experience, South West

We are looking for Immediately available Carpet Fitters to join an establised team with an iconic Boatbuilder in Poole. Please call Zoe on 02380633399 for further details.

Quality Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South

In a hugely competitve luxury yacht industry, Sunseeker International are at the forefront of the boatbuilding market, offering some of the greatest yachts money can buy. With the entire industry currently experiencing huge sales numbers that

Product Engineer, £25k, South West

Are you experienced in the world of Product design and engineering, with a keen flair when it comes to new products? Our client, based in one of the hubs of marine manufacturing, is seeking a skilled Product Designer/Engineer to join their

CAD Technician - Custom Projects, £23k, South West

A leading brand within the luxury yacht indsutry are currently recruiting for a CAD Technician to join their special projects branch. Offering a bespoke product to their customer base, the company need to be able to accommodate a whole

Marketing Executive, Dependent on Experience, South

Marketing Executive required to manage brand content across all marketing channels for this dynamic global brand. This is a really exciting opportunity for someone who is passionate about sailing and who recognises the quality and reputation

Marine Manager, £32k, South

Hayling Island Sailing Club are looking for a world class Marine Manager to take our operations and services to the next level.

Dingy Repairer/ Finisher, £17k, East Midlands

P&B manufacturers of World Championship-winning sails, spars and dinghies along with a retail shop selling quality sailing gear, is looking for a highly-motivated dinghy repairer / finisher.

Project Lead Engineer, €42k, South

Due to the recent securing of a number of new projects, one of our major clients within the world of Superaycht new build is seeking a skilled and experienced Lead Electrical Engineer to join their team. With a host of large scale projects

Account Manager/Sales Manager, £25k, South

Account Manager / Sales Manager required to join this exciting and innovative business providing long distance training to the global maritime industry. The successful candidate will have excellent communication skills and a proven track record

Yacht Charter Broker, Dependent on Experience, South

Assistant Charter Broker required to join the London office of one of the worlds premier yacht charter companies.

Electrical Assembler, £25k,

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at

Draughtsperson, £14.00ph, Midlands

Fairline Yachts are one of the recent success stories of British Boatbuilding. Following their purchase last year, the brand has gone from strength to strength, currently nearing production capacity of their versatile range of leisure craft.

Mechanical & Electrical Design Draughtsperson, £30k, South

Hampshire continues to be one of the hot beds for custom marine projects! With a variety of different brands producing high specification craft from 20-50ft, this market is highly competitive, busy and employing some of the best talent in the

Database Manager / Sales Administrator - Marina - Spain, Dependent on Experience,

Sales Administration professional required to join a world class marina in sunny Spain to manage their database and CRM systems Sugar and Galatea. You must have extensive experience in CRM and database management, within the marina, luxury

Operations & Events Director, £50k, South

An experienced Events Manager is required to lead the operations for this global adventure business. Periodic travel to glamorous destinations required!

Superyacht Project Manager, £50k, South West

An experienced and driven Project Manager is required by one of our major clients, based on the UKs South Coast. With a longstanding history in building high performance and luxury craft, this exciting brand has experienced a fantastic

Workshop Manager, £35k, Europe

Are you a highly experienced Lead Boatbuilder or Production Manager, with experience working on either high performance or Superyacht applications? We're working with a fantastic brand based in Southern Europe that is currently seeking a

Naval Architect/Marine Engineer, £60k, South

Do you have a longstanding history as a Naval Architect or Marine Engineer within the commercial shipbuilding or large yacht (50m+) world? Are you keen to join one of the market leaders in new build craft? We're working with a brand known

Head of Yacht Finance, £80k, South

The world of luxury yachting requires a huge back-office support system in order to run smoothly and effectively throughout owners use and customer charter, with a major focus financially, to ensure that the upkeep, provisioning and maintenance

Chief Instructor, Dependent on Experience, South

Portsmouth Sail Training Trust is an exciting and rapidly growing organisation, set up three years ago with the aim of using sailing to raise the aspirations of young people in Portsmouth. With both water based and shore side activities,

Scaffolder, £12.13pf,

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at

Upholsterer, £33k,

Sunseeker International are renowned across the world for producing a wide range of powercraft from 52-155ft in length. As the UKs' largest Boatbuilder, they have become a huge employer within the industry, with current employee numbers at

Composite Design Engineer, €21.00ph, Europe

An exciting new brand now exists in Palma de Mallorca. Following successfully operating as a composites manufacturer, the brand have no opted to bring their design work in house too, offering a full set of Composite Design Services. Offering

CAD Designer/Technician, £23k, South West

Have you recently graduated with a degree in Yacht Design or similar and seeking your first professional opportunity? Do you have a strong portfolio of work in either the sailing yacht or motor yacht industries and experience on component development

Composite Structural Design Engineer, £40k, South

A leading brand within the wolrd of Composite design and manufacture is currently recruiting a number of Composite Structural Design Engineers. With the affordability and versatility of composites manufacturing becoming infinitely more

Business Development Manager - Marine and Watersports, £35k, South

Business Development Manager required to join the UK's leading distributor of marine electronics. South Coast/Home-based.

Finisher, £33k,

Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement, which has elevated

Senior Project Engineer, £60k, South

Do you consider yourself to be one of the leaders of high performance marine engineering? Are you well versed with foils, composite engineering, control systems or mechanical design engineering of super lightweight system? Worldwide there

Russian Yacht Broker - Luxury Motor Yachts - French Riviera, Dependent on Experience,

Yacht Broker, Russian Speaking Relationship Manager required to join one of the global elite in the Boat Sales industry. NB. You MUST have 1+ years experience in Luxury BOAT Sales. You MUST be fluent in Russian and English. Relationship

Managing Director - Superyachts - UK, Dependent on Experience,

International Brokerage Manager required to join this Superyacht Sales and Charter specialist with multiple offices around the world. This Superyacht Sales and Charter Broker Manager will manage a team of 10-12 Charter Brokers in offices

Area Sales Rep/Business Development Manager, £22k, South

This is a perfect entry level role for a graduate wanting to embark on a career in the marine industry. Meeting up to 5 clients a day you will be extending your network of contacts and distributors throughout the industry which will prove an invaluable asset to your future career progression.

Head of Design and Naval Architecture - Small Craft, £60k, Europe

An international boatbuilder is seeking a Head of Design and Naval Architecture to join their in-house team. Operating within the small craft sector, supplying a range of custom and production craft to both the HNW leisure and also

CAD Designer - Surface Modelling, £25k, South West

Have you recently graduated with a degree in Yacht Design or similar and seeking your first professional opportunity? Do you have a strong portfolio of work in either the sailing yacht or motor yacht industries and experience on component development

Senior CAD Designer, £70k, South

We're seeking highly skilled Interior CAD Designers with experience working with either luxury or superyacht projects, to join an esteemed brand within the world of interior design. With the world of luxury properties growing at what seems

Developer, £28k, South East

Technical IT Support Consultant with prestigious Marine Client based in the South East. Reviewing profiles now for immediate start - client has strong pipeline of interesting IT projects for 2017 and seeks dynamic IT Developer / Support consultant to join a lean team who are hands on, enthusiastic, commited to quality and providing a high level of support to the business. apply now for immediate review

Senior Marina Manager, Dependent on Experience, South East

MDL Marinas are partnering with Marine Resources to recruit an Senior Marina Manager to oversee business operations in the Thames region. You will be responsible for leading the growth and strategic development of three locations, Penton

Assistant Marina Manager, Dependent on Experience, South

MDL Marinas are partnering with Marine Resources to recruit an Assistant Marina Manager to join an exciting and growing team on the Thames. With prior experience in marinas, you will have a passion for the industry and have a pride in your

Retail Charter Broker, £55k,

Retail Charter Broker urgently required to join an incredibly successful and expanding Superyacht brokerage house. *With offices around the world there is little restriction on where you could be based. The ideal candidate has had over

Furniture Production Engineer, Dependent on Experience, South

Based on the South Coast of the UK, Sunseeker International produce some of the most breathtaking yachts on the luxury market. With a range that spans 48-155ft in length, the brand produces all of its craft from its main manufacturing facilities

Exterior CAD Designer, £25k, South West

The British boatbuilding market is booming!!! In a highly competitive market, there's a constant need for each brand to evolve their products to stay at the front of their relevant markets. Based in Devon, one of the original boatbuilders

Senior Purchaser/FF&E Specialist, £40k, South

The international superyacht new build and refit market is flying at present, careering towards the heady heights of 2008. As a result, the market for design of both interior and exterior of large yachts is incredibly busy. This brand is

Plug Maker, £33k, South West

One of our clients - Sunseeker International is a global manufacturer of luxury motor yachts based on the beautiful south coast of England. Ranging from 48 to 155 feet, all Sunseeker craft are built to an exacting standard of quality and refinement,

Junior/Trainee Project Manager, £32k, Europe

Are you educated as a boatbuilder, with a keen passion to further your career and grow within the Superyacht world? We're once again working with a brand known across the large yacht industry for being the best in their field of Superyacht

Design Engineer - Performance Craft, £40k, South

Is your passion for the world of high performance yachting? Do you wish to push the envelope if high performance craft through innovative engineering? One of the best known names in high perfomance yachting is seeking a mid-level Design

Lifting Engineers (Mechanical/Electrical), £30k,

One of our clients based in Plymouth, a market leading provider of survival and lifesaving technologies and products, well known within the marine industry, is seeking experienced Lifting Engineers/ Crane Engineers (Mechanical/Electrical) who

Materials Planner, Dependent on Experience, South

Sunseeker International are one of the leading manufacturers of high end luxury motoryachts in Europe. With a host of new models and a strong dealer network, the brand is going from strength to strength, experienced excellent growth. As

Engine Sales Manager, Dependent on Experience, South

Dynamic and proactive boat person, technical wizard and marketing genius required to join the team at Berthon

OEM Account Manager - French Speaking, £40k, South

Exciting opportunity for a french speaking Sales Manager to join a leading deck hardwear manufacturer