Great deals on RS Sailing ex-charter boats

by RS Sailing today at 5:10 pm 15 June 2017
RS Feva XL Race ex-charter boats © RS Sailing

If you're looking for a great deal that will help you get on the water, here it is! We have a small selection of ex-charter RS Feva XL Race boats that will be available from mid-August.

Commissioned in early May 2017 and used at a handful of National, European and World RS Sailing events this summer so they will still be in great condition.

Ex Charter Boat including top cover and launching trolley - £4,250 (RRP £5,091)

If you're interested, please email Steve at or go here.

The America's Cup Junior Endeavour Regatta

No one can say that the 35th America's Cup hasn't been nail biting at times and we know that the RS Feva's competing in the Junior Endeavour Regatta are going to have an equally exciting time on the water.

If you want to know more about the teams competing, head over to the Class Association Facebook page here to see the video blogs.

If you'd like to know more about the amazing Endeavour program, you can find all the information here.

But most importantly, we'll be keeping you up to date with regular posts on Facebook so if you'd like to follow and support the teams head over to either RS Sailing Facebook page or the RS Feva International Class Association Facebook page.

RS Fevas set for the America's Cup Junior Endeavour Regatta - photo © RS Sailing
RS Fevas set for the America's Cup Junior Endeavour Regatta - photo © RS Sailing

We're really proud to be part of this prestigious event and wish all the sailors the best of luck in the regatta.

RS Sailors Club - photo © RS Sailing
RS Sailors Club - photo © RS Sailing

Ask us anything!

We're here to answer your questions. Anything specific you want to know?

If you follow us on social media, you will have hopefully seen the Friday Forum that goes Live on Facebook every couple of weeks. So far, we've covered the Dinghy Show in London, all things RS Aero, and last week we focussed on the RS Feva and we want to know what you want next.

RS Sailing Friday Forum - photo © RS Sailing
RS Sailing Friday Forum - photo © RS Sailing

Send us an email, or submit a question via social media.

Here's our Friday Forum from Selden Masts all about how Aluminium masts and spars are made.

See you on the water!

RS Sailing
01794 526760
19 Premier Way - Abbey Park, Romsey, Hampshire, SO51 9DQ

