Please select your home edition
Edition
Plas Menai 2015
Product Feature
Laser/RS Feva Clew Strap - 50mm
Laser/RS Feva Clew Strap - 50mm

Boats for sale

Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
Farr 40 one design
located in Southampton
2014 Laser Bahia - 1621
located in Weymouth
2014 RS Feva XL - 5719
located in Weymouth

Poole Yacht Racing Association Poole-Lymington-Races

by Ken Morgan today at 11:24 am 10-11 June 2017

Up at 0400, stoke up with breakfast, meet up with crew on board at 0600, rig the boat and away to plug the tide out for an 0800 Bay start. Warm and bright with the prospect of a fast shy reach up to the Solent for the A-Plan Insurance sponsored PYRA Poole-Lymington Race. The changing forecast through the week may have deterred some from the 23 entries but nevertheless 15 boats were out on the start line.

Scudamore acted as start boat on both legs and came along in non-racing mode to enjoy the company and A-Plan hospitality.

Starting off East Hook, all classes went off on a good windward leg out to Bar Bouy before hanging a left and bearing away in a fresh breeze straight to the Lymington Finish Line. 4 or 5 hoisted to test out their shy reaching ability. Destiny blasted off with their asymmetric all the way to Lymington. A couple of the kiters were driven off deep before dropping. We carried ours for about 4 miles more or less on the rum line before it all got just a bit too edgy with the prospect of a broach wiping out anything we had gained. Very quickly up to Hurst, through the lumpy stuff doing 9.5kts over the ground and wondering if the trap was really extending out as the sandy coloured water suggested. Rehoist and run deep for the Finish Line.

A lovely sail but all over in just about 2.5 hours when a lot of folk would be finishing their weekend breakfast and wondering what to do with the day. All rafted up at Dan Bran with crews picnicking, skulking off to dark hostelries, bracing walks along the windy shore, sleeping or reading, psyching themselves up for A-Plan's splendidly liquid rendezvous in the bandstand complete with prizes for provisional results.

Class 1 honours went to Destiny, Blue Extasy was second and Elevation chased up in 3rd. Class 2 was won by Volante,Mojito were 2nd and Athene in 3rd place.. Class 3 went to Shebeen, chased by Skykomish ahead of Wild Rival on corrected time. Class 4 was won by Ceres followed by Firebird and Seashell.

PYRA Poole-Lymington-Poole Races - photo © Myrian Paish
PYRA Poole-Lymington-Poole Races - photo © Myrian Paish

Sunday PYRA races back to Poole invariably entail a good old windward slog and we weren't disappointed. Your reporter doesn't really believe in reefing but with 10 minutes to go Prudence insisted and she was right. Wild Rival (Rival 34 and winner of the '76 OSTAR) was going to be in her element and she blasted through the start line just under us. From then on it was nip and tuck the whole way. She gives us 2 points on the rating – race on! Tack in along the shore to catch the first of the west going eddy, then out towards Hurst.

Starting 5 minutes later the Class 1 boats were screaming up behind intent on slicing us tiddlers out of their way. Somehow in the cross tacking melee Wild Rival got through Hurst ahead of us but we were higher and I guess with a tidal advantage. We very slowly caught up and to windward of them.

The wind was strong (our instrument was talking gibberish but Matt later told me they were regularly seeing 30kts true) and the seas were increasingly lumpy. Exactly matching Wild Rival's speed, our tactics were simple – just keep covering her tack for tack. We did that all the way to Bar Bouy with the last tack (for us) about 1.5 miles out. We came in just slightly footing off and thinking Wild Rival might have judged it finer. But no, she needed one more short hitch right at the end allowing us to blast around, bear way unrolling the whole genny to cross the line doing over 8 kts in probably the strongest wind of the day.

Wet and bruised, but brilliant fun!

Overall Results:

BoatSail NoRatingLymingtonPoole
VPRS Class One
DestinyGBR4071L0.96511
Blue eXtasyGBR3481L1423
Blue JayGBR2068R11442
ElevationGBR9395R0.9635
MS Amlin FirestarterGBR8560R0.98756
DeityGBR9644L0.99264
Poole Sailing AddictionGBR9859T1687
PlutoGBR3334C0.96778
MintakaGBR8860T0.9859DNC
VPRS Class Two
MojitoK1236T0.886‑21
Volante29500.91312
AtheneGBR3883T0.88833
VPRS Class Three
Shebeen9820.86811
'Fraid S'eau2640.863(DNC)DNC
Skykomish480.79223
Wild RivalGBR2976R0.8732
ExpositionGBR8327N0.81DNCDNC
VPRS Class Four
CeresGBR1667L0.92111
Seashell18170.83733
Ternary2890.835OCS2
Firebird of ArneGBR9498Y0.962DNS
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

PYRA Poole - Cowes - Poole Races
To and from the VPRS National Championship 14 yachts from Poole Yacht Racing Association raced to and from Cowes over the Bank Holiday weekend to compete in the VPRS National Championship. Posted on 1 Jun VPRS National Championship
17 cruiser racers in the Central Solent In its second year, the VPRS National Championship took place in the Central Solent, hosted by Chichester Cruiser Racer Club. 17 cruiser racers started race one in a slowly building 18 knot breeze. Posted on 31 May VPRS National Championship preview
Poole PYRS fleet set for Cowes next week Just a week to go before the 2017 VPRS National Championship and entries from Poole Yacht Racing Association are making final preparations. Posted on 19 May PYRA Poole - Yarmouth - Poole races
28 yachts enjoy near perfect conditions Twenty-eight yachts raced from Poole to Yarmouth and back in near perfect conditions – a building south-westerly breeze, a fair tide – and some sun for the return leg. Posted on 16 May PYRA Morgan Carey Race to Cherbourg
Together with the annual boules competition Racing under VPRS, following an uneventful start the fleet followed Nick Fullergar's Archibualt A35 Amigos on the gun under the watchful eye of Blue Extasy, start boat and race officer for the race. Posted on 9 May VPRS Nationals 2017 to held from Cowes
Competitive sailing in a relaxed atmosphere Yachts will converge on Cowes from east and west in May for the second VPRS Nationals. The inaugural event in Poole last year attracted nearly 30 entries; this year's event is expected to be bigger and better. Posted on 8 Apr PYRA End of Season Weymouth Finale
An early start to get to the Swash start line Crews had to wake early in order to make a 0900hrs start at the Swash start line on Saturday. We were greeted with wind over tide up the Swash, a fresh to strong southerly breeze and an ebb making it hard work to reach the start line. Posted on 27 Sep 2016 The Folly Races for PYRA
Horizontal rain on Saturday Saturday was forecast to be wet and it was – horizontal sheets of it driven in by 25-30 knots of wind from the SSW. Firestarter sent us off on a short windward hitch to East Hook, dismissing a plea for 'start line-finish line' from a nameless boat. Posted on 15 Sep 2016 PYRA Cherbourg and back races
A sailable forecast for once The Cherbourg trophies have remained '...not awarded' on many occasions – too much wind to run the race or so little that the only option for un gout de la belle France was for the entire fleet to resort to the donk. Posted on 1 Sep 2016 PYRA Yarmouth Dash
Record times and a very close race Record times were established on the first leg to Yarmouth with our kites filled with a stiff SW. It's true we had the tide under us but with most boats elapsed times under 2 hours made for an exciting and very close race. Posted on 9 Aug 2016

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Mumbles YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Mumbles YC- 17 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy