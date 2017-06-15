Please select your home edition
Sail For A Living by Sue Pelling
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta - Day 2

13-15 June 2017

After light winds on the opening day, the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta fleet revelled in the brisker winds and glorious hot sunshine during the second day of racing. The conditions resulted in more open courses which were set to offer more passing lanes and keep the crews on their toes with a bigger range of wind angles requiring smart sail choices and slick crew work.

All eyes were on Svea in the J Class, racing in association with the Bermuda Business Development Agency. The newest J Class yacht in the historic six strong fleet sailed a sparkling debut in light-medium winds off St Georges to take third place in the most competitive J Class fleet ever mustered.

"I did not really know what I was expecting from my first J Class race. I expected it to be big and scary with big loads on everything," Svea's tactician Charlie Ogletree said. "It was big but it was not so scary. The conditions were perfect."

Just as there was in Race One on Tuesday, there was a split in the J Class fleet off the start line. After electing for the wrong side and being left behind yesterday, Lionheart with Bouwe Bekking calling tactics for the owner-driver, read it best today. They reaped the reward of extra wind pressure and lead around the first mark from Ranger which has four times America's Cup winner Brad Butterworh as tactician here. But Lionheart proved unstoppable, easing away to lead Ranger across the finish line with Svea taking third. While Lionheart won the race, now with two second places, the 2003 launched Ranger leads the class going into the last day of the regatta.

America's Cup Superyacht Regatta in Bermuda day 2 - photo © ACEA 2017 / Boat International Media
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta in Bermuda day 2 - photo © ACEA 2017 / Boat International Media

"Consistency is important," commented Erle Williams the Ranger skipper-helm. "You don't need to win every race to win the regatta. Brad Butterworth has put us in the right places and we have had some luck. We struggle in the lighter winds like yesterday in six and a half knots for example but the boat is going well. But when it is nearer ten knots we can hang in there."

In Class A the 10-13kts wind conditions and flat water were much closer to what the crew of Lord Irvine Laidlaw's 35m Nautor Swan 115 Highland Fling were looking for as they won their first race since the boat was launched last year.

America's Cup Superyacht Regatta in Bermuda day 2 - photo © ACEA 2017 / Boat International Media
America's Cup Superyacht Regatta in Bermuda day 2 - photo © ACEA 2017 / Boat International Media

The slightly stronger winds were also good for Sojana, Sir Peter Harrison's 2017 Antigua Week winning 35m Farr ketch, in Class B. With French ocean racing legend Loick Peyron steering, Sojana was more than one minute ahead of the second placed Rebecca.

Not one crew has managed to put two back to back wins together in any of the four classes. In Class C it was the 28m spirit of tradition style yawl Bequia, by Stephens Waring Yacht Design, which triumphed, winning today by over four minutes over their 12.3 nautical miles course.

With such fluctuating fortunes, it is all to play for on the final day of the regatta. The winner of each class will receive a limited edition Bremont AC1 watch, alongside 1st - 3rd receiving beautifully crafted Puiforcat trophies. The big question is who will be the overall winner of the The Boat International America's Cup Superyacht Regatta Trophy?

www.boatinternational.com/luxury-yacht-events/americas-cup-superyacht-regatta

America's Cup Superyacht Regatta day 2
Svea makes her debut in Bermuda As the new Svea, J S1, made her debut in the J Class fleet in Race 2 of the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta it was Lionheart which read the first run best, leading at every mark of the 14 mile round the buoys style course.
A gentle start in Bermuda' turquoise waters If the turquoise waters off Bermuda's north coast offered a gentle, benign start to the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta 2017 there were few complaints from the 19 crews who enjoyed a relatively straightforward Race Day One.
Hanuman wins light wind opening race Hanuman bounced back quickly from starting too early to win the first race of the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta in Bermuda.
At America's Cup Superyacht Regatta A record fleet of six J Class yachts are set to compete in the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta starting today, fleet racing around coastal courses over three days until Thursday.
Next on the Mediterranean Racing Calendar The Mediterranean racing season's opener, The Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta, concluded June 3rd and saw four Superyacht Cup competitors with oomph, Farfalla, Inouï, Ribelle and Saudade, slice through the circuit.
In the America's Cup Superyacht Regatta Boat International Media, the global authority on superyachting, has announced the full line-up of competing yachts at its Superyacht Regatta ahead of the 35th America's Cup Match, presented by Louis Vuitton.
Ahead of America's Cup Superyacht and J Class Regattas The world's newest J Class yacht has completed a race against time and has taken her place lined up among the historic seven-strong J Class fleet which is preparing to compete at next week's America's Cup Superyacht Regatta.
Dream triple treat for Saudade A dream was realised a year ago for owner Albert Buell when he and his crew won the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta on Sardinia's glorious Costa Smeralda for the second successive year.
Biggest boats prevail on penultimate day In a gentler, flukier wind than has yet been experienced at the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta 2017 on Sardinia's Costa Smeralda the biggest yachts, Saudade and Open Season, won the respective Superyacht and Wally divisions.
A tale of two crews Sardinia's glorious Costa Smeralda and the beautiful La Maddalena archipelago were at their late spring best for the second coastal race of the Loro Piana Superyacht Regatta 2017

