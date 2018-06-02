Please select your home edition
Edition
Sunsail 2017 June
Product Feature
Weather Companion by Tim Bartlett
Weather Companion by Tim Bartlett
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Royal Akarana Yacht Club launch Auckland Noumea Yacht Race 2018

by Suellen Hurling, RAYC Media today at 7:02 am 31 May & 2 June 2018

In less than twelve months time a racing and cruising fleet will depart Auckland for the beautiful French Pacific Islands of New Caledonia.

The Auckland Noumea Yacht Race is to be run by New Zealand's premier offshore sailing club the Royal Akarana Yacht Club. The club has a proud history of offshore sailing events, and the 2018 race marks the return of ocean racing from Auckland to Noumea after successful races to Fiji in the period since the last Noumea race held in 2012. The 2018 race will be the 25th time RAYC has hosted an offshore race.

The race is open to fully crew and two-handed yachts, as well as keelboats and multihulls of not less than nine meters hull length.

Royal Akarana Yacht Club Races will start the New Zealand fleet from Auckland on Thursday 31st of May and Saturday 2nd of June 2018. The race starts will be split based on handicap rating with the objective of finishing all boats at a similar time in Noumea. Australian fleets will start from Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne at a similar time.

Auckland Noumea prizes will be awarded for overall line honours, IRC handicap, PHRF handicap, multihull division, Corinthian division, shorthanded division. Additionally, cruising boats wishing to make their way to the tropical north to escape the cold New Zealand winter are encouraged to complete the passage in the company of the race fleet, and they will be eligible for cruising division honours.

Prize giving will be held at a function at the Cercle Nautique Caledonian on Saturday the 9th of June 2018.

Anyone who has an interest in the race should register their interest now by via www.aucklandnoumea.com/interest

For the preliminary race information and to keep up to date with the latest race information go to www.aucklandnoumea.com.

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

Old Pulteney Mudhook Regatta day 1
Now or Never 3 holds opposition at bay Despite pressure from a tightly drilled RC35 fleet, Now or Never 3 held all opposition at bay for an overnight lead after three races in the Old Pulteney Mudhook Regatta on the Clyde. Posted on 17 Jun Freccia Rossa's momentous display
In the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup Patience, mental fortitude and an unrelenting desire to surmount the challenges posed by fickle weather conditions defined the racing at the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup. Posted on 17 Jun Line honours glory for Momo
In the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup The Maxi 72 Momo (GER) has claimed line honours in the 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup. Arriving in Genoa at 21:39.04 local time on Thursday, Dieter Schön and his crew completed the 65th edition of the historic offshore race in 32 hours, 52 minutes and 4 seconds. Posted on 16 Jun Round the Island Race countdown commences
Organisers hoping for a late surge in entries As organisers at the Island Sailing Club (ISC) in Cowes count down the days, the Rear Commodore Sailing and head of Race Management Dave Atkinson, is hoping for a late surge in entry numbers to record a final number on par with last year. Posted on 15 Jun 2017 Giraglia Rolex Cup
Race around the rock underway The famous race is underway. At 12:45 today an international fleet of 209 yachts commenced the 65th running of the Giraglia Rolex Cup. Departing from Saint-Tropez, France, their destination is the historic port city of Genoa, Italy. Posted on 14 Jun MS Amlin partner Round the Island Race 2017
Supporting the race for the 15th consecutive year MS Amlin Yacht continues its support of the Round the Island Race as a Race Partner, for the 15th consecutive year in the role of Marine Insurance Partner. Posted on 14 Jun Not just about winning...
In the Rolex Fastnet Race While everyone who enters the Rolex Fastnet Race dreams of winning or doing well, the event's stature as the world's largest offshore yacht race, means this is often not the only reason for taking part. Posted on 14 Jun International entries likely to reach record
At Lendy Cowes Week 2017 With seven weeks to go before the opening race of Lendy Cowes Week 2017, overall entries across the board are up 10 per cent on this time last year writes Sue Pelling. Posted on 13 Jun 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta overall
German team, American boat and Swiss craftsmanship With two firsts and a second in testing offshore conditions, Harald Bruning and his team on the C&C30 Topas separated from a competitive nine-boat fleet and won overall class honours in the 163rd New York Yacht Club Annual Regatta presented by Rolex. Posted on 12 Jun Lisa wins the RORC Morgan Cup Race
Victory for Corinthian team in 125 mile race to Guernsey British First 44.7, Lisa, is the overall winner of the 2017 Morgan Cup Race. Owned by Nick & Suzy Jones and skippered by RORC Commodore, Michael Boyd. The Corinthian team scored a memorable victory after IRC time correction. Posted on 11 Jun

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy