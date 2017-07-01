MS Amlin, Race partner Round the Island Race for 15th consecutive year

by MS Amlin today at 2:00 pm

MS Amlin Yacht continues its support of the Round the Island Race as a Race Partner, for the 15th consecutive year in the role of Marine Insurance Partner. MS Amlin has also once again sponsored the Seamanship Award, the annual award that recognises the selfless acts of those involved in this challenging race.

We have again sponsored two of the entrants in the race – both previous class winners. MG 346, 'MS Amlin Enigma' with Ian Braham at the helm and Bavaria Match 35, and 'MS Amlin Firestarter' owned and skippered by MS Amlin's Senior Underwriter – Speciality Yacht and Marine Trade, Keith Lovett. Good luck to both of them and their crews.

