Please select your home edition
Edition
Gul 2017 April
Product Feature
Seldén PBB50 SINGLE BLOCK
Seldén PBB50 SINGLE BLOCK
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

South West 3 Peaks Race

by Tim Whitaker today at 1:23 pm 10-11 June 2017
South West 3 Peaks Yacht Race © Angie Green

The fifth running of the South West 3 Peaks Race was the most challenging yet. The wind over the 9th and 10th June was forecast force 5/6 occasionally F7 and with two roundings of the Lizard, both with wind against tide, this was always going to be a tough race.

The race started in bright sunshine in St Mawes at 10:00, the first leg being a 5 mile circular run to St Just for 2 members of each crew, before rowing out to their yachts and setting sail for Newlyn.

The yachts had to beat off St Mawes Bay and down to the Lizard before they could bear away and set a course for Newlyn. The first 2 yachts to leave were Teams Gotta Good Feeling and Hoofing Run Ashore.

The first 4 teams arrived into Newlyn with 20 minutes of each other with Gotta Good Feeling leading the way. Just over 3 hours later after a 20 mile cycle and 13 mile coastal run at about 20:00 the 3 leading yachts departed Newlyn, the wind was blowing F3/4 and allowed them to set a direct course for the Lizard, later that night the wind picked up and all teams experienced some very rough and blustery conditions.

Gotta Good Feeling were 1st into Polruan, at 04:30 and away on their bikes for the trip up to Brown Willy. Not far behind were Team Peaky Blinders and Hoofing Run Ashore and By Land, By Sea... by Luck. At this point the 2 slower teams after arriving retired from the race.

Conditions on Bodmin Moor were wet, windy and very poor visibility and although 3 teams successfully found their way to the top of Brown Willy and safely back to their bikes at Jamaica Inn, Team Peaky Blinders got lost in the fog and after being rescued by their support crew had to retire.

This left 3 teams still in the race and they all raced off down to Plymouth and landed their 2 team members for the last leg to Meldon Reservoir and up to Yes Tor. All 3 teams and a chance of winning.

The final results on corrected time were: (all within 30 minutes of each other)

  1. Hoofing Run Ashore in a S&S30, a Royal Marines team from Lympstone
  2. By Land, By Sea..by Luck in a Nicholson 345, a RNSA, Royal Marines and Army combined team
  3. Gotta Good Feeling, in a Feeling 1090, a team from Plymouth based at the Yacht Haven Marina

South West 3 Peaks Yacht Race - photo © Fish 'n Pix
South West 3 Peaks Yacht Race - photo © Fish 'n Pix
Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

South West 3 Peaks Yacht Race
Team Hoofing Run Ashore's adventure The South West 3 Peaks Yacht Race is an adventure sports event, in its fourth year, which combines yacht racing, cycling, running and rowing. Competitors must cover 125 miles by sea, 140 miles by bike and 29 miles on foot. Posted on 5 Mar South West 3 Peaks Race 2016
Running, sailing and cycling in Devon & Cornwall Last weekend, teams gathered in St. Mawes, Cornwall for the third South West 3 Peaks Adventure Race. Ahead of them were three hard days that would see the teams covering around 300 miles across some fantastic picturesque landscapes. Posted on 26 Jun 2016 The South West 3 'Peaks' Yacht Race
115 miles sailing, 140 miles cycling and 24 miles running The race is a sailing cycling and running race starting in St Mawes and taking in Newlyn, Land's End, Fowey, Brown Willy, Eddystone Lighthouse, Plymouth and Yes Tor. It involves 115 miles of sailing, 140 miles of cycling and 24 miles of running. Posted on 19 Jun 2015 Introducing the South West 3 'Peaks' Yacht Race
St Mawes to Newlyn to Fowey to Plymouth The race consists of 3 disciplines sailing, cycling and running. The race which will appeal to those outdoor types who are always seeking a new challenge. Each crew can consist of 4,5 or 6 members, any 2 of whom must get to each of the 3 "Peaks". Posted on 26 Apr 2015 South West 3 'Peaks' Yacht Race 2014
Sailing, cycling and running in June The race was inspired by my participation in the Barmouth to Fort William 3 Peaks Race in 2012. Posted on 13 Jan 2014 The South West 3 Peaks Yacht Race
St. Mawes to Newlyn to Fowey to Plymouth The race started in glorious sunshine in St Mawes, all teams completing the run to St Just and back within 5 minutes of each other. Teams then rowed out to their boats and the first yacht to get away was Team Firefly. Posted on 1 Jul 2013 The South West 3 Peaks Yacht Race
Sailing, cycling and running event in June A very exciting new race is set to be launched this June. The race consists of three disciplines; sailing, cycling and running. The race which will appeal to those outdoor types who are always seeking a new challenge. Posted on 29 Jan 2013

Upcoming Events

Hayling Ferry SC Multihulls Solent Forts Race for Multihulls
Hayling Ferry SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Grafham Water SC 2000 and 4000 Open Meeting for 2000 and 4000
Grafham Water SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Hayling Island SC RS Aero Southern Summer Championship for RS Aero
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Hayling Island SC RS classes RS Southern Championships for RS classes
Hayling Island SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Girton SC British Moth and Miracle Open Meeting for British Moth and Miracle
Girton SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Mumbles YC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Mumbles YC- 17 Jun Filey SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Annual Regatta for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Filey SC- 17 Jun to 18 Jun Shustoke SC Solo Open Meeting for Solo
Shustoke SC- 18 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy