Please select your home edition
Edition
Musto 2017 728x90 Superhuman
Product Feature
Rooster Thermaflex Top
Rooster Thermaflex Top
Boat Insurance from Noble Marine


Full racing risks
New for old cover
www.noblemarine.co.uk

Gearing up for the GC32 Villasimius Cup

by GC32 Racing Tour today at 11:37 am 28 June - 1 July 2017
Realteam shows Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco the way © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

America's Cup-style foiling catamaran racing will be coming to Sardinia in just two weeks' time when the GC32 Racing Tour visits Villasimius in the southeast corner of the Italian island.

The GC32 Villasimius Cup will mark the Sardinian debut for the GC32s, which fly around the race course like the America's Cup catamarans are doing in Bermuda, but are identical one designs and have conventional, easier to handle soft sail rigs rather than wings. Still capable of speeds well above 30 knots, the flying catamarans are campaigned on the GC32 Racing Tour by a mix of professional sailing teams including Olympic medallists and those with owner-drivers.

Of the seven teams competing at the GC32 Villasimius Cup favourite is Realteam, skippered by Jérôme Clerc. Last month in Riva del Garda at the first event of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour, Realteam came out on top in an exclusively Swiss podium ahead of Team Tilt, which this week is one of the favourites in the Red Bull Youth America's Cup in Bermuda.

For Villasimius it will be the first time a major international yacht racing event has been held in its magnificent waters. As Gianluca Dessi, Mayor of the city of Villasimius, said: "In order to promote the unique qualities of our region, sport is a strategic channel. Hosting a stop on the international GC32 Racing Tour is an opportunity to discover the 'Polynesia of the Mediterranean' - the wind paradise and all its forms of life, which is our city."

GC32 Racing Tour competitors are also eager to try racing in this virgin sailing venue. The Realteam skipper says of the conditions he anticipates in Villasimius compared to Lake Garda: "We expect strong winds and bigger waves, being at sea. It will surely be a good technical challenge. We will use our experience training in Barcelona at the beginning of this year with this particular venue."

According to Clerc, Realteam will continue racing with their new line-up for this season that includes former crew from Team Tilt and Team ENGIE. "In Riva we saw that we could compete among the best. We intend to keep up the pressure and to continue making progress, although the others will progress too."

Third last month in Riva del Garda, Flavio Marazzi and his ARMIN STROM Sailing Team, complete with Rio 2016 49er bronze medallist Erik Heil on the helm, will be hoping to make progress up the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour championship leaderboard as will France's Team ENGIE skippered by Sebastien Rogues.

Competition is also expected to be fierce between the three owner-driver teams racing in their own, as well as the overall championship: Jason Carroll's Team Argo, present leader of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour's owner-driver championship, and Mamma Aiuto! of Japan's Naofumi Kamei and the ever improving Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco of Pierre Casiraghi.

However all eyes will be on the new arrival this season on the GC32 Racing Tour – in Spanish sailing star Iker Martinez and his Movistar - Ventana Group team. The Spanish campaign is being supported in its participation at the GC32 Villasimius Cup by Ventana Group, the Turin-based meetings, incentives, conferencing and exhibitions company with whom the GC32 Racing Tour has partnered for a second season in the organisation of its Italian events.

"We are super happy that they are joining the team. Their support will make a difference, allowing us to go to Villasimius and do some training there, because we need more hours," said Iker Martinez, best known for his two Olympic medals in the 49er skiff class as well as skippering the 2011-12 Volvo Ocean Race entry Telefónica. "We will try and have a good event as we can to make them happy."

Movistar - Ventana Group is in Palma this week training with her crew that now includes tactician Juan Ignacio Maegli, who represented Guatemala in the Laser at the last three Olympic Games. He missed the GC32 Riva Cup due to a back operation. "We're happy to have him on board but when you have a crew change you have to take time to get them all working together well as a team again," said Martinez.

Iker Martinez at the helm of Movistar.- Ventana Group - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour
Iker Martinez at the helm of Movistar.- Ventana Group - photo © Jesus Renedo / GC32 Racing Tour

The GC32 Villasimius Cup is taking place with support from;, Valtur Tanka Village, Marina di Villasimius, Lega Navale Italiana Sezione Villasimius.

Regional partners; Regione Sardegna, Comune di Villasimius, Villasimius Area Marina Protetta - Capo Carbonara and Capitaneria di Porto.

Hospitality partner: Ventana Group.

Racing at the GC32 Villasimius Cup takes place over 28th June-1st July, with the competition also featuring the GC32 Racing Tour's new Anonimo Speed Challenge.

GC32 Villasimius Cup - team line-up:

  • Team Argo (USA) - Jason Carroll
  • ARMIN STROM Sailing Team (SUI) - Flavio Marazzi
  • Team ENGIE (FRA) - Sebastien Rogues
  • Malizia - Yacht Club de Monaco (MON) - Pierre Casiraghi
  • Mamma Aiuto! (JPN) - Naofumi Kamei
  • Movistar - Ventana Group (ESP) - Iker Martinez
  • Realteam (SUI) - Jérôme Clerc

www.gc32racingtour.com

Land Rover BAR Cap
REPORT OF THE MONTH SPONSORED BY Report of the Month sponsored by Henri Lloyd Nominate this article for report of the month for your chance to WIN a Land Rover BAR Cap for yourself and the author of the report that receives the most votes. Just fill in the form below!
Your name

Your email address

Why do you like this report?

Related Articles

International Foiling Camp
Launched by Royal New Zealand Yacht Squadron In 2016 the RNZYS developed a new pathway for youth sailors into professional multihull sailing with its 'Performance Programme'. This programme was developed to take the top sailors from keelboats and give them the skills to compete. Posted on 10 Jun Switzerland owns the podium
At GC32 Riva Cup conclusion Despite an impressive late charge from their compatriots on Team Tilt, the Jérôme Clerc-steered Realteam hung on to its lead to win the GC32 Riva Cup by four points after another three race day held in perfect 10-16 knot conditions on Italy's Lake Garda. Posted on 14 May 2017 Extreme Sailing Series™ TV Series
Episode 2, Qingdao, China Over four thrilling days in China's Olympic sailing city, seven international teams of the world's best sailors fought tooth-and-nail to become the champion of Act 2, Qingdao "Mazarin" Cup. Posted on 13 May Team Tilt on the ascent
Realteam leaps ahead day 3 at GC32 Riva Cup After yesterday's three way near-tie at the top, the GC32 Riva Cup has a stand-out leader going into its final day. Posted on 13 May Three boats within a point of the lead
After tricky day at GC32 Riva Cup The 2017 GC32 Racing Tour got off to an exceptional start today with four races completed, one round of the new ANONIMO Speed Challenge and a leaderboard with the top three boats separated by one point. Posted on 12 May Lake Garda 'Tranquillo'
On day 1 of the GC32 Riva Cup In stark contrast to the last few days when Lake Garda has delivered the brisk, flat water conditions for which it is famous, the opening races of the GC32 Racing Tour's Riva Cup had to be put on hold due to a lack of wind. Posted on 12 May Youth teams at the GC32 Riva Cup
One of the biggest unknowns among the 11 teams One of the biggest unknowns among the 11 teams competing this week at the GC32 Riva Cup will be the three with youth crews, all aged 18-24. Posted on 8 May Teams from four continents
On 2017 GC32 Racing Tour Four continents will be represented among the 11 foiling one design catamarans teams competing on Lake Garda at next week's GC32 Riva Cup, the opening event of the 2017 GC32 Racing Tour. Posted on 6 May Foiling behind a foiler!
Tom Buggy wakeboards behind a GC32 catamaran Zhik, the Official Clothing Partner to the Extreme Sailing Series™ put their stamp on the recent Qingdao Act with a not for the feint hearted stunt, involving Tom Buggy being towed behind a foiling GC32 whilst he was foiling on a wakeboard. Posted on 5 May Extreme Sailing Series Act 2, Qingdao overall
Alinghi reign supreme, Land Rover BAR Academy second Swiss sailing team Alinghi were crowned Kings of Qingdao for a second year running as they swept to glory in the second Act of the Extreme Sailing Series™. Posted on 1 May

Upcoming Events

Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Holyhead SC Squib National champs for Squib
Holyhead SC- 17 Jun to 23 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen F15 Northerns for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Waldringfield SC Cadet Open Meeting for Cadet
Waldringfield SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Sidmouth SC Scorpion Silver Open Meeting for Scorpion
Sidmouth SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Ullswater YC Flying Fifteen Northern Championship for Flying Fifteen
Ullswater YC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Llangorse SC Flying Fifteen Southern Traveller for Flying Fifteen
Llangorse SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Bala SC Monohull dinghies/multihulls Bala Long Distance Weekend for Monohull dinghies/multihulls
Bala SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Broxbourne SC British Moth Open Meeting for British Moth
Broxbourne SC- 24 Jun to 25 Jun Chichester YC Monohull dinghies Regatta Open Meeting for Monohull dinghies
Chichester YC- 25 Jun
Copyright 2017 YY Online Services Ltd. registered in England no. 7895890
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy